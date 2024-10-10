Outer Banks: Who was Larissa Genrette? How Did She Die? Is She JJ’s Mother?

The first half of Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 ends with a shocking revelation about one of the Pogues, opening the door to some very dramatic turns in the future. The season begins with the Pogues getting a second shot at Poguelandia, but the money problems surface just as easily as they seem to have disappeared. This is when a rich man named Wes Genrette approaches them with a proposition. If they find the amulet of Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth, for him, he will give them $50k. In underlining the importance of the amulet, he gives them a general idea of his family’s history, which is where Larissa comes in. SPOILERS AHEAD

Larissa Genrette Met a Tragic Death

Larissa Genrette was the daughter of Wes Genrette and was married to Chandler Groff. Because the Genrette family has largely stayed within themselves, rumors have circulated about them over the years. The tragedy that looms over the family has given fuel to the fire, and Larissa’s death was one of the things that made people, even Kooks in Kildare, wary of them. No one knows exactly how Larissa died, which has given rise to several theories about what may or may not have happened to her. The Pogues have heard that she drowned with her baby, and there have also been stories about how she was possessed at the time. It turns out that they are not the only ones who believe there was something supernatural involved.

Wes Genrette reveals that his family are the descendants of Francis Genrette, who didn’t just kill and behead Blackbeard but also killed his wife, Elizabeth. Before dying, her last wish was to have the amulet Blackbeard had given her, but Francis didn’t heed her request and proceeded to kill her. Because her last wish remains unfulfilled, Wes believes that Elizabeth’s ghost has haunted the family, leading to the violent deaths of several of its members. He counts his daughter, Larissa, as one of those victims, who he claims died a week after she first saw Elizabeth’s ghost.

Even in explaining the reason behind his wanting the amulet, Wes doesn’t reveal exactly how his daughter died. It isn’t until the fifth episode, when JJ finds his father, Luke, that the truth comes to light. It turns out that Luke isn’t JJ’s biological father. He reveals that years ago, he found a boat named Albatross aboard, which was a woman and her baby. The woman was Larissa Genrette, and she died aboard that boat. While most people believe that the baby died as well, Luke knows that the baby is alive and well. He took the baby in to keep him safe, and that baby grew up to be JJ. Still, Luke doesn’t reveal how Larissa died, too, and therein lies a bigger question.

The Mysterious Circumstances of Larissa’s Death Raise Questions About Her Husband

When Wes Genrette approached the Pogues to find the treasure, he was scared for his life. He’d started seeing Elizabeth’s ghost, and he worried that his days would be numbered unless the amulet was found and the ghost’s last wish was satisfied. Even though the Pogues get the amulet, Wes never gets it, as he dies before the teenagers get back to him. The police launch an investigation, and his death is declared a murder, with his son-in-law, Chandler, becoming a prime suspect.

Considering that when Larissa died, baby JJ was not given over to his father, who we presume is Chandler, at this point, questions are raised about the man’s credibility. Because Wes was entirely aware of Luke raising JJ, it seems that the old man didn’t want Chandler to know the truth about his son. Why did he keep his son-in-law from his son? The only this can be explained is to accept that Chandler had something to do with Larissa’s death. He may have wanted to kill the child, but it seems a bit unlikely, considering how Chandler talks to JJ when they first meet. Perhaps, Wes wanted to keep JJ safe, which is why he preferred his grandson be raised a Pogue rather than a Kook.

The whole picture is yet to emerge, with the second half of the series set to shed more light on the matter, but with everything in mind, it is clear that the revelation of JJ’s connection to the Genrette family will lead to more tension. It might make Chandler more desperate to carry out the plans that he may or may not have been working on for a very long time. He has already set the cops towards the Pogues, aiming to frame them for Chandler’s murder. It remains to be seen whether he counts JJ among them and would have seen him go down as well.

Read More: Outer Banks: Is The Blue Crown a Real Lost Artifact?