Office Romance Post-Credits Scene, Explained

In Netflix’s ‘Office Romance,’ a secret love affair between the CEO and her lawyer threatens to unravel everything they have worked for. It begins with Jackie running Air Cruz and Daniel joining as a lawyer to help her shrug off a lawsuit. The more time they spend together, the harder it is for them to stay apart. However, no matter how much they want to be together, they have to remember that company policy prevents them from doing so. In the end, however, their love prevails, and the policy is changed. But that, too, comes with unforeseen consequences, and the HR guy, George, has to bear the brunt. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Changing a Key Policy Opens the Floodgates at Air Cruz

When Jackie was cheated on by her fiancé, she decided to make sure that nothing like that happened to her again. To her, love became a distraction, keeping her from what really mattered: her company. So, she makes a rule prohibiting co-workers from dating. No one is allowed to fall for the person at the next desk, and if they dare to do so, they could lose their jobs. This, and Jackie’s intimidating persona, keeps everyone from breaking the rule, at least in the open.

Rules cannot control who they are attracted to, and long before Jackie and Daniel started sneaking around, her employees had already been doing so. In the mid-credits scene, we see George in his office, being visited by one person after another. Now that Jackie and Daniel’s relationship has become public, the rule has been tweaked. Now, it is all right to date your coworker at Air Cruz. However, you will have to report the relationship to HR to keep everything above board.

It doesn’t seem like much work at first, but then the outpouring of confessions changes everything. Some of them confess to having slept with one or more people in the office, confirming that no one really did care about the rule in the first place. Others, who haven’t yet broken it, have been thinking about it a lot. While they may not have slept with someone, they do have certain fantasies, and they share those with George, even as he keeps reminding them that they don’t really need to do that.

All Secret Affairs at Air Cruz Come to the Surface

All the confessions to George mean that everyone is ready to share their secret. Reporting to HR means they don’t have to hide anymore, which makes things much easier. Shockingly, Sydney, who had been keeping a shrewd eye on Jackie and Daniel, warning her friend time and again about the consequences of her affair, turns out to have had an affair with a man at the office. She confesses that the man is also the father of her baby, which makes things even more complicated and suggests a lot more paperwork for George. This is just the beginning. One after another, people barge into George’s office telling him everything, even the things he doesn’t need to know.

At one point, the private investigator, who took Jackie and Daniel’s photos for the competitor to blackmail her with, also comes to see George. It turns out she is applying for a job, but at the same time, she also mentions that she is open to having an affair. Eventually, Jackie and Daniel show up at the office and reveal that they are getting married. This is great news because it means they are finally sure they want to be together forever. Previously, they had reconciled their differences, and Daniel, especially, had shown significant change, promising to open up more.

If there was any doubt about their relationship, it is entirely gone. Their wedding is also good news for George, because tying the knot means they don’t have to worry about the office rules yet. Everything is entirely above board with them, and there is no more paperwork. At least when it comes to them. This, however, doesn’t mean that the rest of the chaos has been contained, too. In the end, as the door of George’s office finally closes, we see that a naked man has been behind the door all along. This means that George, too, has been breaking the rules and adding to the chaos.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Office Romance Filmed?