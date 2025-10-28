Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

The fifth season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows Charles, Mabel, and Oliver as they investigate the murder of Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester. At the same time, Nicky Caccimelio is also found dead, which leads the main trio down a very different path. By the end of the season, the shocking murders are solved, the culprits are sent to prison, and the Arconia is saved from being turned into a casino. For the next couple of months, the trio has calmer tidings, but then, another shocking murder takes place, throwing them into a state of disarray. The murder sets up a sixth season, which hasn’t yet been announced. Considering the show’s popularity, a renewal doesn’t seem unlikely, and with the typical one-season-per-year timeline, it is fair to assume that Season 6 will release sometime in late 2026.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Will Cross the Pond to Solve a Case

Three months after the murders of Lester and Nicky Caccimelio are solved, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver sit down for some quality time. They listen to the new podcast by Cinda Canning. The story takes place in the UK, where Cinda went for a vacation, only to find a new murder mystery. It is about “a girl with curls,” whose characteristic feature is her red hair, who is accused of murdering a royal descendant. While the whole world seems to be against her, Cinda believes the girl is innocent, which is why she starts investigating the case. While the trio listens to the first episode of the podcast, a woman with red, curly hair makes her way to the Arconia and falls flat on her face right outside the gate.

It is clear that she is dead, and as Howard and the trio argue whether this would be counted as a death inside the building, the woman, in her last remaining breaths, places her hand on the gate, which technically means she is in the building. When she is turned on her back, she is revealed to be Cinda Canning. Since Cinda’s podcast brought the protagonists together, it is understandable that they would want to find out what happened to her and who killed her. Clearly, her death is connected to the mystery she was investigating in the UK, which means that the trio will most likely take a field trip to London. It remains unclear how much of the next season will take place across the pond, but it will most certainly be uncharted waters for the protagonists.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Will Likely Introduce a British Cast

Following the trend of the previous season, the sixth season will bring back the main cast with a set of whole new characters. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will reprise their roles as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. We also expect to see supporting cast members like Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Jackie Hoffman as Uma, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, and Meryl Streep as Loretta. Richard Kind’s Vince Fish might also come back, along with Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas, who is released from prison and makes an appearance in the penultimate episode of the fifth season, along with James Caverly’s Theo.

Jermaine Fowler’s Randall is also expected to stick around as he settles into his role as the new doorman of the building. With Cinda Canning being the victim, or at least one of the victims, for the sixth season, Tina Fey will once again be a familiar face on the show. Additionally, a whole new set of suspects and red herrings will emerge. Since the case is connected to the death of a royal descendant in the UK, it seems likely that the new cast will be predominantly British. Considering that the show has drawn some big names as its cast members every season, it is expected that we might see British acting royalty, if not the actual royalty, the next time around.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Might Focus on Charles’ Character Growth

As they sit down to listen to Cinda Canning’s new podcast, the trio reminisces about how it was a Cinda Canning podcast that brought them together five years ago. In that time, Oliver’s life has changed drastically, especially since he fell in love with Loretta. Mabel, too, has undergone some significant changes, particularly in the fifth season, in the context of her friendship with Althea. Charles, however, has not experienced any substantial growth, which Oliver notes before they start listening to the podcast. This could be a hint that the next season will give Charles the chance to experience a life-changing event that will transform him for the better.

At the same time, Oliver and Mabel also have a lot to look forward to, particularly the latter. The fifth season has her confront some difficult aspects of her life, and the next season is expected to continue this trend of growth. Additionally, the season will continue to expand the storylines of the supporting characters, particularly Howard, who seems primed to be the next victim and a potential subject for the seventh season. In any case, a horde of new characters will provide ample space for the story and its protagonists to evolve and change. However, it remains to be seen if that change would be for the better or worse.

