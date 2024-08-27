OMITB: Is Olde Belgium Lager a Real Lager Brand?

The fourth season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ takes Charles, Oliver, and Mabel on another riveting journey where the stakes seem to have gotten bigger. At the end of the previous season, Sazz is killed in Charles’ apartment, but the lead trio doesn’t find the body so soon this time. In fact, a couple of days pass before they realize that Sazz’s disappearance is concerning, and the truth of the matter comes to light. Meanwhile, the trio also goes to LA to meet with Hollywood executives who want to make a movie about their adventures. In the credits of Episode 1, we get ads for two things, one of which is for Olde Belgium Lager. Is it real, and what purpose does it serve? SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Lager Brand is a Callback to Mabel and Eva Longoria’s Conversation

When the credits roll for Episode 1 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1, we see two things on the screen. One is the poster of the movie, which is a major subject of discussion in the episode. The other is the case of a lager brand. Just like the movie, the liquor brand is also entirely fictional and works as an inside joke for the episode.

When Mabel, Charles, and Oliver go to LA, they meet Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis, who have been cast in the movie. While Charles and Oliver have no doubts about getting the movie made, Mabel wonders if she wants the world to see her as the sad, lonely character that the film is going to portray her as. While she tries to make up her mind about the thing, a conversation with Eva Longoria clears up a lot of things for her.

The actress tells Mabel that she understands her hesitation about the film, but if she wants the world to see a different side of her, then she must use the opportunity the film provides to do whatever she wants. Longoria explains how she wanted to do all sorts of things, from making movies to creating a liquor brand and whatnot. She had all these dreams, and she focused on doing everything she wanted. The Hollywood money helped her do it, and she tells Mabel that the same money can help her, too.

Instead of rejecting the film’s idea, she should take the money, let the filmmakers do whatever they want with the film, and she will be free to do whatever she wants with her money. One of the things that Eva Longoria talks about is her tequila brand. In real life, she does have a tequila brand called Casa Del Sol, which was launched in 2021. However, she doesn’t have a lager brand, and the one shown at the end of the episode is entirely fictional.

