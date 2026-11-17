Several unexpected connections were formed in season 8 of Nine Network’s ‘Love Island Australia.’ One among them was the couple-up between Keanu Wainohu-Kemp and Ava Toulson. Originally from New Zealand, she moved to Australia in hopes of taking the next step in her career and meeting someone special. As a self-confessed mumma’s boy, he acknowledged that although he might initially give off a few red flags, he insisted that he was soft at heart. Ava entered the villa as the season’s first Bombshell, bringing her own expectations. She revealed that she wanted someone who was funny, tanned, and able to focus solely on her.

Keanu Wainohu-Kemp and Ava Toulson Coupled Up During the First Recoupling Ceremony

Initially, Keanu Wainohu-Kemp coupled up with Amanda Boue, but Ava Toulson’s arrival as the first Bombshell quickly changed the dynamics inside the villa. The Bombshell made an effort to get to know each of the men individually. However, she was particularly impressed when she spoke to Keanu, and they both felt an effortless connection. During the first recoupling, Ava followed that spark and chose him as her partner. Meanwhile, she kept an open mind about exploring her bond with Lachlan “Lachie” Cubis. Yet as the days passed, Keanu and Ava eventually established themselves as one of the villa’s strongest couples. Their romance faced a challenge when another Bombshell, Sammi Poole, entered the villa.

In one instance, Ava was excited to put on face masks with Keanu together. However, she became upset when she noticed he had given his jacket to Sammi. Fortunately, the situation soon came under control when he explained to Ava that he had only offered it because the new Bombshell was feeling cold. During the next recoupling ceremony, he said his partner had brought out a special side of him he had not experienced in a long time, and he chose her once again. Ava and Keanu faced another roadblock when he declared during a challenge that she liked him more than he liked her. The comment left her questioning where she stood in their relationship, but he quickly tried to clarify that it was actually the other way around.

Keanu and Ava Are Currently Keeping Their Relationship Status Private

Keanu and Ava eventually received an opportunity to spend some uninterrupted time together in the Hideaway, courtesy of a power couple. Away from the distractions, the pair shared deeper conversations about their feelings and discussed the possibility of taking the relationship beyond the show. The experience further brought them closer, with both returning to the villa looking more assured about their connection. In the next recoupling ceremony, Keanu and Ava once again chose each other.

As of writing, they still have pictures with each other from the show on their respective Instagram pages. It may suggest that they have continued to work on their bond after the show. Yet it is worth noting that neither of them follows the other on Instagram. Although it has led to speculation about the status of their relationship, Keanu and Ava have currently chosen to keep further information about their bond under wraps.

Keanu Transitioned From Being a Rugby Player to Becoming a Tradie

Away from the spotlight of reality TV, Keanu Wainohu-Kemp has an athletic background. When he was just 17 years old, he moved to Australia, where he built an impressive resume as a rugby league player. His journey through the National Rugby League’s development system paved the way for him to play for the Newcastle Knights and the North Queensland Cowboys. After showcasing his talent as a rugby player, Keanu gradually stepped away from that professional path before becoming a Tradie, based in Sydney. Away from his professional accomplishments, he places considerable importance on his personal relationships.

Keanu currently shares a very close bond with his parents, who are some of his biggest cheerleaders. Whenever the opportunity arises, he expresses his gratitude toward them. Besides that, he enjoys spending quality time with his friends. Together, they often go out to explore different restaurants or simply talk about their life over a shared meal. In his free time, Keanu loves heading to the beach to soak up the sun. Furthermore, he always puts great effort into maintaining a strict fitness regimen and self-care routine, keeping his body in prime condition.

Ava is Thriving as a Traffic Controller While Continuing to Travel the World

Before stepping into the spotlight, Ava Toulson has been building a unique path for herself. She relocated from South Shields, England, to Perth, Australia, where she currently serves as a Traffic Controller. Apart from that, she is flourishing in her role as an Influencer, gaining more than 32.3K followers on Instagram. On her page, Ava regularly gives her followers a close look at her everyday life, bold fashion choices, and travel diaries. She also frequently uses the platform to share sneak peeks of memorable moments from her time on the show.

Another of Ava’s greatest passions is traveling, which has taken her across different parts of the world. Some of her most memorable trips include trips to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, England, and Thailand. In November 2025, the reality star traveled to the tropical paradise of Bali, Indonesia, immersing herself in nature’s beauty. Two months later, Ava’s adventurous personality led her to the lively Wildlands Festival. Besides being a fitness enthusiast, she is a music lover who enjoys attending live concerts and witnessing her favorite artists perform on stage.

Read More: Are Natalie and Jack From Love Island Australia Still Together?