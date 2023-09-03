10 Shows Like One Piece You Must See

Helmed by the visionary director Steven Maeda, Netflix’s ‘One Piece‘ is a live-action adaptation that brings to life the beloved manga and anime series. This live-action adaptation sails into the vast world of oceans and islands, where pirates chase the legendary treasure called – One Piece. At its core, the narrative follows Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates on their quest through the treacherous Grand Line waters.

Released in 2023, the series delves deep into themes of adventure and exploration, emphasizing the unbreakable bonds of friendship and loyalty. Each member of the Straw Hat crew is driven by their individual dreams and ambitions. As they navigate challenges and confront formidable foes, the narrative also touches upon deeper issues of justice, morality, power, and responsibility. For those entranced by this live-action adaption, we’ve curated a list of similar live-action shows based on Manga or Anime. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘One Piece’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10) Attack on Titan: Counter Rockets(2015)

‘Attack on Titan: Counter Rockets’, directed by Shinji Higuchi, is a live-action miniseries adapted from Hajime Isayama’s acclaimed manga and anime series ‘Attack on Titan‘. The narrative portrays a world where humanity faces extinction due to giant humanoid Titans. Drawing parallels with ‘One Piece’, both series delve into themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the pursuit of freedom. The essence of battling against fate and forging one’s destiny remains central in both narratives, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and the lengths individuals will go to protect their loved ones.

9) Kakegurui(2018-2019)

‘Kakegurui’, directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa, is a riveting live-action TV series adaptation of the manga and anime of the same name. Set in the elite Hyakkaou Private Academy, the story revolves around students who engage in high-stakes gambling, where winners live like kings and losers are subjected to the harshest punishments. The arrival of a mysterious transfer student, Yumeko Jabami, shakes the academy’s hierarchy as she challenges its top gamblers.

Just like ‘One Piece’, ‘Kakegurui’ delves deep into the realms of strategy, risk, and the human psyche. While ‘One Piece’ embarks on a journey for the ultimate treasure, ‘Kakegurui’ navigates the treacherous waters of gambling. The characters in both shows, be it Luffy’s unwavering determination or Yumeko’s fearless gambling spirit, showcase resilience against overwhelming odds, making them captivating for viewers.

8) GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka(2012-2014)

Directed by Kazuhisa Imai, ‘GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka’ is a riveting drama based on the manga of the same name. It chronicles the life of Eikichi Onizuka, a former gang member turned unconventional teacher, navigating the challenges of a high school classroom. Much like the adventures in ‘One Piece’, Onizuka’s journey is filled with unexpected twists, highlighting themes of ambition and pursuing dreams against all odds. While distinct in their narrative, both shows resonate with the spirit of camaraderie and the essence of chasing one’s ideals.

7)Bloody Monday (2008-10)

Helmed by director Hirano Shunichi, ‘Bloody Monday’ is a gripping drama series based on the manga of the same name. The story revolves around Fujimaru Takagi, a genius hacker who races against time to prevent a catastrophic terrorist attack on Tokyo. While ‘One Piece’ embarks on a high-seas adventure, both series share an underlying theme of resilience and determination. Just as the Straw Hat Pirates navigate treacherous waters and formidable foes, Fujimaru confronts insurmountable odds and dangerous adversaries. The essence of camaraderie, unwavering spirit, and the fight against looming threats bind these two narratives, making them resonate with audiences seeking thrilling tales of heroism.

6) Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo (2013–2015)

Directed by Koto Nagata, ‘Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo’ is a heartwarming romantic drama adapted from the popular manga “Itazura na Kiss.” The series follows the bubbly Kotoko Aihara as she navigates the challenges of love and life after confessing her feelings to the cold-hearted genius, Naoki Irie.

While ‘One Piece’ sails through adventurous seas, both tales delve deep into the essence of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams. The Straw Hat Pirates, much like Kotoko, face numerous setbacks but remain undeterred in their respective quests. The relentless spirit of the protagonists, coupled with the intricate dynamics of relationships, draws a parallel between these two distinct narratives, captivating viewers with tales of unwavering determination.

5) Alice in Borderland (2020-)

‘Alice in Borderland’, directed by Shinsuke Sato, is a gripping Japanese series based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. The show plunges viewers into a parallel Tokyo where participants must engage in perilous games to survive. The narratives of both ‘Alice in Borderland’ and ‘One Piece’ delve deep into the essence of survival and camaraderie.

Just as the Straw Hat Pirates navigate treacherous waters and confront formidable foes, the characters in ‘Alice in Borderland’ face life-threatening challenges, relying on their wits and bonds of friendship. The overarching theme of resilience in the face of adversity binds these two series, making them resonate with audiences who appreciate tales of endurance, hope, and the indomitable human spirit.

4) Erased (2017)

‘Erased’, directed by Ten Shimoyama, is a gripping Japanese drama series that unfolds the life of Satoru Fujinuma, a man endowed with a unique ability called – Revival. This power propels him back in time, allowing him to prevent looming tragedies. When faced with his mother’s mysterious murder, Satoru is thrust 18 years into the past, linking her death to a series of child kidnappings and murders. The show is an adaptation of the manga series ‘Boku Dake ga Inai Machi’ by Kei Sanbe.

The narratives of ‘One Piece’ and ‘Erased’ delve deep into the essence of time, albeit in different manners. While ‘Erased’ uses time travel as a tool for rectification, ‘One Piece’ often employs flashbacks to enrich character backstories and motivations. The intricate weaving of past events to shape present circumstances is a thematic overlap, offering viewers a layered understanding of characters and their journeys.

3) Boys Over Flowers [Hana Yori Dango] (2005)

‘

Boys Over Flowers’ (2005) is a captivating Japanese television drama series directed by Yasuharu Ishii. The show stars notable actors such as Mao Inoue, Jun Matsumoto, Shun Oguri, Shota Matsuda, and Tsuyoshi Abe. It is an adaptation of the manga series ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (花より男子, Hana Yori Dango) penned and illustrated by Yoko Kamio. The narrative revolves around Tsukushi Makino, a hard-working student who finds herself entangled with the F4, a group of elite students from wealthy backgrounds who rule the school with their antics. As she stands up against their bullying, unexpected relationships and romances blossom.

Drawing a parallel with ‘One Piece’, both series delve deep into the themes of friendship, resilience, and overcoming challenges. Just as the Straw Hat Pirates face numerous adversaries and grow stronger with each battle, Tsukushi confronts the F4 and evolves, showcasing the strength of the human spirit and the importance of bonds. The dynamics among the characters in both series highlight the complexities of relationships and the journey of self-discovery.

2) Mob Psycho 100 (2018)

Unraveling the mysteries of the supernatural, ‘Mob Psycho 100’ is a live-action adaptation that first aired on January 19, 2018. Directed by Koichi Sakamoto, the series brings to life the beloved manga by ONE. It chronicles the adventures of Shigeo Kageyama, a seemingly ordinary boy with extraordinary psychic powers, as he grapples with the challenges of adolescence and the supernatural.

Drawing a parallel with ‘One Piece’, both shows spotlight protagonists endowed with unique talents, facing a myriad of challenges and foes. While ‘One Piece’ charts a course across the vast oceans with pirates pursuing legendary treasures, ‘Mob Psycho 100’ navigates the bustling streets, confronting malevolent spirits. Both tales are anchored in themes of friendship, loyalty, and self-discovery, striking a chord with audiences of all ages.

1) Nodame Cantabile (2006)

A symphony of love and music, ‘Nodame Cantabile’ is a 2006 Japanese drama series directed by Hideki Takeuchi. It’s an adaptation of the manga series by Tomoko Ninomiya, which later inspired an anime. The story revolves around two contrasting music students: the perfectionist Shinichi Chiaki and the free-spirited Megumi “Nodame” Noda. Their journey through the world of classical music is both comedic and heartwarming.

Drawing a connection with ‘One Piece’, both series emphasize the importance of dreams and the lengths individuals will go to achieve them. While ‘One Piece’ sails through adventures in search of the ultimate treasure, ‘Nodame Cantabile’ journeys through the world of music, with characters striving for excellence. Both tales’ camaraderie, challenges, and personal growth make them universally appealing, regardless of their distinct settings.

