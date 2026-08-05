Where Was One Night Only Filmed?

In ‘One Night Only,’ Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro star as Owen and Allie, two single strangers with different pasts and experiences in their relationships. On the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have pre-marital sex in the fictionalized version of New York City, they cross paths and begin forming an unlikely bond. While Owen has recently been dumped by his girlfriend, Allie is a hopeful romantic.

Despite their differences, they soon realize that both are looking for something more meaningful, not just a one-night stand. As the night progresses, poor decisions and other aspects of life further complicate the situation, pushing them apart. Helmed by Will Gluck (known for ‘Anyone But You’ and ‘Easy A’), the romantic comedy movie is set in a fictionalized version of the Big Apple, as the commotion in the streets reflects the complications in Owen and Allie’s budding romance.

One Night Only Filming Locations

‘One Night Only’ was filmed entirely on location in New York City, New York. As per reports, principal photography for the Callum Turner starrer commenced in late September 2025 and went on for about three months before wrapping up in December of the same year. Since the romantic tale unfolds in New York City, it is natural for the filming unit to make the most of the bustling city and add a layer of authenticity to the narrative.

New York City, New York

The production of ‘One Night Only’ took place across New York City on the southern edge of New York state. In particular, Manhattan served as the primary filming location for depicting the adventures that unfold in the lives of Allie and Owen as they embark on their pursuit of love in NYC. Several spots in the borough were chosen to create the visual canvas of the film. L’industrie Pizzeria — West Village doubled up as the pizzeria where Owen works as a pizzaiolo. Located at 104 Christopher Street, the iconic pizza spot is regarded as one of the city’s best. Allie and Owen’s conversation about the best parts of sex and pizza, scenes defining Owen’s daily routine, and a few other sequences were taped in the restaurant and on Christopher Street.

The team chose another iconic spot in the affluent neighborhood of the West Village — Dante Aperitivo Bar — to paint the visual canvas of the film. Situated at 51 Bank Street, the Italian-inspired interiors and intimate setting of the aperitivo bar added a distinct charm to the romantic tone of the narrative. The cast and crew were also spotted filming at The Little Red Lighthouse, located within Fort Washington Park along the Hudson River Greenway in the Washington Heights section of Upper Manhattan. Situated underneath the George Washington Bridge, the 40-foot-high lighthouse is a popular tourist spot.

A portion of the shooting, particularly featuring Monica Barbaro’s character Allie, was carried out on the intersection of 79th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side. Interestingly, it is also where the team filmed the scene featuring local NYC icon Craig Castaldo AKA the Radio Man. As the team filmed in the UWS, Riverside Park’s tree-lined promenades, panoramic skyline views, scenic waterfront paths, and lush greenery lent the visuals a quintessential NYC atmosphere. Columbus Avenue and 82nd Street also appear in the background, capturing the lively and vibrant character of the neighborhood. The team also visited Lower Manhattan, where they lensed some of the wild and quirky escapades of Allie and Owen in the artistic and fashionable neighborhood of SoHo.

The production team also conducted shooting on the subway. The cast and crew also ventured to some areas in the borough of Brooklyn, such as Greenpoint, located on the western tip of Long Island, for the purpose of filming ‘One Night Only.’ During a conversation with The AU Review, Monica Barbaro explained how significant the world-building was for the narrative. “Will does such a good job (at world building). This feels like the New York that we know, but just with this ever-so-slight difference. Energetically, it’s very different for all the people, but it’s a recognizable New York. It feels like a love letter to New York and its grit and its rawness in the way (Will) shot it. It just feels like it really harnesses the energy of that city,” she said.

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