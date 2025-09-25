Who is Olivia? Who Plays Her in House of Guinness?

Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’ begins with the death of the eponymous family’s patriarch. In his will, Benjamin Guinness leaves his business and most of his fortune to his sons, Arthur and Edward, while leaving his younger children, Anne and Ben, with next to nothing. The news of having the family business bestowed on them is not great for Arthur or Edward because they are both bound to each other, with no option of leaving, because it would mean giving up everything else as well. Arthur wanted to leave the business in his brother’s hands and enjoy his freedom, wealth, and standing in his own ways. But his father’s condition in the will leads him to a different kind of life altogether, and that brings Lady Olivia into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Olivia is the Perfect Partner for Arthur

Becoming the co-head of the family means bearing responsibilities, one of which is to maintain the family’s reputation. The problem with Arthur is that his secret could not only destroy him but also condemn his entire bloodline in the process. Being a homosexual in the late 19th century was a serious crime, and his enemies are going to use it against him. To establish his image as a family man and do away with the rumours surrounding him, it is suggested that he should be married. Because of the situation, the woman for him should be someone who knows of the arrangement but doesn’t care for it, which means she will have to be someone reputable but poor. Lady Olivia checks all these boxes.

She makes a mark the moment she enters the room. She has an electrifying personality, and she does not care for beating around the bush. She prefers blunt honesty to hiding behind politeness, which is what leads Arthur to deem her a suitable bride for himself. They both know that this is a marriage of convenience for them, but their matching personalities reveal that they are meant to be together, even if there is no conventional romance between them. Sure enough, they turn out to be a power couple, with Olivia supporting Arthur through thick and thin. She becomes his unwavering support and constantly motivates him to do better. He, on the other hand, gives her the freedom and respect that she deserves and never second-guesses her decisions. This dynamic eventually shifts, but it only goes to show how strong-willed Olivia is about getting what she wants.

Danielle Galligan Brings Olivia’s Fiery Spirit to Life

The character of Lady Olivia in ‘House of Guinness’ is played by Danielle Galligan. The Irish actress is best known for her role as Nina Zenik in Netflix’s fantasy drama series, ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Her other notable works include TV shows like ‘The Great’ and ‘Obituary.’ She is also set to appear in ‘The Walsh Sisters’ and ‘A Rare Breed.’ Speaking about her role as Olivia in the Netflix series, Galligan said that it was a dream role for her. She described Olivia as a “multifaceted” personality who goes through quite a journey over the course of the season. “She’s vivacious, ambitious, hedonistic, very forward in her thinking — and in her conduct. She’s obviously a woman in a man’s world, but she tries to use the constraints of her station to her advantage. She bends the rules to make the most out of a bad lot,” Galligan told Netflix Tudum.

One of the highlights of the project for the actress was working with Steven Knight. She revealed that she has been a fan of Knight’s other projects, like ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Taboo,’ and that she had a picture of Helen McCrory on her wall. She revealed that she felt closer to her character as she started researching her and discovered that there was more to Olivia than appeared at first glance. She discovered that while the character is a “firecracker” in the show, the real-life Lady Olivia was a “very solitary and silent woman who painted lots of watercolours.” Galligan added, “She was a woman who had everything and yet was still looking for something. Learning about her gave me a sense of her lack of fulfilment and added another layer to her.” The actress stated that she also felt proud and blessed to be a part of a project like ‘House of Guinness’ and to get the chance to tell an Irish story on a global scale.

