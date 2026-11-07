Are Natalie and Jack From Love Island Australia Still Together?

Season 8 of Nine Network’s ‘Love Island Australia’ isn’t short on unexpected romances and twists. It introduced 10 original contestants, among whom were Natalie “Nat” Maree and Jack Wheldon. Although he initially embraced his reputation as a player, he revealed that he was ready to leave his old ways behind and find someone he could genuinely connect with. Meanwhile, Nat described herself as someone brutally honest and quick-witted. A self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, she was tired of her city’s commitment-averse dating scene and wanted something that would last. She had previously been in two serious relationships but hoped her next connection would last a lifetime.

Natalie Maree and Jack Wheldon Knew Each Other Before the First Couple-Up

During the first coupling ceremony, Jack Wheldon immediately caught the girls’ attention with his unmistakable bad-boy appearance. However, Natalie Maree, also known as Nat, had a completely different reason for recognizing him. It turned out they had crossed paths before the show and had even planned to go on a date, but he failed to turn up and subsequently ghosted her. Jack explained that he had recently learned that he would be joining the show and didn’t want to hurt her. Eventually, he admitted that he had cheated in a previous relationship, but he had truly grown from that phase. Despite their uncomfortable past encounter, he and Nat shared a kiss, and he ultimately chose to couple up with her.

Nat and Jack’s initial conversations suggested they shared similar viewpoints and connected effortlessly. As they grew closer, the equilibrium was shaken by the arrival of the bombshell, Ava Toulson. When she called Jack to talk, Nat confessed she was jealous because she had started to like him. Things settled down quickly as the days passed, and they often exchanged loving kisses during their conversations. In one instance, when Nat expressed to him that she was upset with his actions, he responded honestly, which led her to note that the emotional maturity and open communication were exactly what she had hoped to find.

Natalie and Jack Are Keeping Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

After their journey on the show, Natalie and Jack appear to have remained in contact. They continue to follow each other on Instagram and have also notably shared pictures from the show on their respective profiles, featuring each other. While Jack shared a picture of Nat playfully kissing his biceps, Natalie shared an image of them kissing and wrote, “The calm before the storm.” In another picture, she expressed her feelings, noting, “Calm, mature & honest communication? Now THAT’S hot!!!” All of these signs collectively suggest that their connection and the conversations they shared in the villa may have continued to hold meaning for them outside the show. However, it is essential to note that neither Nat nor Jack has confirmed their relationship.

Natalie is Thriving as an Airline Ground Crew Member and Content Creator

Originally hailing from Mackay, Queensland, Nat has built a unique professional trajectory. As of writing, she works as an airline ground crew member while simultaneously making her mark as a digital creator. She has cultivated a significant fan base on social media, particularly Instagram, where she boasts more than 37.8K followers. On that platform, Nat shares glimpses of her everyday life, personal interests, and behind-the-scenes moments from the show. Away from the spotlight, she enjoys spending time at the beach, soaking up the sun and listening to the melody of the crashing waves.

Nat often uses her time near the ocean to escape the overwhelming pace of everyday life. As a fitness enthusiast, she can often be found at the gym, maintaining a strict fitness routine. Yet she also makes sure to try different desserts and cuisines at several restaurants. She always holds her friendships close to her heart as they are a source of comfort and joy in her life. Another significant part of her heart is dedicated to her adorable pup, who is also her cuddle partner on the lazy afternoons. Beyond that, Nat’s creative side frequently leads her to capture beautiful wildlife photos.

Jack Efficiently Balances His Roles as a Sales Professional and Digital Creator

Over the years, Jack has gradually built an identity for himself with dedication and hard work. Although he is a qualified electrician and refrigeration mechanic, he has chosen a different professional path, working as a sales professional and Tradie Trainer based on the Gold Coast, Australia. Alongside that, Jack has tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to explore various business opportunities. He has also expanded his presence on Instagram, gaining over 38.7K followers. When Jack isn’t busy with his work, he spends his free time lounging beside the pool or heading out to the ocean in boats.

Jack considers traveling a significant part of his life, which has taken him to different corners of Australia. In August 2025, he admired the beauty of nature in Bali, Indonesia, making lifelong memories. Moreover, he enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it be witnessing a waterfall or swimming in the ocean. Fitness remains an integral part of his lifestyle, and he regularly follows a strict fitness regimen and balanced diet. Apart from that, Jack frequently expresses gratitude towards his friends and enjoys spending quality time with them. This highlights his belief that they are a major pillar of support in his life.

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