Operation Repo: Where is the Cast Now?

‘Operation Repo’ is an exciting TV series that dramatizes and re-enacts actual incidents of car repossessions in California’s San Fernando Valley. While the incidents shown on the show are primarily true, ‘Operation Repo’ often fictionalizes parts of the narrative to make it appear more dramatic. The show, which initially premiered on Telemundo in 2006, follows a team as they go about repossessing cars from angry and sometimes even violent owners. The added drama and suspense make the show quite thrilling and with cameras now turned away, fans are curious to know where the stars are at present. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Where Is Sonia Pizzaro Now?

Sonia Pizzaro shot to fame with her appearance on ‘Operation Repo,’ and subsequently became a part of other TV shows, including ‘Repo Chick’ and ‘World’s Dumbest.’ After ‘Operation Repo’ wrapped up, Sonia went on to appear in the 2016 TV movie ‘Operation Sonia: Love Thy Bleeping Neighbor,’ and the 2018 movie ‘Followed.’ Additionally, she even featured in the 2016 spinoff TV show ‘Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge.’ Unfortunately, on May 9, 2018, Sonia suffered a sudden stroke and had to be immediately hospitalized. Her family members announced the incident on Instagram, and in June 2018 mentioned that she was back home and slowly on her way toward recovery. Although Sonia has embraced privacy since then and rarely posts on social media, she seems to be leading a happy life surrounded by her loved ones, and we wish her the best for the future.

Where Is Lyndah Pizarro Now?

While Lyndah was one of the main cast members of ‘Operation Repo,’ viewers will be interested to know that she also worked as a makeup artist for the production. Additionally, she was a part of three spinoffs, namely ‘Operation Repo: The Movie,’ ‘Repo Chick,’ and ‘Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge’ as well as the 2010 TV movie ‘Beverly Hills Pizarro’s.’ At present, Lyndah has a massive following on social media and undertakes several brand deals as an online influencer. Besides, she owns and operates her apparel brand, Pink Pizza, while her cosmetics company, Lyndahface, now appears to be defunct. Moreover, from the looks of it, Lyndah still resides in the United States and is a single but proud mother of two, and we hope happiness never eludes her in the near future.

Where Is Froylan ‘Froy’ Tercero Now?

Apart from appearing in ‘Operation Repo,’ Troy was a part of ‘Repo Chick,’ ‘Operation Repo: The Movie,’ and ‘Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge.’ Moreover, he appeared as himself in the TV series ‘LeagueOne: In the Spotlight!,’ and plays Ceaser in the 2020 movie ‘Federal Execution.’ In 2022, Troy became a part of the interesting documentary Surviving Sunset an Actor’s Hollywood journey,’ while sources state that he appears as Fred in an upcoming movie ‘Ride or Die,’ which is currently in post-production. Apart from his career in the entertainment industry, Troy has seemingly built up a happy life surrounded by his close ones and often posts on social media to keep his fans updated. Besides, Troy even maintains a solid bond with his father, and the two celebrated the latter’s birthday in September of 2022. It is heartwarming to witness Troy happy, and we hope success never eludes him in the near future.

Where Is Matt Burch Now?

Matt Burch is a pretty well-known name in the entertainment industry and has worked on several popular productions, including ‘Mariano Big Dawg’s Corner,’ ‘Repo Chick,’ ‘Operation Repo: The Movie,’ ‘Crustacean,’ and ‘Mythica: A Quest for Heroes,’ among others. In 2021, he appeared on an episode of the podcast ‘The FIttest Fat Kid You Know’ and was also involved with the documentary ‘Surviving Sunset an Actor’s Hollywood Journey.’ Moreover, while sources state that Matt is working as a key wrangler for the upcoming movie ‘Go West,’ he also appears as Mitch in ‘Ride or Die,’ which is currently in post-production. Unfortunately, Matt Burch presently prefers to keep off social media and remain private., although we know that he is happily married to Mary Burch and became a grandfather in 2020.

Where Is Carlos Lopez Now?

Carlos Lopez had a pretty successful career in the entertainment industry and appeared on several TV shows and movies, including ‘America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ and ‘Kroll Show.’ However, we are sorry to report that Carlos, who was also a veteran of the United States Army, passed away at his Los Angeles apartment on June 24, 2018. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Carlos dead from a gunshot wound which was reportedly self-inflicted. His mother even put up a remembrance post on social media, and Carlos is missed to this very day.

Where Is Ronnie Lee Now?

After Operation Repo, Ronnie went on to appear as Polo on the TV series ‘One Ten’ and was a part of other productions, including ‘It’s About Time,’ and ‘Game Shakers.’ In 2019 Ronnie stepped into the shoes of the character Tyrie in the Oscar-winning short movie Skin,’ before going on to play Kurtis Striker in ‘Federal Execution,’ Agent Jackson in ‘Medicine Man, and a commander in ‘Warhammer-Pre Space Marines.’ At present, apart from producing, directing, and editing short films, Ronnie has been involved with the movies ‘The Sweepers,’ and ‘The Charisma Killers,’ both of which are in post-production. Besides, he maintains a close bond with his family and has built up a happy life for himself.

Where Is Luis ‘Lou’ Pizarro Now?

The executive producer of ‘Operation Repo,’ Luis Pizzaro, went on to produce several other movies and TV shows, with a select few being ‘Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge,’ ‘The Blonde Bonder,’ ‘Exodus of the Prodigal Son,’ and ‘ Mark & Clark World Adventurers.’ At present, Luis has been working as the executive producer of the upcoming TV movie ‘Way of the Empty Hand,’ and as an associate producer of the short film ‘Four Hour Layover in Juarez,’ which is still in post-production. Besides, he even maintains an intimate bond with his family and often posts heartwarming posts of the memories they make on social media. Luis is still well-known as a creator and director in the entertainment industry, and we hope he finds success in all his future endeavors.

