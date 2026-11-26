Created by Rebecca Cutter, Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives‘ season 2 starts out by setting the stage for Sophie and Margo’s darker sides to come out. As both try to bury their crimes, they also cannot help but give in to their bursts of passion. At the same time, though, two independent plotlines, one involving a reality show production and another focusing on Deputy Salazar’s investigations, eventually collide. With both the Kyle and Abby murder cases being reexamined in a new light, things look bleak for our love birds, until Jed Banks pulls some strings and brokers a rather cruel deal, culminating in Margo and Sophie breaking up.

A two-year timeskip, however, shows a trembling Margo calling Sophie with her bloodied hands. With such a tantalizing cliffhanger to finish things off, fans can count themselves lucky, as Netflix has renewed the show for a third season, with filming scheduled to begin in December of 2026. Given the speedy schedule this thriller show has come to adopt, fans can expect season 3 to release around late 2027 or early 2028.

The Hunting Wives Season 3 Has to Address Season 2’s Cliffhanger Ending

With season 3 of ‘The Hunting Wives’ being greenlit ahead of season 2’s release, fans can expect the next chapter in Sophie and Margo’s story to unfold much sooner than expected. Interestingly enough, the finale leaves us with two great mysteries: the first being a two-year timeskip, and the second being the cliffhanger ending itself. Given that we move two years into the future, with Jed becoming the governor and presumably moving to Austin with Margo, there is a lot of catching up to do. We don’t know, for instance, whether Sophie gets custody of Jack, and dialing back in time can help fill in these blanks. The story can even alternate between the two timelines to catch us up to some of the other developments in Maple Brook, especially in how they connect to the season’s ambiguous ending.

The fact that Margo calls Sophie with bloodied hands can only mean so many things, and most likely we are looking at a new murder mystery. While the show doesn’t provide hints about the identity of this injured or dead person, it is most likely someone between Jed, Jonny, Callie, and Salazar. All four of these characters have a lot of dirt on Margo and are thus potentially her enemies. It is already a big question as to whether Sophie will actually come for Margo’s help, and the journey from there is naturally hard to predict. One shouldn’t forget that the murder cases of Abby and Kyle are still not truly solved, which means all of these interconnected trigger points can become active at any point.

The Hunting Wives Season 3 Will Likely Focus More on Callie and Salazar’s Stories

Across its two seasons, ‘The Hunting Wives’ is no stranger to bidding cast members goodbye and welcoming new faces, which means that season 3 should be no different. The second installment proves to be quite bloody in terms of character deaths, as we bid goodbye to a major character from the initial ensemble, Brad. This means that actor George Ferrier will most likely not join the show upon its return. That said, fans can safely expect the leads, Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, to reprise their fan-favorite roles of Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks, respectively. In the same vein, actor Dermot Mulroney is also likely to return as Jed Banks, this time in a potentially more antagonistic role than before.

While the highlight new character of the season, Nadia Kelly, leaves quite the impression, she is ultimately killed off towards the end, meaning that actor Kim Matula’s journey with the show has come to an end. The same also holds true for actor John Stamos, whose brief appearance as the music king Chase Brylan comes to an end with the character’s surprise death. That said, actor Alex Fitzalan has a very strong chance of reappearing in the sequel as Lincoln Trout, seeing that he is still Jed’s right-hand man by the end of the season. Alongside him, three actors who are expected to have a more prominent role are Jaime Ray Newman, Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery, who play Callie, Salazar, and Flynn, respectively.

The Hunting Wives Season 3 Might Revive Margo and Sophie’s Love Story

While ‘The Hunting Wives’ is largely about murder mysteries, the beating heart of the story lies in the characters’ relationships, and how they both shape and are shaped by the surrounding circumstances. In the story of Sophie and Margo in particular, we see how a queer romance gets suppressed by patriarchal forces, embodied by men like Jed and Jonny. The third season, then, can explore the thematic implications of this in great detail, as the only way Margo can truly survive the journey ahead is by truly liberating herself. There is no ending where both of them get away with a crime scott-free without anyone knowing, which means that we are eventually looking at either one of them taking the fall, and a lot depends on who it is.

Another novel thing about season 2 is that it expands its focus to other romantic relationships in the story, particularly focusing on Callie’s brief but memorable dynamic with Nadia Kelly. Given that Margo and Sophie are technically no longer together, the show can take on more dramatic tangents with more partners. Sophie spends a lot of her arc trying to suppress her desires and fascinations, which makes the third season a particularly strong beat to decompress on. In an interview with Netflix Tudum, actor Brittany Snow, who essays the role, noted that “with Season 3, we’ll be able to go on a journey to find out if Sophie helps (Margo) now that she’s this new type of woman,” and while there is a lot of ground left for the show to cover, this remains a creative anchor.

Read More: The Hunting Wives Season 2 Ending Explained: Whose Blood is on Margo’s Hands?