Oking: Where is The Influencer Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Influencer‘ brings together top content creators across different platforms, competing to win the title of the ultimate influencer. In the first season, the game started with 77 participants across various genres, and it was evident from the beginning that Oking would be a standout performer. He consistently maintained a positive demeanor and always had a smile on his face, demonstrating that his reign over social media had taught him valuable skills. His fans cheered him on, appreciating his quick thinking and allowing him to navigate difficult situations easily. Therefore, it was no surprise that Oking was announced as the winner, as he consistently delivered exceptional performances throughout the competition.

Oking Came up With Creative Solutions to the Challenges

Oking’s entry in the first episode of the season was quite surprising for the other participants who had already made their way into the competition. Almost all of them knew him, as he is a famous survival game player in South Korea, known for his engaging content that has earned him millions of subscribers across platforms. Oking made it through the first round by realizing that the hack of the game was to attract positive or negative attention. In the second round of the competition, he was confident in his abilities, as it was based on testing their streaming skills. As a veteran streamer, Oking knew he could handle this challenge and was glad he had ranked at the top. Oking played it smart in the fourth round when the contestants were asked to pair up. He strategically refrained from bidding on the last contestant, knowing that his opponent, Ji-sou Jang, would likely outbid him.

He waited patiently and eventually teamed up with Ji-sou for the photography round. Their attention-grabbing clicks, like the one with just texts or the one with just Oking’s face, combined with their placement at the coveted center position, helped them ace the game. By this point, Oking had established himself as a strong contestant, making his entry into the finale a delight for his fans. For the first round of the finale, Oking played ‘HalliGalli matchmaking with his audience and engaged in conversations, showcasing his interactive skills. He knew the competition would get tougher in the second round, so he used sash banners and snacks to entice his audience to post more chats about him. His maneuver was so successful that he won the competition without needing a fever time buzzer.

Oking’s Association With Winnerz Has Raised Many Red Flags

Since the filming of the season ended, Oking, whose real name is Oh Byeong-min, has been embroiled in some controversies, and his streaming career has not been running smoothly. Oking first entered the field in 2015 when he began broadcasting by accident, and in 2017, he launched his YouTube channel. He became known for his long streaming episodes, averaging about eight hours, and focused on gaming content, mukbang, and videos of him engaging in outdoor activities. At the beginning of 2024, allegations of cryptocurrency fraud started surfacing against many celebrities and YouTubers who had vouched for and promoted Winnerz, a South Korean blockchain sports platform.

When Oking’s name appeared on the Winnerz website as one of the company’s directors, it came under intense scrutiny. In February 2024, he made a statement acknowledging his investment but clarified that he would be withdrawing it and claimed to be a victim of the fraud himself. He stated that he had ended all his collaborations with them and did not intend to do any future business with the company. In May 2024, he addressed these issues on his YouTube channel, where he broke down during a live broadcast, admitting that his actions had hurt his fans, friends, and family.

Oking Has a Sizeable Social Media Following Even Today

Oking still maintains a considerable social media presence despite being inactive since May 2024. At his peak, Oking boasted about 2 million followers on his YouTube channel, thanks to his engaging content and long streaming episodes that resonated with a vast audience. However, since the controversy surrounding Winnerz came to light, his YouTube subscriber count has dropped to 1.57 million. While this represents a significant decline, Oking’s loyal fan base has remained relatively intact.

His presence on Twitch, where he has always been active and engaged with his audience, has not seen a similar dramatic drop. He has around 886,000 followers on the platform, indicating that his core audience still values his content and streaming capabilities. To foster a closer relationship with his fans, Oking launched a Fan Cafe, providing a more intimate space for interaction and discussion. Unfortunately, as more details about his involvement with Winnerz surfaced, a noticeable number of his devoted followers have withdrawn from this community.

Oking Has the Chance to Make Up to His Fans

Oking has proven himself a reliable and hardworking content creator, capitalizing on his growing influence with care. He has secured collaborations with brands like Netflix, Pringles Korea, and Hibarin, a premium katsu brand. His YouTube content focuses on having fun and engaging in interactive discussions with his fans, including setting dates and listening to relationship issues. His versatility and innovation are evident, and his fans hope he can recover from recent setbacks, learn from his mistakes, and show greater accountability to his dedicated supporters and the community he has built.

