Outlast The Jungle Contestants: Where Are They Now?

Survival shows often push contestants to their physical and emotional limits, but very few have done it like Netflix’s ‘Outlast: The Jungle.’ Set in the harsh Panamanian jungle, it features 16 strangers forced to endure extreme conditions as they battle hunger, exhaustion, and unpredictable rain. The contestants were divided into teams: Alpha Team, Bravo Team, and Charlie Team. Throughout the season, the competitors faced everything, from inspiring teamwork to heartbreaking moments of grief and tension. While some participants became memorable for their controversial gameplay, others captured attention with their leadership qualities.

Maddy Jones is a Bow Hunter, Travel Photographer, and a Family Woman

Maddy Jones, now known as Maddy Wasmer, spent most of her childhood hunting and fishing with her father, honing her hunting skills. It sparked her passion for bowhunting, ultimately paving the path for her to become a seasoned Bow Hunter. Over the years, she has hunted elk and turkeys. Apart from that, Maddy chronicles her hunting, fishing, and other outdoor adventures on her Instagram page, where she has gained more than 55.7K followers. On the other hand, she has steadily built a community of over 2.66K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Maddy is also a dedicated Travel Photographer, with many of her stunning images available for purchase on Etsy. In December 2025, she sat down for an interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine, where she spoke about her outdoorswoman lifestyle and her passion for bowhunting. By April 2026, she collaborated with BOG Productions. Despite the adventures, family remains at the heart of her life. Her world currently revolves around her loving husband, Britton Wasmer, and his beautiful daughter, Brixtin. Without missing a beat, Maddy has wholeheartedly embraced her role as a stepmother. Their family is further filled with joy in the presence of their furry pups.

Nikki Hru Has Built a Multifaceted Career as a Professional Wrestler and Actress

Nikki Hru found her true calling in performance and musical theater at a young age, paving the way for her to enter the entertainment industry. As an actress, she stars in several projects, including ‘Merry F-ing Christmas,’ ‘I Am Bloody Mary,’ and ‘Ride or Lie: Falling for the Racing Kingpin in Disguise.’ In 2026, she is set to appear in ‘ReCreations’ and ‘Whatever You Desire.’ Aside from that, Nikki has established her own identity as a professional wrestler, usually competing in the lightweight and featherweight divisions.

Nikki’s exceptional wrestling skills even helped her become the Misfits Boxing Women’s Lightweight Champion. During her time on the show, she shared that she had previously been in an abusive relationship. In June 2025, she was interviewed on the topic of ‘From Now On with Lisa Phillips’ podcast, where she further advocated for victims of domestic abuse. Today, Nikki is also expanding her presence on Instagram as a digital creator with more than 42K followers. In her free time, she loves spending time in nature or visiting the gun range.

Abby Chu Continues Exploring the Outdoors While Pursuing New Adventures

From a young age, Abby Chu felt at home in the wilderness, which helped her develop a range of skills, such as forging tools, identifying edible fruits in dense vegetation, and mastering spear fishing. Before appearing on the show, she first appeared as Player 045 on season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ However, Abby began her professional trajectory at a wildlife sanctuary, where she worked with alligators. Eventually, it led her to become an alligator wrestler, and she has participated in Gatorfest from 2023 to 2025. Besides that, she is a talented runner who has participated in several marathons. Most recently, Abby ran in the Halfling Marathon in New Zealand in April 2026.

Currently, Abby is making her mark as a Nonprofit Travel Coordinator and a Dive Master. She is also sharing glimpses of her professional and personal life on her Instagram, where she has steadily grown a community of over 2.8K followers. Her adventurous spirit often takes her to several beautiful destinations around the world, including New Zealand, Japan, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico. Despite her busy life, she maintains a close relationship with her family members. In the lazy afternoons, Abby prefers cuddling with her adorable pup. As a fitness enthusiast, she trains extensively in martial arts and often participates in activities like rock climbing, snowboarding, and scuba diving.

Pharaoh Gayles is Committed to Protecting Wildlife and Inspiring Others

Pharaoh Gayles completed his academic journey before building his life, which is dedicated to education and conservation. He followed his lifelong love for nature by becoming an Educator and Wildlife Conservationist. Since January 2017, he has been working as the President of Pharaoh’s Wildlife Kingdom, which is an educational wildlife facility where he shares his knowledge and passion for conservation. Besides that, he is a Personal Trainer and Life Coach, helping others achieve their life goals. His expertise with reptiles has earned him recognition for being a skilled alligator wrestler. Pharaoh has even won several championship titles in alligator wrestling competitions.

Beyond this, Pharaoh maintains his own website, where he shares information about his programs. He currently runs his own YouTube channel with over 8.65K subscribers, where he shares his wildlife conservation journeys. In May 2026, he traveled to the Philippines, where he visited the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center. Away from his professional endeavors, he maintains a close relationship with his parents and siblings. Pharaoh has also found love in his soulmate, Marina, who stands beside him, supporting him through his wildlife conservation efforts. In his free time, he enjoys activities like scuba diving or exploring the outdoors.

Brett Johnson is an Avid Commercial Fisherman and Exceptional Hunter

Brett Johnson was born in Louisiana and grew up closely connected to the outdoors, which gradually made him resourceful and skilled in hunting. As of writing, he is embracing his life as a Commercial Fisherman, a profession that reflects his strong work ethic and love for the outdoors. Hunting remains one of his greatest passions, and he frequently spends his free time hunting wild boars and ducks. Aside from that, family plays a major role in his life. During his time on the show, he shared that he was ready to grow up because he was about to become a father. When he isn’t busy enjoying the outdoors, he loves spending quality time with his high school friends, partying with them.

Braxton Fish Has Found His True Calling as an Outdoor Travel Blogger

Braxton Fish began his professional trajectory as a table-clearing employee at Matunuck Oyster Bar in April 2016. There, his growing experience helped him become the Food Runner and then the youngest server at the eatery. Eventually, he completed his education and joined the corporate world. After diligently working there for a while, he left the position to become a full-time Outdoor Travel Blogger and began documenting his travels. As of writing, he shares his journey on Instagram, where he has amassed over 9.8K followers.

From exploring the exceptional landscapes of Utah to visiting places like Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Braxton has been truly immersed in his nomadic lifestyle. As a dedicated athlete, Braxton completed the Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii in December 2025, which was his first marathon. He also possesses an adventurous spirit that often leads him to enjoy activities such as skydiving, surfing, and boat surfing. When Braxton isn’t traveling, he ensures to shower his furry pup with love and attention.

Sarah Awad is Reinventing Herself as a Bilingual Songwriter and Artist

Sarah Awad started her career as a talented rugby player and played the sport professionally for 10 years before eventually moving on. Following that, she tapped into her creative spirit, which helped her express herself as a songwriter and singer. As a bilingual artist, she often uses her creations to tell stories about topics like politics. Over the years, she has created several songs like “Hell,” “Set You Free,” and “Without You.” On her YouTube channel, Sarah diligently shares her music videos, creating a unique experience for her subscribers.

Currently, Sarah has expanded her presence on social media, especially Instagram, where she boasts over 12.7K followers. It is essential to note that her debut in reality TV originally happened when she participated in season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ as Player 362. Beyond her professional achievements, she considers her family the anchor of her life. Sarah is especially close to her mother, whom she often describes as “my biggest inspiration, my motivation, and my everything.” Additionally, the contestant shares an unbreakable bond with her beloved sister.

Leiya Pillitteri Balances Her Roles as a Permanent Makeup Artist and Tattoo Artist

Leiya Pillitteri has always remained true to her Taiwanese roots, which helped her learn primitive techniques for building shelter, making bamboo tools, and even building a fire without modern tools. Today, she has built a successful career as a Permanent Makeup Artist (PMU) based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In that role, her services usually include lip blush and lash lifts, among others. She has further built an impressive reputation for herself as a licensed Tattoo Artist at Highbrow Chattanooga. Furthermore, Leiya is a music enthusiast, which helped her channel her energy into learning to play the piano and taking violin lessons.

In April 2026, Leiya participated in her first violin recital and currently maintains a separate Instagram page where she shares her poetry and piano compositions. She is also experienced in different fishing techniques, which she often shares on her personal Instagram page. As an outdoor content creator, she has garnered over 59.5K followers on Instagram. In June 2026, she shared details about the drill technique with her followers. Beyond her professional endeavors, Leiya is an avid traveler who has explored different exotic corners of the world, including Spain, Italy, and England. In most of these adventures, she is accompanied by her adorable pup, Ludo.

Wes Saunders Transitioned From the NFL to Building His Own Business

Wes Saunders initially carved out a unique career for himself as a former NFL player. He has played professionally for teams such as the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, followed by stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Birmingham Iron. Gradually, he walked away from his athletic career due to his reported mental health struggles. Rather than letting the obstacles define his path, Wes dived deeper into his entrepreneurial spirit. Ultimately, in 2019, he founded Wes Joose, which is an organic superfood supplement company. Additionally, he has developed another platform, Win with Wes, a coaching platform.

Over an extended period, Wes has worked with renowned organizations, including Macallan and Porsche. As of writing, he is associated with the nonprofit organization Tinkerbell’s Kids and is signed with Dezon Media and PR. He also runs his own website, through which he connects directly with his clients. He is also a content creator with over 18.2K followers on Instagram. In June 2026, he proudly shared on his page that he had lost 40 lbs, a milestone that reflected his love for fitness. In his personal life, his world is completely dedicated to his son, Bash Saunders. Wes has fortunately found the love of his life after meeting Midia Joy. Together, the couple supports each other in every endeavor of their lives.

Morgan Colburn is Juggling Motherhood and Her Passion For the Outdoors

Morgan Colburn has always embraced a life rooted in the outdoors and adventure. She describes herself as a “Florida Swamp Baby” and has now dedicated a significant portion of her life to nature and exploration. As a content creator, she utilizes her Instagram page to provide her 10.9K followers a glimpse into her everyday life. On the platform, she also shares sneak peeks from her time on the show. Alongside that, Morgan is thriving as a Sales Manager, where her background in psychology helps her excel in the position. Recently, she has been using her personal page to promote RogersHood Apothecary.

Following the show, Morgan has completely channeled her energy to her partner, Tannor Haupricht. The couple reached a significant personal milestone in April 2026, when they welcomed their daughter, McKinley Kay Haupricht, into the world. Since then, she has completely embraced motherhood with open arms. From time to time, the pair takes their daughter to stadiums and beautiful beaches, where they enjoy the breathtaking sunsets. Friendship is also an integral part of Morgan’s life, as highlighted by her bond with fellow competitor Sarah Awad.

Dave Cecchini Has Found His Forever in His Partner and is a Proud Pawparent

For as long as the competitor remembers, the outdoors has been Dave Cecchini’s greatest teacher. It led him to learn multiple survival skills, such as hunting, fishing, archery, and tool carving. Over time, his passion guided him to pursue a career path as an experienced Expedition Leader, a role that demands adaptability and resilience. Today, the Boulder, Colorado, resident has also turned his expertise into a flourishing venture, Crown Wolf Systems, which provides training and classes to help interested individuals navigate challenging circumstances. Dave has also stepped into the world of modeling and is currently signed with Wilhelmina Los Angeles.

Dave has also cultivated a strong presence on Instagram as a digital creator, attracting more than 43.7K followers. At the center of it all is his family, especially his parents and siblings, with whom he shares a special bond. In most of his adventures, he was often accompanied by his furry pups, Bear, Ruby, and Tango. However, tragedy struck his life when Ruby unexpectedly passed away in 2025. In January 2026, Tango unfortunately died, leaving a void in his heart. Fortunately, Dave found solace in the presence of his soulmate, Sophie Rasof. Whenever he wants a break from his daily routine, he makes sure to go to the gym to keep himself in his prime condition.

Marshall Strain Runs His Own Business While Staying Close to His Family

Marshall Strain started his career as a Custom Home Builder. Over the years, he gained extensive experience and finally decided to launch his own venture. His entrepreneurial drive eventually helped him launch Paws On Construction in 2022, where he works as a General Contractor, Home Builder, and Remodeler. Outside of construction, he is a talented athlete who loves playing handball. Hence, Marshall is currently the proud ambassador of the Dallas Handball Club. He achieved a major milestone in his athletic journey in May 2026, when he and his teammate ranked first in the professional qualifier round of the Texas State Doubles Tournament.

Besides that, Marshall enjoys spending time outdoors and is often found hunting with his friends. In his personal life, he finds his greatest joy in being surrounded by his beloved wife, Samantha, and their three children—daughters Mable and Stella and son, Stetson. Whether they are attending family barbecues or weddings together, they never miss a chance to create cherished memories. Moreover, Marshall considers his beloved brother a crucial part of his life, further highlighting their bond. Another big part of his life is dedicated to his furry pup, Apache, and the family’s adorable mare, Apona.

Ben Orndorff Documents His Journey as a World Traveler on His Website

Ben Orndorff kick-started his career as a federal agent because he had always wanted to serve the community. In February 2024, he made the tough choice to leave that professional path to become a full-time world traveler. As he journeys around the world, he documents and shares his experiences on his website, Winging World Travel. On the site, he further promotes the travel gear he uses on his trips. Ben’s love for storytelling extends beyond that through his podcast, ‘Restless Ben.’ Furthermore, he runs his own YouTube channel, where his videos typically focus on backpacking expeditions, airport camping, and fitness.

Ben has gradually been gaining a fanbase on Instagram, where he boasts over 3.4K followers. His trips have taken him to beautiful places, including Mount Glory in Wyoming and the Langtang Valley. Whether it’s hiking through remote landscapes, exploring breathtaking valleys, or conquering mountain trails, he always pushes his limits. Amid everything, he remains grounded in his love for his parents and his brother, Luke Orndorff. Aside from that, Ben has forged a special relationship with his favorite aunt, Glady. In his leisure time, he loves activities like white-water rafting and kayaking.

Halle Cooley Has Made a Name For Herself as a Digital Creator on Social Media

For Halle Cooley, spending time in nature has always been a way of life, having grown up on her family’s ranch in Austin, Texas. Gradually, she learned to spearfish and ride horses. Over time, she began sharing her ranching lifestyle on social media, paving the way for her to become an Influencer. As of writing, she has gained more than 169K followers on her Instagram page. Additionally, Halle’s popularity has grown on TikTok, where she shares about her life with over 215.3K followers. On both platforms, her content usually revolves around her country life and personal growth.

Through her Instagram page, Halle has done several collaborations with brands like Myra Bag in May 2026 and another paid partnership with the clothing line, White Fox, in June. The platform also serves as a way for her to promote her Amazon Storefront and LTK account. In March 2026, the HYROX athlete participated in the HYROX Houston. Back at the ranch, she cherishes every moment she spends with the beloved horses, her adorable pup, and her furry kitten. Halle’s active lifestyle is evident in her regular jiu-jitsu practice. Her love for the journey had ultimately taken her to the beautiful landscapes of Wyoming and the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Sean Jacobs is a Philanthropist, Fitness Coach, and a Personal Trainer

From the beginning of his professional trajectory, Sean Jacobs gained valuable experience by working in refugee camps, remote villages, and wildlife rehabilitation centers as an animal rescuer and aid worker. He ultimately tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit by founding Jacobs Fitness in July 2018. Following that, in 2020, he launched a venture, Shujaa Performance, in Kenya, which promotes overall well-being through sports. By September 2022, Sean took another step forward by founding a nonprofit organization, Ubuntu Society. After settling in Florida, he continues to serve as an African aid worker, Trainer, and Personal Coach.

Currently, Sean has cultivated a huge fanbase on Instagram, boasting 10.9K followers. On the page, he promotes The Stack & Shift Lab, a modern training system he developed. Beyond his professional achievements, his greatest pride lies in his wife, Laura Elizabeth Jacobs. The couple exchanged their forever vows in April 2016 and excitedly shared their 10th marriage anniversary in April 2026. To commemorate the special occasion, they traveled to Mexico, where they experienced the country’s delicious cuisine and vibrant beaches. Sean and Laura have further expanded their family by welcoming several rescue animals, like pigs, dogs, and kittens, into their lives.

Mary Wedell Cherishes Every Moment She Spends With Her Loved Ones

A native of North Carolina, Mary Wedell had always preferred simplicity and self-sufficiency. Over the years, she began traveling around the country in her van. After 5 years on the road, she finally made her way to California. However, throughout that time, she continued taking on farm jobs that often challenged her physically but also helped her connect with nature. As of writing, she has finally settled into working as a professional Farmhand. The valuable time Mary spent outdoors has honed her skills in identifying poisonous plants, sewing, and foraging for ingredients. As a content creator, she has successfully built a following of 22K on Instagram.

Moreover, Mary has tapped into her creative side and channeled her entrepreneurial spirit to open her DePop shop, Fairy Mary’s Closet. Through her small crocheting venture, she offers her customers items like tops, dresses, and bikinis. On the personal front, she remains closely connected to her parents, Mark and Lisa Wedell. She is also dearly loved by her dutiful brother, Taylor Wedell. From time to time, Mary enjoys adrenaline-filled activities such as surfing and skateboarding. As a globetrotter, she has visited breathtaking destinations like England, Spain, and France.

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