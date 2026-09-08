One Night Only: Is Claremont a Real Pizza Place in New York?

Directed by Will Gluck, ‘One Night Only‘ takes place in an alternate reality where premarital sex is banned in the US. However, there is a 12-hour window each year where people are exempt from this law and can sleep with whoever they want. The film follows Owen and Allie as they try to make the most of this night. As their paths cross, they get closer to each other, but the question of whether they are truly made for each other remains on their minds. Their journeys take them to several locations across New York, but one of the story’s major locations is Claremont. It is a pizza place where Owen works, and it also becomes a key location for his love story with Allie. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Claremont is Brought to Life by a Real Pizza Place in New York

Claremont is a fictional pizza place, but the scenes featuring it were filmed at a real pizza place, The Original Ray’s Pizza, at 462 Columbus Avenue in New York. Providing a wide variety of options for its customers, it is quite a popular spot among locals. Interestingly, the real pizzeria is on the Upper West Side of the city, but according to the film’s location, its fictionalized version, Claremont, is supposed to be somewhere in northern Manhattan. The reason the film’s director, Will Gluck, chose to name it Claremont is its connection to his childhood. He grew up on Claremont Avenue near Columbia University and has fond memories of the place. So, when it came to naming the fictional pizzeria for his film’s lead character, he decided to pay homage to the street where he’d spent his childhood.

The film’s crew spent several days filming at The Original Ray’s Pizza, but actor Callum Turner, who plays Owen, had been there a short while before filming commenced. In the movie, his character not only owns the place but also works there, making pizza from scratch. To bring more authenticity to the character, Turner decided to take pizza-making classes. He spent a week at Ray’s, where he learned the basics of making pizza. In fact, he revealed that he got so good at it that when the filming commenced, he made pizza for the cast and crew three nights in a row. The practice certainly allowed him to better understand his character’s workplace and his love for his job.

In the movie, Owen tells Allie that he’d always loved pizza. Eventually, he decided this was what he wanted to do, so he saved up to buy a place and open his own pizza shop, showing that he is doing something he is passionate about. Later, when Allie shows up at the shop, he makes her a pizza, and she admits it’s the best pizza she’s ever had. The shop also becomes a returning point for them, a place where they not only find each other after a crazy night that gets crazier by the minute, but it is also the place where they finally catch their breath

Read More: Where Was One Night Only Filmed?