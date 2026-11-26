Oliver “Oli” Spitteler and Phoebe Jamieson were two of the original participants introduced in season 8 of Nine Network’s ‘Love Island Australia.’ With confidence to spare, he revealed that although he had the appearance of a “playboy,” he was looking for an emotional connection with someone. Similarly, Phoebe was hopeful about finding a fairytale romance. She described herself as a hopeless romantic and revealed that she had previously given her heart to the wrong men. However, she believed that this time, it would be different.

Oliver “Oli” Spitteler and Phoebe Jamieson’s Formed a Connection Despite the Hurdles

Oliver “Oli” Spitteler and Phoebe Jamieson did not pair up during the initial coupling ceremony. While he was initially exploring his connection with Amanda, Phoebe was paired with Jarrar Haidar. The situation soon became complicated when Oli kissed both the women right after the other, heightening tensions. While he eventually set his sights on Phoebe, she momentarily delved deeper into her bond with the other men before finding her way back to him. However, in one instance, she told the other women that she was unsure if she had any physical chemistry with him beyond their easy conversations. As Oli and Phoebe spent more time together, their relationship gradually grew stronger.

Oli and Phoebe’s connection reached a milestone when a power couple sent them on a romantic massage date. It allowed the pair to spend quality time together and get to know each other better. Just as things seemed to be falling into place, the arrival of the Bombshells, Alyssa and Kylie, stirred the pot. Phoebe and the other women got the chance to watch their partners’ interactions with the newcomers on the live feed. She became upset after seeing Oli share prolonged kisses with the Bombshells and confronted him upon her return to the villa. After she told him his behavior was disrespectful, he felt remorseful and sincerely apologized to her. Oli reassured Phoebe that she was his first choice, helping them reconcile.

Oli and Phoebe Have Likely Continued to Explore Their Bond

After Oli and Phoebe’s reconciliation, the other participants unanimously selected the duo as most deserving of some alone time in the Hideout. It helped the pair come closer as they expressed their affection for each other, leading them to spend an intimate night together. As of writing, Oli and Phoebe do not follow each other on Instagram. However, it is essential to note that this has not stopped them from sharing affectionate glimpses of their bond with their followers. Both have shared multiple pictures of themselves together from their time in the villa on their respective Instagram pages.

In November 2026, Phoebe shared a photo of them kissing each other lovingly and expressed her feelings, writing, “My romantic boy, appreciate you more than I lead on.” Similarly, in one of his playful remarks under their picture, Oli wrote, “Don’t tell her, but she’s got me falling pretty hard.” In another instance, he referred to her as “My romantic girl.” Neither of them has publicly confirmed their current relationship status. However, from what we can tell, these subtle signs may indicate that they are still navigating their connection out of the public eye.

Oli Has Built a Multifaceted Career as a Personal Trainer and Sales Representative

Currently residing in Perth, Oliver Spitteler, also known as Oli, has built a remarkable career with determination. He began his professional journey in September 2021 as an MRI Assistant at Perth Radiological Clinic before moving on in January 2023. Oli went on to gain further experience in other roles before becoming a Sales Representative for ORCA Business Solutions PTY LTD in November 2023 and continues to excel in that position. Additionally, he is pursuing his passion for fitness as a Personal Trainer. His dedication to his physical well-being has also opened doors in the modeling industry. Most recently, in April 2026, Oli had the opportunity to walk the runway as a model, expanding his portfolio.

Besides that, Oli is gradually expanding his fanbase on Instagram as a Digital Creator and now boasts more than 18K followers. Today, he uses his page to give his followers a window into his everyday life and his journey of transformation. When Oli is not busy working, he spends his time at the gym, keeping up his fitness routine to maintain his physique. He always places great importance on his family and considers them an integral pillar of support in his life. Above all, he maintains a special bond with his father and grandmother, cherishing every moment he spends with them. Oli has continued to maintain friendships with several of his fellow participants from the show.

Phoebe Loves Making Memories During Her Traveling Adventures

Phoebe Jamieson has always placed considerable importance on her academic foundation. She attended Seymour College to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Phoebe eventually enrolled at the University of Adelaide to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing in 2020 and earned the degree in 2023. When she stepped into the spotlight on the show, she declared that she was “funemployed” and in her era of traveling the world. As of writing, she has established herself as a Content Creator, amassing over 33.6K followers on Instagram. On the platform, Phoebe offers a glimpse into her love for traveling to breathtaking locations.

In January 2018, Phoebe jetted off to the sunny beaches of Hawaii, which was followed by her trip to the City of Love — Paris in the following October. By June 2026, she once again found herself back in Paris, enjoying its romantic streets and savoring its delicious cuisine. The following month, Phoebe made irreplaceable memories soaking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Croatia. Around the same time, she immersed herself in Greece’s rich culture. Currently, she divides her time between London, England, and Adelaide. Apart from traveling, the reality TV personality loves spending quality time with her friends, whether it’s heading out for meals or attending weddings together.

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