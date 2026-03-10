One Piece Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ follows the adventures of the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy, who is on the quest to find the infamous “One Piece.” The second season leads his team into the Grand Line, where they encounter new friends and enemies. By the end of the season, Luffy decides to put his quest for the treasure on hold to help save a kingdom. The ending sets up the third season, which is already in production and is filming in Cape Town, South Africa. It was renewed in August 2025, and an accelerated timeline means that the fans might not have to wait another three years for the next season. While there is no set date so far, the third season is expected to be released in late 2027 or early 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

One Piece Season 3 Will Take the Straw Hats to Alabasta

The second season of ‘One Piece’ ends with the Straw Hats defeating the evil Wapol, setting Drum Kingdom free once and for all. As they leave the island, Vivi expects to part ways with them, but Luffy makes it clear that she is now a part of their team, which means they will not rest until they have helped her stop the nefarious plans of Baroque Works and saved her kingdom. Now that we know where the Straw Hats are headed, it’s clear that all the other characters, heroes, and villains will gravitate towards Alabasta, which is where the final battle for the kingdom’s future will take place.

This also means that the elusive Mr. Zero, aka Sir Crocodile, will be working towards bringing his Operation Utopia to fruition while trying to get the Straw Hats out of his way, especially now that he knows that they have already foiled his plans for Drum Island. They, however, are not the only interested parties. The last time we saw Captain Smoker and Tashigi, they had uncovered critical information about Baroque Works, who seemed to be two steps ahead of their investigation. They know that someone from the inside is helping them, and surely, their quest for truth and justice will eventually bring them face-to-face with the Straw Hats again.

One Piece Season 3 Brings Forth Important New Characters

One of the great things about ‘One Piece’ is that every season brings new adventures of the Straw Hats, which means new stories and new characters. The second season has already introduced important characters who will play a significant role in the next season, but more new members have joined the fold. ‘Cobra Kai’ actor Xolo Maridueña has come on board as Portgas D. Ace, who has a close connection with Luffy. Cole Escola is set to portray the Baroque Works assassin Bon Clay, while Awdo Awdo will play Mr. 1, and Daisy Head will appear as Miss Doublefinger.

Returning characters from Season 2, who have been bumped to series regulars, include Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Mikaela Hoover voicing Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello playing Mr. Zero aka Crocodile, Lera Abova portraying Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy appearing as Nefartari Cobra. Callum Kerr and Julia Rehwald as Captain Smoker and Tashigi are also expected to reprise their roles. We might also see David Dastmalchian as No. 3 is also expected to return and cause more havoc for the Straw Hats. Speaking of, the entire crew is already on board with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Vincent Regan’s Garp is also expected to come back, especially as more family secrets are unravelled, especially if Rigo Sanchez’s Dragon makes another appearance.

One Piece Season 3 Will Develop the Pirate Mythology

Each new adventure leads the Straw Hats deeper into the world of piracy, which opens a new can of worms with unexpected secrets and dangers. The third season will continue to expand the world as more villainous organisations and kind, friendly strangers come into the picture. While the Alabasta arc will take center stage, it will also become the foundation on which the future plotlines are built, especially when it comes to Luffy and his family. Much remains a secret about him, including his parentage and his connection to Gol D. Roger. In the finale, Kureha mentions Will of D, an important part of the ‘One Piece’ mythology, which opens the door for new possibilities for the series.

With the arrival of Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s family dynamics will also be a significant part of the third season, and the revelations about their family will fit as puzzle pieces in the grander mythology of the show. Crocodile’s arc will also shed more light on the Seven Warlords of the Seas, and by the end of the season, some major shuffle is expected in that department as well. At the same time, the fans can expect some unexpected alliances in the face of a powerful enemy, whose plan, if successful, could upset the balance of the entire world. In the midst of all these chaotic and compelling storylines, the unique powers of the Devil Fruits will continue to be revealed, especially with the introduction of new characters.

