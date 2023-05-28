Olivia Jones Murder: Where is Christopher Ray Jones Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Married to Evil: Control Freak to Killer’ chronicles how Olivia Jones was murdered inside her Beaumont, Texas, home on Valentine’s Day 2019. The police investigators solved the crime on the same day and arrested the perpetrator almost immediately. According to reports, the detectives nabbed the killer with the help of surveillance footage found inside Olivia’s home and help from the victim’s family. If you’re interested in finding the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, here’s what we know.

How Did Olivia Jones Die?

Olivia Dawn Simmons was born to James O. Barlow and the late Anita Barlow in Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, on July 19, 1980. She was the oldest of the five children in her household, and her younger brother, Joshua Simmons, described her as a “beautiful person.” Olivia graduated from Everest University-South Orlando in Tampa, Florida, and joined the tax business. She worked at the Matrix Tax Service and built an extremely successful character.

Her younger sister, Brittney Simmons, recalled how Olivia was always into business-oriented things. According to family sources, she married her childhood sweetheart, Al, in 1999, and gave birth to two daughters, including Ariel Turk. After the birth of their second daughter, Olivia’s marriage fell apart. Brittney remembered, “The divorce with Al was extremely upsetting and disappointing for Olivia

Christopher Jones was indicted in April 2019 after being accused of Beaumont’s first homicide that year. According to previous Enterprise reporting, police said Jones threatened his wife with divorce on the day she died. Court documents previously said the news “caused a disturbance,” and the two struggled with a loaded handgun before it went off, shooting Olivia Jones in the back of the head, the article said.

Who Killed Olivia Jones?

The defense argued that the struggle resulted from Christopher Jones’ attempt to prevent Olivia Jones from dying by suicide. He believed his conduct to be necessary to stop his wife from harming herself, which she allegedly had made threats about in the past. But Hamm called Christopher Jones a “liar” who liked to be in control and put on “an act” for innocence.

He reminded the jury to make reasonable inferences as he reiterated discrepancies in Christopher Jones’ story, including an original recounting of the struggle with the gun. “The State refuted all these false claims by showing the inconsistent stories Jones gave from 911 calls, body cameras, home security videos, and his statement to support the conviction of murder,” according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

In Tuesday’s news release, the DA’s office said Hamm would like to thank the Beaumont Police Department for its professionalism in handling the matter. “The entire department did an outstanding job testifying and exemplified the type of professionalism we demand from our public servants, especially the lead detective, Mendy Freeman,” the DA’s office said.

“Sgt. Celestina Rossi of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department provided critical blood stain analysis was essential to obtaining a conviction on this matter and she did an exemplary job explaining the biological evidence that disputed the defendant’s claims.” Christopher Ray Jones faced charges of murder and manslaughter when he was indicted in April 2019 in connection with the death of Olivia Jones — Beaumont’s first homicide that year.

The jury, which is comprised of mostly women, deliberated for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon following the final arguments. They are expected to resume deliberating which of the charges stand in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court presided by Judge John Stevens Jr. Christopher Jones pleaded not guilty to both charges. The defense argued that the struggle resulted from Christopher Jones’ attempt to prevent Olivia Jones from dying by suicide.

He believed his conduct to be necessary to stop her from harming herself. “You have to put yourself in that scenario and make a split-second decision,” Gertz said. “She had done it before, and she had done it in front of him.” The defense played a 9-1-1 call for the jury, which included Christopher Jones’ pleas to the operator to send help for his wife — a part of Gertz’s picture of a man who had the wrong reaction in a moment of panic and shock.

During the trial, the jury learned that the husband confessed to police that he had deleted home surveillance videos and told the police he was afraid it would make him look “bad” or like a “monster.” Gertz described the decision as a “monumentally stupid” mistake but argued that individuals do not always make smart decisions in challenging moments.

He also accused the first police officer on the scene of having a bias against Christopher Jones and not following proper protocols by jumping to conclusions about his guilt, which has ultimately become a battle for his liberty. Hamm had a problem with the final argument provided by the defense and called Christopher Jones a “liar.” He reminded the jury to make reasonable inferences as he reiterated discrepancies in Christopher Jones’ story, including an original recounting of the struggle with the gun.

While the prosecutor said Christopher Jones never wavered in saying his wife was attempting to die by suicide, the details surrounding the situation changed in Christopher Jones’ retellings, including about who was holding the gun — him or his wife— when it went off. Hamm accused Christopher Jones of putting on an act with the suicide story. The prosecutor argued Christopher Jones’ inconsistencies served as evidence of his guilt as his defense fell apart.

Where is Christopher Ray Jones Now?

“If you build a house upon the sand, it is going to collapse,” Hamm said. Hamm’s brush told a different story than Gertz’s — describing a loving wife with a picture of her husband and children on her cell phone. He said Olivia Jones was a “Godly person” who could not be there on Monday to tell her story, but during the trial, her daughter said she was not suicidal.

Following four days of testimony and more than 6 hours of deliberation over two days, the jury unanimously found Christopher Ray Jones guilty of murder in the death of his late spouse, Olivia Jones. He faced 5 to 99 years of life in prison for first-degree felony murder. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and waived his rights to appeal. According to official court records, the 40-year-old is in Gatesville Correctional Facility.

