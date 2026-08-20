Outer Banks Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff Dead or Alive? Who Gets the Blue Crown?

Co-created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ returns for one last adventure with its fifth season, and this time, the stakes are personal. After season 4 ends with the Pogues’ complete defeat, and the death of JJ at the hands of his own father, the remaining five — Kiara, John B, Sarah, Pope, and Cleo — are out for revenge. There is also Rafe, who is somehow stuck with this eccentric crew of treasure hunters, as his own family situation seems to be in tatters. As the final installment of this action-adventure series sets sail, the crew has to battle an elite group of assassins and a master conman at once, all while hoping to reunite with one of the world’s most valuable artifacts, the Blue Crown, which seemingly has the power to bring back the dead, perhaps even JJ. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Outer Banks Season 5 Plot Recap

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 begins with the Pogues in Morocco, defeated, battered, and most tragically, down a member. While part of John B wants to head back and avoid losing any more of his friends, he knows they must hunt down Groff and take revenge. However, an even bigger threat seems to be lurking around in the shadows, that being the Corsairs, led by the infamous mercenary Anton Finch. After an illegal border crossing almost goes wrong for the Pogues, they find themselves in Spain, only to realize that Groff might be reuniting with an old contact far away, in Croatia. Indeed, Groff’s goal appears to be to authenticate the Blue Crown in the hands of a famous Croatian specialist named Medici and then sell it off. Little does he know, however, that Medici is unwittingly working with Anton himself.

After the Pogues figure out where Groff is headed, they concoct an assassination plan, with Kiara carrying the gun. However, Groff proves to be one step ahead, employing a look-alike to distract Kiara and force her to show the gun in public for no reason. As the police give chase, Kiara runs into Anton Finch of all people, who makes a deal to gain ownership of the Blue Crown in return for helping her kill Groff. However, the plan falls apart just as quickly, as Medici rings up Anton, sending him directly to Groff and the Blue Crown. As the Pogues reunite and try to retrieve it from the Corsairs, Groff manages to escape Kiara’s clutches, and the teens are soon arrested.

A timeskip reveals that most of the Pogues managed to get off with a tap on the wrist and made it back to the Outer Banks, except for Cleo, who was deported. As Sarah’s 20th birthday approaches, John B risks it all and sells off a sack of weed that isn’t his. The real owners soon come calling, though, and John B has to embark on a long cat-and-mouse chase to get them off his tail. In the process, Sarah reunites with her estranged mother and discovers Blackbeard’s Scytale, which seemingly holds the incantations that can bring back the dead. After deciphering the code and making it to Azerbaijan, the crew faces off with the Corsairs once again, just as Groff sets out on his backup plan, to steal all the gold the Pogues retrieved, and head out into the sea. However, the Kiara and company aren’t ready to let him go that easily.

Outer Banks Season 5 Ending: Is Groff Dead or Alive? What Happens to the Gold?

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 ends with Groff being thrown overboard amidst a surging hurricane, which neither confirms nor denies the chances of his demise. If the history of this story is anything, such deaths are more often than not fakeouts. In fact, this scene seems to fall into a pattern of fakeout deaths, all three involving fathers and boats. John B’s father, Big John, is similarly attacked and pushed off a ship, but is revealed to have survived. Sarah’s dad, Ward, fakes his own death by setting his yacht on fire while he is in it. Fittingly, Groff, JJ’s father, might have a similar conclusion as well, but one detail stops this from being a strong possibility. Season 5 has been extensively confirmed to be the final entry of the show, so unless there’s a spin-off in the making, Groff is most likely dead for good.

Groff’s death culminates the biggest arc in this season, bigger than the treasure-hunting side of the story, simply because of how much weight it carries for the characters. The finale marks Kiara’s fourth fated encounter with Groff, and while all the other times she either gets overwhelmed by circumstances or her own emotions, nothing of that sort happens this time. Funnily, this final clash happens in the most intense circumstances imaginable, as a massive hurricane storms through the Outer Banks and nearly takes down the very boat that Kiara and Groff find themselves in. In many ways, this is a payback for how Groff tried to kill her in their last encounter, as Kiara uses every ounce of her strength to push Groff to his death, avenging JJ for good.

Defeating Groff is one thing, but in the end, the storms of the sea themselves emerge as the Pogues’ greatest threat. In a symbolically rich moment, Kiara is forced to choose between saving her life and retaining the gold, and needless to say, she chooses the former. Though it seems for a moment that all the gold, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, is now back in the sea for good, the story reminds us that the Pogues also happen to be expert treasure hunters. Over the course of two years, they dive, hunt, and retrieve all of the gold that got lost, solidifying themselves as the people who deserve the spoils the most, as unlike the Kooks, the Pogues actually have a goal that serves the entire town, and it starts with rebuilding it, brick by brick.

Who Gets the Blue Crown? Does JJ Come Back to Life?

Despite Kiara’s most earnest convictions, the Blue Crown is confirmed not to have the power to bring someone back to life. However, that doesn’t mean that Kiara’s wish goes unfulfilled, as she does end up seeing a vision of JJ, more specifically, a stream of memories shared by him and her. These visuals are not scattershot either, as they come together to tell Kiara how important it is to move on and look forward to the next chapter in life. After an entire season of Kiara hopelessly going down a path of self-destruction, this message does the trick, and while she believes that it’s the power of the Blue Crown that brought these memories back, in reality, it is very likely her own psyche responding to a placebo effect, not unlike how Carla Limbrey was “healed” by a fake artifact.

Kiara’s response to the Blue Crown’s supposed magical abilities has a chain reaction that affects Anton Finch as well. After losing his own shot at bringing his daughter back to life, as the meteor shower is already over, Anton appears to be momentarily crushed, but all of that is made up for when Kiara claims that the Blue Crown’s powers are indeed real, just not in the way he thinks. While this gives Anton some hope, it still doesn’t change the fact that Kiara is about to be killed. Fortunately, the Pogues interrupt just in time, shooting Anton in the arm and creating enough chaos that he is forced to flee from the sight, but not without the Blue Crown. In an almost tragic sense, he seems to have rested all his hopes on the crown and the next meteor shower, and while we aren’t likely to hear from him ever again, chances are that he won’t feel the same peace that Kiara felt.

Do Pope and Cleo End Up Together? How Does She Return to America?

After the Pogues resecure their gold and return to the Outer Banks as heroes, much of their money goes towards restoring the town after the hurricane. With all the money that they can ever need, most of life’s problems, unsurprisingly, resolve themselves. Perhaps the most surprising revelation, though, is that the money also somehow gets Cleo clearance to enter America once again. While we are never told exactly how the Pogues override the court’s verdict, they do nod to the fact that money talks, which leaves little to the imagination. Nonetheless, with Cleo back in town, Pope has a chance to make amends on his last attempt at a proposal, and this time he does it flawlessly, and Cleo says yes.

The series finale culminates in two love stories coming to fruition, as Pope and Cleo get engaged just as John B and Sarah welcome their child into the world. After becoming the wealthiest people in town, they make a conscious decision not to continue the tradition of the Kooks. At their party, it is not just the elites of the town that are invited, but people from all walks of life, and from all corners of the Outer Banks. For once, it becomes a celebration of the people and all of their history, which so far had been lost in the form of well-hidden treasures. The Pogues’ victory gives new meaning to the very idea of treasure hunting, as they realize that the real goal was never to accumulate wealth like Groff or chase glory like Ward, but rather, to grow closer to the community.

Where is Rafe Going? What Happens to Tannyhill?

While the Pogues cement their position in the Outer Banks, Rafe ends up going on a different path altogether. After breaking Sofia free from jail, Rafe realizes that there is still an entire hurricane to battle with. That’s not all, though, as Shoupe also manages to catch up with the duo and is about to arrest them when a tree falls and traps him with it. The season 1 version of Rafe would likely have interpreted this as a blessing in disguise and simply bolted from the scene, but here, we see an entirely different side of him unfold. As he and Sofia ready themselves to rescue Shoupe, Rafe admits to feeling guilty about killing the former Sheriff, Susan Peterkin. However, one cannot deny that he was under his father’s corrupt influence at the time, and his actions, while wrong, were clouded by too many factors.

Though Shoupe knows that Rafe is guilty of the crime, he also understands the broader role Ward plays in all of this, and the toxic effect he had on Rafe growing up. As such, the duo, once sworn enemies, reach a compromise, with Rafe promising never to return to the Outer Banks ever again. By doing this, he essentially exits Shoupe’s jurisdiction and takes the burden off him, and surprisingly, the officer agrees. As Rafe and Sofia head out to Rio, Brazil, with a Yacht and some money, the Tannyhill mansion is also rescued from Holden’s clutches, as the police soon discover that he had been trading illegally. With this, the iconic mansion returns to its rightful heirs, the living descendants of Denmark Tanny, the Heywards, returning balance to the Outer Banks as a whole.

Read More: Outer Banks: Is The Blue Crown a Real Lost Artifact?