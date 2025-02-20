Offline Love: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Offline Love’ brings a fresh twist to reality dating shows by removing digital distractions and focusing entirely on real-world connections. The series follows 10 contestants searching for love as they arrive in the picturesque city of Nice, France. Stripped of their digital devices, they must rely solely on chance encounters, fate, and their own instincts to find and connect with one another. In its first season, romance sparked quickly and intensely, with some contestants forming deep connections while others faced the sting of heartbreak. However, what truly stood out was the willingness of each participant to embrace the experience with an open heart and a positive mindset, making for an emotionally charged season.

Kanaka and Sho Might Still be in a Relationship With Each Other

Sho Kitani began the season with a connection with Mimi but soon sensed that his attention might be drifting elsewhere. On Day 4, when contestants were given “wish letters” to invite someone on an all-day date, he seized the opportunity and chose Kanaka Stella. From that moment on, they spent the rest of the season exclusively together. By the time they exchanged their final letters, there was little left to say—it was clear they envisioned a future together. While they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status, they remain socially connected, leaving room for speculation that they might still be making things work. Despite being polar opposites, their differences complemented each other, bringing out new sides of one another. If everything continued as it did during the season, there would be little reason for them to part ways.

Kanaka is a famous internet personality who runs her own YouTube channel, where she shares vlogs about her day-to-day life, particularly centered around food. She also manages her own Instagram page, which showcases her delectable creations and highlights her deep passion for cooking. Alongside her content creation, she is working as a Brand Producer for Addyson, a clothing brand set to launch in 2025. At just 25 years old, she has pursued her entrepreneurial dreams and built everything from the ground up. Sho, currently 20 years old, has already embarked on a successful modeling career. He is associated with the Standford Group based in Japan and is also enrolled at university. In addition to his studies and modeling, he has expressed a keen interest in expanding his career into acting.

Mimi and Atsushi Are Most Likely Still in Love

The romance between Mimi and Atsushi Arai was both unexpected and enchanting. Mimi boldly asked him out through the “wish letter,” and Atsushi admired her courage, especially considering their age difference and lack of prior interaction. As they spent time together, they became comfortable and open with each other. Walking hand in hand through the city, it was clear they were likely to leave the season as a couple, and they did. Though both value their privacy and have shared little about their personal lives, they remain connected on social media. Given the authenticity of their liking for one another, it’s likely their relationship continued beyond the show. Their ability to be emotionally open while maintaining a playful dynamic suggested a strong foundation for a lasting relationship.

Mimi is still young, and at just 20 years old, she appears to be discovering her true path in life. At the same time, she has been actively growing her presence on digital platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok. With the recognition she has gained this season, she is sure to capitalize on it to her advantage. Beyond that, she works part-time while nurturing big dreams of achieving the successful life she envisions. Atsushi, a former national-level water polo player, has competed in the Olympics twice. Now retired from competition, he is currently coaching and leading the AIDEN water polo team. Additionally, he serves as the director of Roughwell Wear, a brand specializing in athletic and athleisure clothing.

Nanami and Kensuke May Have Continued Seeing Each Other

Nanami Asahi and Kensuke’s romance captivated everyone’s attention. It all began when he sent her a heartfelt letter without ever having met her, and from their very first encounter, there was an undeniable spark between them. Kensuke was the first to ask her out on a special date, and while she had also been involved with Yudai, it was clear that her feelings for Kensuke were stronger. The excitement in their eyes whenever they saw each other, along with their constant efforts to make plans, made it evident that they were falling in love.

Eventually, they confessed their feelings and concluded the season as a couple. With both of them working in parallel fields, they likely have a deeper understanding of each other’s careers, which could strengthen their bond. Though they haven’t been spotted together publicly, their social media interactions suggest they are still connected. Since they had previously discussed how distance wouldn’t be an issue, it’s highly likely that their relationship is still going strong. Nanami is a Japan-based actor represented by Asia Promotion. She has been refining her craft for years, starting with live stage performances as a theater actor and recently expanding into film and television projects.

In January 2025, a drama series featuring her was released, which gained a lot of recognition. A true movie enthusiast, she is eager to explore various roles and opportunities at just 24 years old. Kensuke is also part of the entertainment industry and is working as a comedian. From improv to stand-up, he has been steadily making a name for himself. His recent performance at the Yokohama Megaton Festival received widespread praise and solidified his growing reputation.

Maho’s Career as a Fashion Model is Ever-Growing

Maho’s journey during the season was less fortunate than the others. Her first connection was with Yudai, whom she met in a church—a moment she deeply cherished as a sign. She went on a few dates with him, but he ultimately told her that he didn’t see their relationship progressing further. Though she remained open to other connections, none materialized. For her “final letter,” Maho chose not to write to anyone, leaving the season with all of her gadgets in hand. Now 30 years old, she is thriving as a fashion model with an impressive portfolio. Signed with Urban Model Management, she has worked with prestigious brands like Cartier and Foudre Magazine and has walked at Rakuten Fashion Week. Beyond runway modeling, she has been featured in editorial spreads, high-end campaigns, and luxury brand advertisements and has steadily cemented her place in the fashion industry.

Yudai Shimamura is Taking the Fashion World by Storm

While many were drawn to Yudai Shimamura, the connection he truly wanted remained unfulfilled. Both Maho and Tohko expressed interest in him, with the latter even giving him her final letter and waiting for him. However, his heart was set on Nanami, and until the very last day, he professed his love for her and urged her to choose him. In the end, he left the season alone, though he seemed to have no regrets about following his heart. Now, he is making strides as a fashion model, having done an impressive photoshoot with Elle Girl for their UNI Boys’ edition. His portfolio includes collaborations with major brands like Calvin Klein, Dior Beauty, and Maison Margiela. Known for his sophisticated sense of style, he blends high fashion with a sleek, modern edge. With his growing reputation and a strong lineup of opportunities ahead, he appears to have a promising future in the fashion world.

Tohko Asai is Working as a Well-Established Actor Today

Tohko Asai had her heart set on a future with Yudai, but things didn’t unfold the way she had hoped. After leaving him her final letter and waiting for him, she couldn’t help but grow emotional when he never showed up. It was clear that Tohko is a woman who knows exactly what she wants, and her impressive professional career is a testament to that. An established and hardworking actor, Tohko has been in front of the camera and on stage since 2019.

Over the years, she has built a diverse portfolio, starring in numerous TV shows, films, theater productions, and commercials. Her dedication to her craft extends beyond traditional acting—she also runs a YouTube channel filled with creative videos she produces herself. In 2025 alone, she has been featured in television dramas such as ‘Housekeeper Mitazono’ and ‘The Queue for Advice.’. In February 2025, she also made her debut as an author with the release of Love is Mostly Selfish, a heartfelt short story that reflects her personal perspective on love and relationships.

Aru Sakurada is a Successful Dancer and Choreographer Today

Aru Sakurada truly wanted things to work out with Mimi, but it became clear that she wasn’t as interested. He then attempted to build something with Maho, but the timing wasn’t right with her either. On the final day of the season, he waited in hopes that Maho would show up, but when she didn’t, he was left disappointed and returned home alone. He continues to thrive professionally as a dancer and choreographer with an impressive list of accolades. He has performed on major stages, including an NBA halftime show and the Tokyo Paralympics. His talent has taken him around the world, with performances and workshops in countries like Brazil, Italy, France, Taiwan, and South Korea. Beyond dance, he is also passionate about men’s health and fitness, creating online content that promotes physical and mental well-being.

