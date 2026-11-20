Season 2 of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ introduces the character of Grace, a maid bound to serve the Cameron family. Given her link to Jocasta, a MacKenzie daughter, Grace ends up in Leoch, where she crosses paths with Murtagh Fraser. Although there is an initial spark between the two of them, the nature of their stations and clan alliances compel them to keep a safe distance. However, as fate continues to bring them into each other’s orbits, this half-hearted vigilance soon fades. Even though they know that Grace’s bond to John Cameron constricts her life in many brutal ways, they still decide to steal away moments with each other whenever possible. However, in episode 9, ‘Another Man’s Shadow,’ this forbidden romance comes to an abrupt end as adverse circumstances tear the two lovers apart. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Grace Has to Flee the Scottish Highlands in the Wake of John Cameron’s Death

Grace’s storyline proves to be one of the more tragic tales in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood.’ The Englishwoman has been bound to the Cameron family as an indentured servant. This means that, legally, she is recognized as John Cameron’s property, robbed of any rights of her own. For the same reason, she is initially hesitant to pursue the growing romance between herself and Murtagh. Yet, as things progress, the two end up entangled in a secret romance, stealing moments of freedom with one another. All of this comes to a sobering halt when John announces his intentions to travel to the West Indies to operate a sugarcane plantation. Predictably, the Lord wants to take with him Grace, whom he has been abusing and exploiting for a long time. At first, the two star-crossed lovers believe this will be the end of their time together.

Although this turns out to be true, neither of them could have predicted the way things would play out. Before John’s departure to the West Indies, he forces himself on Grace one more time in the servants’ quarters of the Cameron estate. However, Murtagh, who had been waiting for his lover in the threshing barn nearby, intervenes at the right moment. He attacks John, rescuing Grace from his clutches. The physical altercation ends with the landowner receiving a blow that ends his life. Fortunately for the incriminated couple, Jocasta, John’s wife and the woman who has secretly been in love with Murtagh for years, finds them in this mess and decides to help out. Still, even though she stages the death to make it look like a drunken accident, the deceased’s cousin, Hugh Cameron, remains suspicious of the incident. Consequently, Jocasta tells Grace that she must flee from the highlands.

On some level, Jocasta’s advice is sound. Hugh is aware of John’s entanglement with Grace. As a result, he is already suspicious of her. Nonetheless, it’s undeniable that the recently widowed woman enjoys an ulterior benefit from Grace’s scarcity. If the latter is forced to flee and abandon her romance with Murtagh to keep him safe, the MacKenzie daughter has a fighting chance of winning over the Fraser. In the end, neither Grace nor Murtagh has reason to believe Jocasta might be working against their best interest. Therefore, they have no choice but to accept her solution and follow through with her plan. Ultimately, Grace leaves the highlands and travels seaward for safety.

Ruby Fubara Likely Won’t Be Returning to the Show

Season 2 Episode 9 marks a definitive sort of departure for the character of Grace from the show. By the end of the story, the kind of circumstances that the character has found herself in make it impossible for her to stick around the Scottish Highlands any longer. Thanks to Jocasta, Hugh Cameron’s suspicions about her are all but confirmed. Thus, even though he has no intention of shining a public light on the matter, he might still continue pursuing the woman he believes is responsible for his cousin’s death.

For the same reason, once Grace leaves the Cameron estate, intending to book sea passage out of the country, she likely won’t be making her way back. Additionally, the original ‘Outlander’ series paints a sobering picture of Murtagh’s future, underscoring his bad luck with past loves. Consequently, as per the franchise’s canon, Grace and Murtagh won’t ever reunite in the future in any substantial way. Thus, from the looks of it, it seems like the character’s storyline has come to a natural, albeit heartbreaking, end in the series. With Grace gone from the Highlands, actress Ruby Fubara likely won’t be reprising her role as a regular in the show’s potential future.

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