Prime Video’s One Fast Move: Exploring All Filming Locations

‘One Fast Move’ follows Wes Neal (K.J. Apa), a young man who salvages his life after a string of personal setbacks to pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Wes reconnects with his estranged father and starts picking up on the sport with his assistance, going up against better-trained and better-equipped rivals. As he begins banking on the tarmac, the aspiring professional racer finds unexpected help from a motorcycle shop owner and begins romancing a local woman. Written and directed by Kelly Blatz, the sports drama grips us with its high-speed thrills around the race track as well as its story of redemption and triumph against all odds.

Where Was One Fast Move Filmed?

Filming for ‘Where Was One’ took place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia. Shooting began on June 28, 2022, and was concluded in August of the same year. To recreate the intense speeds seen in motorsports for an authentic experience, the film’s crew included active professional racers accustomed to its dangers. Under stunt coordinators Rudolf Weber and Kevin Waterman, the crew performed precise high-speed stunts that included crashes and close calls.

K.J. Apa revealed that he didn’t know much about high-performance motorcycles and motorsports but was immediately taken by it once he began learning how to ride a superbike for the film. “He (Apa) had never really ridden before,” said Blatz in an interview. “I threw him on my Triumph for a couple of months, and then he ended up buying three bikes, and he was riding those bikes for an entire year. So he really wanted to make sure he felt comfortable on a bike while also falling in love with motorcycles and what it gave him, which was really important for him to understand that.”

Atlanta, Georgia

The seat of Fulton County, Atlanta, became the primary filming location for ‘One Fast Move,’ and the production crew made use of sites in and around the state capital. To capture all the professional motor racing sequences, the team ventured to the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Located at 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton, Michelin Raceway Road is a premier motorsport facility known for its challenging 2.54-mile road course. In the film, we can see its track’s combination of fast straights, sweeping turns, and elevation changes, which create dynamic visual depth and elevate the racing scenes’ intensity.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, located at 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, briefly makes an appearance in the film. The stadium becomes the site for Wes’ reunion with his father, and its 1.54-mile quad-oval track can be seen as he rides through the stands on his bike after being released from prison. While the track is known for hosting NASCAR and IndyCar events, the venue’s organizers also welcome bikers and even electric bicycles for practice and races. “Shooting a motorcycle racing movie in, like, August in Atlanta is crazy,” said Apa. “You know, we had the overalls, we were on the track. The good thing about that is that it’s cheap shooting at a track at that time of year because no one’s on the track!”

The scenes of Wes and Camila first meeting at a diner were actually shot at the Silver Skillet Restaurant situated at 200 14th Street Northwest. Opened in 1956, the establishment is a blast from the past. It is known for its savory biscuits and as a popular filming location in Hollywood. The restaurant’s ‘50s and ‘60s ambiance has attracted a number of films and shows to its booths, with notable examples including ‘Anchorman 2,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘The Founder,’ and ‘Traveling Man.’

Read More: Best Racing Movies and Shows on Netflix