Outlander Season 8 Post Credits, Explained

The ending of ‘Outlander’ season 8 episode 10 both literally and metaphorically breathes life back into a narrative that was steadily headed towards a tragic conclusion. Claire and Jamie’s fates are left up to the interpretation of the viewers, with the steady underlying promise of a happy ending. However, the episode itself doesn’t end on that note. Instead, the story stretches out to a final post-credit scene. The scene presents a jarring shift, transporting the audience away from Fraser’s Ridge and American hilltops during the Revolutionary War to a bookstore in the modern world. The sudden jump and its total novelty in the series is bound to turn many heads, compelling fans to wonder the true motive and meaning behind the post-credits.

The Appearance of Author Diana Gabaldon and the Reference to Claire’s Journal

In the post-credit scene of the ‘Outlander’ season 8 finale, a book signing event seems to be underway at an American bookstore. The author of the hour, Diana Gabaldon, has penned a very popular novel series titled ‘Outlander,’ which has garnered a devoted and loving following. One of the fans in the line points to a journal on Diana’s table and inquires about it due to the fact that they have seen it with the author before. As a result, the latter replies that the journal is her source of inspiration. The scene itself remains a meta reference to the real-life context behind the ‘Outlander’ TV series.

The show is based on the ongoing eponymous novel series by Diana Gabaldon. Much like the on-screen adaptation, the book series has a strong fandom, a large portion of which has embraced the Starz show as a part of their world. Notably, the real Gabaldon plays herself in the finale’s cameo appearance. Therefore, through the post-credit scene, the show references this same foundational history of the franchise, showcasing their love for the fans and the original creator of Claire and Jamie’s love story. Additionally, the inclusion of the journal includes another layer to the scene, tying it in with the canon of the show.

In the show, Claire is seen writing in a journal, penning down the story of her and Jamie’s lives together. This journal remains starkly visually identical to the one Diana’s character possesses. As such, the show is implying that it was Claire’s real and lived experiences in history that inspired the author to create her book series. Whether the audience wants to believe this means Diana found Claire’s journal or it was given to her via some time travel shenanigans is entirely up to the audience’s preference. Interestingly enough, lead actress Caitríona Balfe has a theory of her own, one which suggests Diana and Claire are actually one and the same.

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