‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 unravels over the course of a momentous day and an erratic, unreliable night. As the festivities of the Twelfth Night arrive, it gives Julia an opportunity to hang back in Castle Leathers and plan her escape. However, even without Lord Lovat around, this proves to be a difficult and dangerous endeavor. Meanwhile, Henry finds himself at the gala, where, unbeknownst to him, his loyalty to the Grants will be tested with a tempting reward in place. Ellen and Brian, after having taken an important step in their relationship, also attend the celebration together as a unit. Although the event is meant to be one of revelry, the couple has much tension to look forward to between their feuds with their own respective families as well as the Grant clan. Yet, despite the easily available friction at the party, no one expects the night to take the deadly turn that it does. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ellen and Brian Become a Family of Two

At first, Ellen and Brian’s romance had seemed nearly impossible given the unyielding rivalry between their two clans. Nonetheless, despite the various challenges that lay in their path, the two have managed to find a way to each other, even if at the cost of a few burned bridges. Thus, now that nothing stands in their way, the handfasted couple finally prepare to be wedded. The ceremony is a small and private one with only a priest, Murtagh, Ned, and Mrs. Fitzgibbons as witnesses to their vows. Even though Ellen’s family isn’t around, she carries them in spirit through her mother’s wedding gown and her ring, which she dons for the occasion. The couple exchanges their self-written vows at the ceremony before they’re declared husband and wife in the eyes of God.

While the Frasers start a new chapter in their life, Julia and Henry continue to fight to return to the one they’ve been forcibly pulled away from. Through a letter, Henry tells his wife to run away from Castle Leathers with William once Lovat leaves for the Twelfth Night. He plans to duck away from the party himself so that he may accompany his wife and son to the Craigh na Dun stones so the family might attempt to return to their time. This means that Julia must come up with an excuse to skip the party without tipping Lovat off to her intentions. Unfortunately for her, her excuses of bad health give her husband a chance to encourage his guard, Balloch, to take his wife to the physician. Consequently, her escape from Leathers becomes a considerably more dangerous affair.

Jocasta Becomes the Ruler of the Night of Revelry

The Twelfth Night, a masquerade party, is attended by nearly every crucial clan and house in the Highlands. Among the hundreds in attendance are the Mackenzies, the Grants, Lord Lovat, the Camerons, and others. The night begins with a game in which cake is served among the guests, with one unique piece containing a single bean. Whoever receives this bean shall become the ruler of the night, allowed to pass whatever decree they may please. As it turns out, Jocasta, Ellen’s recently widowed sister, who has already been betrothed to Hugh Cameron, wins this contest. As the ruler, she declares that the night of celebration must be one of honesty, announcing that anyone who lies will be cursed for the coming year.

While the others find the revelry in this rule, Mac Grant remains more interested in how he can exploit it to get vengeance for an old feud. Regardless of the kinship between him and the MacKenzies, the Grant laird hasn’t forgotten the scandal around the death of his nephew, Malcolm. Even though the Dougal and Colum continue to defend their sister, insisting she couldn’t have anything to do with the death, Mac remains suspicious. Likewise, in the wake of Ellen’s marriage to Brian, he casts doubt on the other man. Consequently, he corners Lovat for a conversation, ensuring that the Lord wouldn’t let his desire for vengeance come in the way of his expected marriage to Margaret Grant. Lastly, he corners Brian himself for a conversation, attempting to decipher whether the young Fraser is to blame for Malcolm’s fate.

Brian Enters a Deadly Maze at Midnight

Once Mac becomes convinced that Brian is responsible for his nephew’s death, he comes up with a plan to dole out his own version of justice. He gathers Arch Bug and the clan bladier in a secretive part of the castle and tells them that he wants the young Fraser dead at midnight. Even though Arch Bug offers to carry out the murder, the Laird insists on shifting the responsibility to Henry. He wants the blade to prove his worth and his loyalty to the Grant clan. Moreover, Mac wants the other man to wear his lordly clothes to make it seem like it was the Laird himself who exacted the revenge for Malcom’s death. As expected, Henry adamantly refuses to follow the command. He might have fought for the Grants as a soldier on the battlefield, but he won’t become a mask-faced murderer for them as well.

Faced with his refusal, Mac offers the Bladier something he would have a hard time turning down. If he succeeds in killing Brian, the Laird promises to grant him freedom from his service to the clan. As midnight approaches and the host brings his guests out into the courtyard to witness the fireworks, Henry ends up wearing Mac Grant’s clothes and mask. Brian is the first one to enter the maze, followed by other party-goers who are similarly eager to solve the puzzle. Yet, he’s the only one who has a target on his back. In the maze, he eventually finds himself face to face with Henry, who is wearing Mac’s mask. However, instead of attempting to kill Jamie, the bladier only warns him of the conspiracy against him. While this allows Brian to escape unscathed, Henry himself ends up falling victim to a gunshot.

Outlander Season 2 Ending: Are Julia and Henry Dead?

The ending of season 2 brings both Julia and Henry to an unexpectedly precarious point in their stories. Julia, one of the only people not to attend the Twelfth Night gala, attempts an escape from Castle Leathers. Lovat leaves Balloch behind, claiming he wants his wife to see the physician as soon as possible. However, given his new plans to marry Margaret Grant, it’s more than likely that this is a ploy to get rid of his first wife. Therefore, instead of going along with Balloch, Julia takes her son and escapes from Leathers on horseback. Once Balloch realizes what is happening, he quickly begins following her trail. On the other hand, Henry also ends up in a near-fatal situation. Initially, he agrees to Mac Grant’s offer, but with the intention of going after Brian so that he can warn him.

Meanwhile, Lovat, who had all but given his blessing to Mac to carry on his plan of vengeance, comes to a realization after a conversation with Murtagh. Earlier, he had assumed that the Laird was planning to kill Ellen, who is now technically his daughter-in-law. Therefore, he had been all too happy to assure the other man that he had no problem with his plans. Nonetheless, once he realizes Mac is actually after Brian, he has an overwhelming change of heart. Despite their fraught relationship, Lovat doesn’t want his bastard son to die, especially at the hands of a Grant. It is likely that this protective streak is more about Lovat’s desire to shield his family’s honor than Brian’s life. Either way, once he enters the maze and finds Henry, whom he mistakes for Mac, he doesn’t hesitate to pull his gun’s trigger on the other man.

Back in the forest, Julia loses her horse, and Balloch soon begins to close in on her. Therefore, arriving on the edge of a waterfall, the desperate mother isn’t left with many options. In the end, she ends up braving the stream, leaving land for river to ensure Balloch can’t catch her. In fact, she even jumps off the cliff, perhaps hoping to avoid the rocks and escape through the river. Nonetheless, in the end, she ends up slamming into the rocks. As the episode ends, both Henry and Julia are on death’s doorsteps. Yet, all hope is not lost. After the shooting, Archbug takes Henry somewhere, piling up his near-lifeless body in the back of his horse cart. Likewise, Balloch rescues Julia from the waterfall and brings her to a monastery, hoping that the priests could offer her sanctuary and help. Ultimately, Julia and Henry’s fates remain uncertain, leaving both the likelihoods of their survival and deaths equally probable.

What Happens to Baby William?

Following Julia’s big plunge into the waterfall, one big question immediately presents itself: what bout baby William? When the mother flees Castle Leather, she has a swaddle wrapped around her chest. The natural conclusion emerges that she must be running away with William in an attempt to get to the Craigh na Dun stones, where her husband promised to meet her. However, this is actually not Julia’s escape attempt. Instead, she’s acting as a diversion to drive Balloch away from Leathers. In actuality, the swaddle on her chest is only a fake. Her son is actually still back in the Castle under Davina’s care. Julia plans on drawing Balloch away from Leathers to send him on a wild goose chase. She likely plans on returning to her son once she manages to shake off Lovat’s guard.

Nevertheless, this never comes to pass. Julia’s dive into the waterfall leaves her incapacitated and near death. Likewise, William’s father, Henry, is also fighting for his life. Consequently, in the moment,t the baby has no one left but Davina. Even so, the maidservant cannot hold on to the baby for long. Once Simon returns and learns of Julia’s escape, he will become that much more adamant about protecting the baby he believes to be his own. For the same reason, with no other solution in sight, Davina ends up taking the baby to her son, Brian Fraser. In the end, she leaves the baby with him and Ellen, who will likely look after the kid in his parents’ absence. Naturally, the question remains whether the potential deaths of Julia and Henry will turn William from a Beauchamp to a Fraser.

Does Mac Succeed in His Attempt on Brian’s Life?

Mac Grant seems to have arrived at Twelfth Night with the explicit intention of settling old scores. He wants to bring the person responsible for Malcolm’s death to justice. When he shares the same sentiments with the MacKenzie brothers, he is met with their insistence that Ellen had nothing to do with the incident. Alongside doing nothing to ease the Laird’s suspicions, the discussion also ends up starting an argument between Dougal and his wife, Maura. Even though Maura is a MacKenzie now, she hasn’t forgotten her Grant roots. Therefore, much like her uncle, she is also eager to avenge her brother.

Similarly, Maura is also suspicious of Ellen’s involvement in Malcolm’s death. Even though Dougal attempts to convince her otherwise, she refuses to take only his word on the matter. Ultimately, while this has no direct consequences yet, this marital conflict could have a negative impact on the future of the clan’s politics. As for Mac, he makes up his mind about Brian and even arranges for his assassination. Nonetheless, Henry’s refusal to comply saves the young Fraser from a grim fate and ruins Mac’s plans. Furthermore, now that Lovat has also pieced together the Laird’s real intention and shown his vehement opposition to it, the fallout from this night promises to influence their relationship going forward. In the end, Mac’s plan falls through while also causing several ripples that will undoubtedly play out in the future.

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