One Fast Move: Are Legacy Speed Shop and Farrell Performance Real Companies?

Prime Video’s ‘One Fast Move’ is a sports movie that brings the adrenaline rush into the mix by focusing on the sport of motorcycle racing. The protagonist of the story is a man named Wes Neal, who finds himself on an uncertain road following a brief stint in prison. His love for motorcycles leads him to seek out Dean Miller, his biological father, who walked out on his mother before he was born. While there is no love lost between Wes and Dean, the latter decides to train the former because he sees potential in him.

When Wes enters the world of racing, and also becomes familiar with other people competing in it. While he races for Legacy Speed Shop, owned by Dean’s mentor, Abel, their competitor is a much better-funded Farrell Performance. Considering that the movie draws upon a lot of real-life elements of the racing world, questions are bound to arise about the real-life connection between the two factions. SPOILERS AHEAD

Legacy Speed Shop and Farrell Performance are Fictional Rivals in One Fast Move

Written and directed by Kelly Blatz, ‘One Fast Move’ is an entirely fictional story that focuses on the relationship between Wes and Dean through their shared love for motorcycles. Wes discovers that Dean was mentored by a man named Abel, who has been working with him, racing and co-running his shop, Legacy Speed. On the day of his first professional race, he is introduced to Bobby Tresco of Farrell Performance, who is revealed to be run by one of the wealthiest families in the state. Both these outfits in the movie are fictional and created for the purpose of furthering the plot.

There is a real-life racing team called Farrell Performance. It is a “nationally known road racing team” which has several racing championships under its belt. Apart from racing, it specializes in “maintenance & repair on sportbikes for the race track & street—including everything from engine building & dyno tuning to suspension servicing, tire changing, and much more.” However, it has no connection to the Farrell Performance that we see in the movie. The similarity of the names is most likely a coincidence.

For Wes, the existence of Legacy Speed Shop becomes a life-changer. It isn’t just because the same place also fostered his father’s talent, but because in Legacy and Abel, Wes finds the support system he never had. While Wes takes him under his wing, he is more focused on squeezing all the talent out of Wes. He sees the young man as his own ticket out of the mundanity that he has fallen into. Abel, on the other hand, treats him like a son. He is much more understanding of his troubles and has no vested interest in his success apart from a genuine desire to see him succeed. He doesn’t just offer support to Wes on the professional front but also guides him towards better things in his personal life. While he also has affection for Dean, he can’t help but accept that the man needs to deal with his issues and prevents him from passing on all those things to Wes, essentially changing his life in the process.

