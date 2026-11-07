Ava Toulson: Where is the Bombshell From Love Island Australia Now?

The arrival of the first Bombshell, Ava Toulson, in season 8 of Nine Network’s ‘Love Island Australia’ changed the dynamics of the villa in an instant. From the moment she was introduced on the show, she wasted little time making her presence felt among the contestants. She displayed her confident personality from the outset and made it quite clear that rejection was not something she was accustomed to. She further stated that she was never one to shy away from going after what caught her eye. Considering her profession, although she was patient with drivers, she wasn’t sure whether that would extend to the men in the villa. She was looking for someone with maturity, a good sense of humor, and the ability to keep his eyes on her alone.

Ava Toulson’s Connection With Keanu Led Her to Couple Up With Him

As soon as Ava Toulson stepped into the villa as a Bombshell, she channeled her energy into observing the men and learning more about their personalities. After much consideration, she finally chose Jack Wheldon for her first date. However, since he was already coupled up with Natalie “Nat” Maree, that decision became a source of tension. His partner became visibly unsettled by the development because she had already begun liking him. At the hideout, Jack complimented Ava, and their conversations flowed effortlessly as they spoke about their respective lives. Following that, she selected Lachlan “Lachie” Cubis for her second date. Once again, it stirred things up in the villa because his partner, Shawnee Schein, promptly became upset.

When Ava finally came face to face with all the other contestants, she noticed that Shawnee wasn’t opening up to her, unlike the other ladies. Nevertheless, the Bombshell focused on getting to know the other men better. During one of her conversations with Keanu Wainohu, she noticed that they had an instant connection. When the time arrived for recoupling, Ava decided to pair up with him, leaving Amanda Boue single. Over time, Ava was surprised to notice Lachie’s efforts to speak with her whenever he got the opportunity. Moreover, he didn’t hide his disappointment with her decision, admitting he wouldn’t have been upset if she had chosen to pair up with him. As time passed, Ava continued to explore her options.

Ava Toulson Has Established Herself as a Travel and Lifestyle Influencer

Long before Ava Toulson stepped into the world of reality TV, she had been building a life that reflects her love for travel, friendships, and new experiences. Originally from South Shields, England, she eventually relocated to Perth after being selected for the show. As of writing, Ava serves as a Traffic Controller while maintaining an active presence on social media, especially Instagram. On that platform, she has gained a large fan base as a content creator, earning more than 21.1K followers. Her page offers a closer look at her lifestyle, with much of her content centered on fashion, her travel diaries, and the adventures she enjoys along the way. Furthermore, Ava uses the platform to give her followers sneak peeks from the show.

Ava’s Wanderlust Spirit Has Taken Her to Multiple Locations Around the Globe

Ava has always been passionate about traveling, which has helped her explore multiple breathtaking destinations around the world. In November 2023, she explored the beautiful deserts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was followed by her trip to Newcastle upon Tyne, England, where she immersed herself in a festival’s lively atmosphere in August 2024. Just a month later, Ava had the chance to admire the beautiful wildlife and beaches in Phuket and the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. By the following October, she soaked up the sun on the beaches of Tenerife, the Canary Islands.

Ava’s travels continued in September 2024, as she once again witnessed the incredible cityscapes of Dubai. In January 2025, she jetted off to Malaysia, where she experienced the country’s cuisine and unique culture. The following month, she returned to Thailand to spend more time in nature. Five months later, she made lifelong memories with her friend during their getaway to Ibiza, Spain. By November 2025, Ava was enjoying the tropical beauty of Bali, Indonesia, where she spent her time sipping drinks and taking a break from the fast pace of everyday life.

Ava’s adventures continued as she made her way to the Wildlands Festival in January 2026. The following month, she spent some memorable time in Abu Dhabi. Outside her travels, she enjoys staying active through regular workouts and visiting different restaurants on girls’ nights. As a music enthusiast, Ava often enjoys the electric atmosphere of live concerts. Her life also revolves around her adorable pup, whom she frequently takes on long walks. Ava often expresses her gratitude for having her furry companion by her side. Above all, she always finds her valuable friends cheering her on at every step of the way.

Read More: Arisa Thomas: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?