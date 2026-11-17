When Shawnee Schein stepped into the villa on season 8 of Nine Network’s ‘Love Island Australia,’ she was no stranger to the show. It turned out that she had previously dated an Islander, Callum Hole, from season 4. As she once again became ready to put herself out into the world, she returned to the dating scene through the show. With her genuine, unapologetic energy, she knew what she wanted and never hesitated to let her true personality shine. When the matter of finding her potential partner came to the forefront, she revealed that she wanted someone with an infectious energy. Moreover, she made it clear that she would never tolerate arrogance or bad manners from anyone.

Shawnee Schein Was Eliminated After a Recoupling Ceremony Left Her Single

Shawnee Schein’s journey in the villa began with her initial connection with Lachlan “Lachie” Cubis during the first couple-up ceremony. However, their budding romance soon encountered complications when the first Bombshell, Ava Toulson, arrived. When the newcomer asked him out on a date on the first day, Shawnee became visibly upset. Although Lachie initially managed to reassure his partner, his continued interest in Ava left his partner questioning how he could pursue someone else. Things became complicated once again when another Bombshell, Sammi Poole, arrived at the villa. Shawnee noticed that Lachie was once again turning his attention to the newcomer and was building a connection.

The situation reached an uncomfortable point when Sammi invited the boys to meet her, leaving Shawnee to witness Lachie kiss the new Bombshell. He eventually admitted to the newcomer that he felt a spark between them. However, Lachie also made sure to be transparent about his feelings and informed Shawnee about the matter before a recoupling ceremony. When Sammi eventually chose to couple up with him, it left his former partner single. Ultimately, it resulted in Shawnee’s elimination from the show. Before the final goodbyes, Lachie pulled her aside and explained that the time he had spent with her was truly memorable. However, Shawnee felt that he had simply been seeking validation and misled her.

Shawnee is Making Her Mark as a Content Creator and Online Fitness Coach

Shawnee Schein has always been building a career path driven by her passion for fitness and wellness. She is currently running an online fitness coaching business, StrngHr Collective, along with other associates. The venture allows them to help others work towards their own health and fitness goals. Alongside her entrepreneurial pursuits, Shawnee has also established herself as a Fitness Influencer, amassing more than 45K followers on Instagram. Through her social media page, she regularly shares fitness-inspired posts, workout videos, and practical insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from that, Shawnee’s content goes beyond physical appearance, often highlighting the importance of overall well-being and longevity. She also gives her followers a closer look at her own fitness journey, sharing workout routines and daily eating habits. For those looking for more personalized guidance, Shawnee also offers one-on-one coaching to help clients approach their goals. Over the years, she has further expanded her online presence through collaborations with brands such as Nu Harvest and Ryderwear.

Shawnee Finds Joy in Listening to Music and Traveling Around the World

Away from her professional endeavors, Shawnee Schein leads a life filled with travel, music, and little moments that bring her happiness. Above all, she places considerable importance on her friendships, often spending quality time with her close circle. Whether it be heading out for a fun evening or enjoying a day outdoors, she makes sure to create lifelong memories with her friends. Moreover, Shawnee considers them a significant pillar of support in her life. As an avid traveler, she has explored multiple breathtaking destinations over the years. In January 2024, Shawnee traveled to Phuket, Thailand, where she immersed herself in the country’s rich culture.

Shawnee headed to the beautiful beaches of Tulum, Mexico, in May 2025. The following month, she enjoyed a trip to Fiji, where she witnessed the beauty of its tropical surroundings. Most recently, in June 2026, her adventures took her to Bali, Indonesia. There, Shawnee spent her time dipping her toes into the cold water of the ocean and enjoying coconut water in the beachside atmosphere. Occasionally, she travels to different corners of her country. Besides that, in her free time, she loves immersing herself in the beauty of nature, from watching sunsets to simply feeling the sea breeze caressing her face. Additionally, Shawnee enjoys boat trips and discovering new restaurants, adding those experiences to her chapter.

Another significant part of Shawnee’s life is music. She loves attending festivals and experiencing live music, which led her to Beyond The Valley with her friends. She is also a keen sports enthusiast, particularly when it comes to basketball. During one of her visits to New York City, Shawnee attended a basketball game at the stadium, enthusiastically cheering for her favorite team before spending time exploring the city’s bustling streets. A large part of her life revolves around her two adorable pups, who are also constant companions. In January 2026, Shawnee shared a video featuring a man without revealing his identity. Although they appeared close, the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Read More: Ava Toulson: Where is the Bombshell From Love Island Australia Now?