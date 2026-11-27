Crime in Maple Brook, Texas, skyrockets in the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives.’ While the first season focuses on the murder of a young girl named Abby, the second season has a lot more bloodshed happening around town, most of which somehow ends up with Margo Banks at its center. Shockingly, it isn’t just the criminals or innocent civilians who happen to be in the periphery of the murderers. Even law enforcement officers end up on hospital beds while trying to tie things up. Last season, Salazar survived a bullet to her head, and this season, her partner, Officer Flynn, ends up with an injury that brings him dangerously close to death. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Officer Flynn Pulls Through His Grievous Injuries

Following the events of Season 1, Margo’s brother, Kyle, is nowhere to be found. No one knows Sophie has killed him, including a biker gang led by Zelda. She is looking for Kyle to exact revenge for the murder of her granddaughter, Elly. Since Kyle is in the wind, Zelda and her gang go after Margo, whom they eventually track down to her lake house, where she is with Sophie. The women are caught in bed, and Zelda takes them away at gunpoint. While putting on her clothes, Margo sneakily dials 911, which immediately alerts the cops to the whole situation. Salazar and Flynn are on duty when they hear the call. The moment Flynn recognizes the address, they drive to the property, with more backup in tow.

By the time the cops arrive outside the house, a lot has happened inside. Sophie has confessed to murdering Kyle, and Zelda has discovered that the real killer of her granddaughter had been right in front of her all along. She gets her revenge, but there is the problem of the cops surrounding them. Because someone has been killed, this isn’t something that can simply be dismissed as a misunderstanding. Zelda and her gang are not ready to go down so easily. Thus, a firefight ensues with everyone shooting to kill. One of those many bullets hits Flynn, and while he is pulled back to safety and taken to the hospital, his injury turns out to be much more serious.

The blood loss sends him into a coma, and he remains unconscious for at least one whole month. While the others seem to be moving on just fine, Salazar is hit by the loss of her partner. She visits him in the hospital daily. She talks to him, sharing her worries about his health, updates on the cases, and her new theories about the connection between everything. She even confesses to him that she regrets having turned him down back when she was recovering from her own injuries in Season 1. As time passes, she worries that Flynn will never wake up. What makes her more furious is how her boss, Jonny, doesn’t seem to be taking the whole thing more seriously. Eventually, Jonny seems to come around and takes proper interest in the case.

An excited Salazar heads to the hospital, but when she reaches the room, she finds Flynn’s bed empty. She worries that something bad has happened in her absence. Instead, it turns out that Flynn has finally woken up. He is a little worse for wear and needs time to recuperate since he is still very weak. But with time, he gets back on his feet and is soon assisting Salazar with her investigation, especially when Jonny flips on his word and suddenly shuts everything down. Her boss’s corruption angers Salazar, but despite all the bad things around her, she finds comfort in knowing that her partner is alive and well. By this time, she has to accept her feelings for him. So, not only does Flynn make a full recovery, but he also finally gets together with Salazar. He is one of the few who get a happy ending in Season 2.

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