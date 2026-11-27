Season 2 of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ finds a heart-stopping ending as it sends two of its four central protagonists potentially hurtling towards their deaths. On the night of the Twelfth Night celebration, Julia attempts to escape from Castle Leathers but ends up being chased by Balloch. This chase ends with her jumping off into a waterfall and ending up on the rocks. Meanwhile, at the celebration, Mac Grant puts Henry into an impossible situation. He promises the bladier his freedom but only if he finishes one last job for the clan: the assassination of Brian Fraser.

Although Henry puts on Mac’s costume to get the job done, he actually goes after Brian to warn him of the plot against him. While the young Fraser manages to escape, Henry himself ends up on the receiving end of a bullet from Lovat, who believes he is protecting his son. Naturally, given Julia and Henry’s unresolved brushes with death, fans are bound to be clamoring for another season. Unfortunately, the series has yet to be renewed for a potential season 3. If such an announcement arrives soon enough, the show can return as early as 2027 to early 2028.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 3 Will Confirm the Beauchamps’ Fates

Even though both Julia and Henry arrive at death’s door at the end of season 2, neither character’s death is yet confirmed. After Julia hits the rocks, Balloch fishes her out of the waterfall and takes her to a monastery, pleading with a priest for shelter. Similarly, although Henry’s gunshot wound has the potential to be fatal, the last we see of him his himbeing taken elsewhere by Arch Bug, his brother-in-arms, who has repeatedly proven his loyalty to the bladier. Therefore, the possibility of the Beauchamps’ survival is bound to take center stage at the beginning of a potential season 3.

Similarly, baby William’s storyline will also prove to be an aspect of the storyline to further explore. Is Williams’ placement with Brian and Ellen a temporary affair, or will he end up becoming Jamie Fraser’s young brother, William Fraser, who died at a young age? Will Lord Lovat come for the child? These are all questions that a future season will have to answer. At the time of writing, even the show’s creator, Matthew B. Roberts, and executive producer Maril Davis aren’t certain what the future will hold for the Beauchamps. Consequently, a potential season 3 has the chance of unfolding either way, bringing an end to Julia and Henry’s stories or setting them on the path to a new kind of daunting beginning.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 3 Will Likely Bring Back Familiar Faces

One of the biggest cast shake-ups that potentially awaits ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ remains connected to the open-ended narratives of Julia and Henry. If the characters are to meet their permanent end, it’s hard to imagine that co-leads Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will return to the show in a similar capacity as the first two seasons. Yet, if the characters make full recovery, the actors can be expected to reprise their roles. Meanwhile, the other pair of co-leads, Harriet Slater (Ellen) and Jamie Roy (Brian), can undoubtedly be expected to return to the show. Similarly, members of the MacKenzie and Fraser clan have a high chance of remaining a central aspect of the story.

This includes characters like Colum (Seamus McLean Ross), Dougal (Sam Retford), Ned (Conor MacNeill), Mrs. Fitzgibbons (Sally Messham), Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin), Letitia (Rebekah Lumsden), and Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) from the MacKenzies’ side. Inversely, from Leathers, Murtagh (Rory Alexander), Lovat (Tony Curran), Davina (Sara Vickers), and Balloch (Chick Allan) will likely return. Other close associates of the two clans, like the Grants, Mac (Simon Merrells), Margaret (Erin Shanagher), and Arch Bug (Terence Rae); Hugh Grant (Bryan Dick), and Lord Grey (Digby Edgley) can also be expected to make a comeback.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 3 Might Introduce a New Antagonist

At the end of season 2, Malcolm “Mac” Grant emerges as the most prominent villain in the tale. He’s actively trying to set up a marriage between his sister, Margaret, and Lovat. This union is partially the reason why Julia was forced to flee Leathers as quickly as possible, because she was certain her husband would try to have her killed to make space for his new wife. On the other hand, he directly sends Henry to his death in the hedge maze at the Twelfth Night party. In fact, the only reason Lovat shoots the bladier is that he thinks the man is the Laird in pursuit of taking Brian’s life. Nonetheless, while the character serves an antagonist purpose this season, the show’s creator might have a different plan for how things might unfold in the future.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matthew B. Roberts spoke about the show’s potential future source of conflict. He shared, “I think you’d be surprised at who’s at odds. That’s the twist. I like that when people think, Oh, this is what’s going to be. This is what’s going to happen. And then, when we get there — if we get there — we subvert expectations, and you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t see that coming.’ The joys of writing stories and telling stories is when the audience thinks they’re right, and they are a little bit, but they’re not totally right. And that’s the fun thing about the reveals.” Of the existing characters, Maura MacKenzie, nee Grant, has a high chance of creating some friction in Leoch due to a persistent grudge against Ellen. Alternatively, Lovat and his ever-evolving schemes also promise to remain a cause for concern.

Read More: Outlander Blood of My Blood Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Are Julia and Henry Dead?