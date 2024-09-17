OMITB: Is Concussions a Real Stuntmans’ Bar in New York?

The investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki takes Charles, Mabel, and Oliver out of the Arconia and into uncharted waters in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The fourth episode of the series divulges new information about Sazz, which gives rise to several new questions while also bringing back a character from the past, though with a twist. The main revelations in this episode happen for Charles in the bar that he discovers was a regular haunt of Sazz. Called Concussions, the place is exclusively for stunt people. Considering that the show takes place in New York, and the city hosts all kinds of places, one wonders if there is a place that caters only to the stunt people. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Concussions Bar Sends the Investigation into a Whole New Direction

One of the great things about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is that it is set in New York, and it also films in New York. While the show tends to employ a lot of real locations, especially in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, for its different backdrops, the series also relies upon soundstages and interior sets to get the job done. Something similar happens with the scenes filmed in Concussions, which is a fictional bar created by the TV show to further the plot. There is a comedy club called Concussion, described as the “hottest stand-up comedy show in Washington Heights with knockout comedians that are guaranteed to disrupt your brain function,” but it has no connection to the stuntmans’ bar shown in the Hulu series.

According to its fictional description, Concussions is “a gathering place for those who take the punches, brave the fires and make the “faces” look good.” Oliver reads that it has been open since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. What makes this place special is that Sazz is revealed to have visited it on the day she was murdered. So far, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel know next to nothing about what Sazz was really up to in the final days of her life, which is why the discovery of Concussions makes it an important piece of the puzzle.

A visit to the bar proves enlightening for Charles, who comes across the aspect of Sazz’s job that he mostly ignored or was kept out of touch with. He knew that she had several operations and had Bulgarian metal rods replacing bones in her body. But he didn’t know that she was often in pain because of the injuries she took for him and visited the chiropractor in Concussions to get help for it. He also discovers that she had been considering retirement, which he feels bad not knowing about. Eventually, it is when he decides to give back to Sazz for taking the hits for him for all these years that he gets closer to the truth. Thus, the fictional location plays a very important role in furthering the investigation and bringing Sazz the justice she deserves.

