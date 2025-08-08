Who is Ellen MacKenzie? Who Plays Her in Outlander Blood of My Blood?

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘ sports an exciting band of characters, some old and some new to the beloved titular franchise. For fans of ‘Outlander,’ familiar faces like Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the MacKenzie brothers, and even Ned Gowan present fun easter lore-related eggs. Yet, among the halls of the MacKenzie clans, one person stands out: Ellen, the beloved daughter of Laird Red Jacob. The young woman, with sharp wit and even sharper passions, helms the narrative as one of the main four leads. Her story begins with the grief over her father’s untimely passing, which leaves her kingdom’s future on the precarious edges of possible ruin. Even so, in the midst of mounting chaos, she manages to find a moment of calm in the unexpected connection she forges with Brian Fraser, the son of a rival Lord.

Ellen MacKenzie is Destined for a Pivotal Star-Crossed Romance

Ellen MacKenzie’s introduction to the narrative arrives with a solemn air of mourning. The young woman has recently lost her father, who has always played an instrumental role in her life. Even beyond the love and connection that existed between the father-daughter duo, Red Jacob was single-handedly responsible for every freedom and liberty that his daughter possessed. He encouraged her to take the same chess lessons as her brothers and assured her that she would always truly belong to the MacKenzie clan. When she worried about having to leave home after marriage, like her sisters, Janet and Jocasta, the Laird promised her that she would never have to become a pawn in politics, destined to be married off. Therefore, when his unexpected death leaves the clan without a named heir, Ellen’s future is inherently put in peril.

Yet, a glimmer of hope shines when Ellen’s path crosses with a charming man named Brian Fraser. Even though it’s love at first sight between the pair, many complications lie ahead of them in the future. The young man is the bastard heir of Lord Lovat, a sworn enemy of Red Jacob MacKenzie. As such, a union between the couple isn’t one that would be gladly welcomed by either of their families. Worse yet, it seems Ellen’s older brother, Colum, is already making plans for a possible political marriage for his sister, uncaring of his father’s promises and wishes. Still, despite the challenges that await the MacKenzie and Frasier heirs, fans of the franchise know they’re fated for a happily ever after. After all, Ellen MacKenzie is the mother of Jamie Fraser, the warrior who goes on to start a family with time traveler Claire Beauchamp in ‘Outlander.’

Harriet Slater Plays the Role of Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ welcomes Harriet Slater into the cherished world of ‘Outlander.’ The English actress embodies the character of Ellen MacKenzie, a fierce force who helms the narrative of the show. Since her debut with the 2018 short film ‘Stretching the Play,’ the actress has enjoyed a bustling career, embedded with many memorable roles. In 2020, she made her feature film debut with ‘Emily and the Magical Journey,’ in which she plays the role of Kayla. Additionally, she also has titles like the big-budget ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and the horror ‘Tarot’ under her belt. Furthermore, she has also worked on a TV show before, embodying the character of Clara Trenchard in ‘Belgravia: The Next Chapter.’ Yet, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ presented a unique challenge and a thrill for Slater.

The role of Ellen MacKenzie also demanded a Scottish accent from the English actress. Fortunately, for the actress, mastering accents is a favored practice of hers, adding a layer of fun to the daunting process. The project also, of course, comes with a pre-existing fan base, which contributed to the added pressure. In a conversation with Claire & Jamie, Slater spoke about the same. She said, “(Yeah,) I think the support that we’ve had has been so overwhelmingly lovely. I think any nerves have sort of vanished for me by this point, just because everybody seems so excited about it. I guess there’s a certain level of pressure in that way with portraying these characters that are so beloved, and they mean so much to people. I just feel like everybody’s been so on board since the day that we were announced as the cast. It’s been a real privilege to have that fan base, that pre-existing fan base to step into, and to really have our backs, which is quite rare.”

