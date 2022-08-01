Padraic Guffey Murder: Where is Kemberlee Guffey Now?

Padraic and Kemberlee Guffey seemed to have it all; the couple lived in a gated community in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, and led a comfortable life. However, their personal life was a constant point of contention. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fatal Vows: Murder Behind the Gates’ chronicles how Padraic and Kemberlee’s marital issues ended in the former’s tragic death. So, if you’re curious to find out more, here’s what we know!

How Did Padraic Guffey Die?

Padraic “Pad” Guffey was a Texas native born in August 1968. The family moved to Las Cruces, where he grew up, and went on to meet Kemberlee when he was about 18-years-old. The two eventually married and had a son together. Pad was a licensed pilot and took care of the family’s drilling business apart from enjoying a round of golf once in a while. At the time of the incident, the family lived in a lavish home in Mesilla Park on the south side of Las Cruces in Doña Ana County in New Mexico.

On the morning of May 31, 2011, a seemingly distraught Kemberlee called 911 to report that her husband was hurt. The authorities arrived to find Pad with a puncture wound to his chest. At the time, the 42-year-old was still responsive and told first responders that he had accidentally fallen on a tree branch. It was then revealed that whatever punctured Pad went through two of his ribs and pierced the heart, eventually killing him.

Who Killed Padraic Guffey?

The authorities spoke to Padraic’s wife, Kemberlee, who stated that she was asleep when Pad left for work. According to the show, they exchanged a few messages during the day until she was surprised in the kitchen by a bleeding Pad asking for help. On the day of the incident, the police noted that Kemberlee had cleaning supplies out to take care of the blood. However, Kemberlee claimed she wanted to do that so their son wouldn’t see the blood.

Furthermore, the police couldn’t find the branch or anything else that stabbed Pad, causing them to suspect there was something more they hadn’t yet found out. The investigation revealed that Pad and Kemberlee had a volatile relationship. As per the show, she didn’t like him going to strip clubs to meet his business clients, and he didn’t want her flirting with other men. At one point, Pad admitted to cheating on Kemberlee, driving another wedge into their fragile marriage.

In a crucial development in the investigation, the police listened to the 911 call from May 31, 2011. The words Kemberlee uttered before the dispatcher answered were of particular interest to them. During that time, she said, “Please don’t send me to the cops. Say you fell, please. Promise me. Baby, I’m sorry!” After a dispatcher picked up, Kemberlee said, “Please hurry. I stabbed my husband — he got hurt, he’s bleeding.”

Kemberlee later admitted to having talked to Pad over the phone earlier on May 31, 2011. As per the show, they argued about whether she was alone at home while he was away at work. The fight escalated after Pad returned home, and during that argument, the police believed Kemberlee stabbed Pad with a letter opener. The show further mentioned that she moved the letter opener to the car before calling 911.

Where is Kemberlee Guffey Today?

Kemberlee Guffey eventually took a deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in August 2013. At the sentencing hearing, she talked about Pad’s behavior, saying, “Pad’s temper always started out where he would break something to scare me. I just reacted to Pad’s actions. I never expected him to die that day. I never expected what happened was even able to happen.”

In January 2014, then-45-years-old, Kemberlee Guffey was sentenced to two years behind bars. Apart from that, she was also ordered to serve one year of probation. It seems that she has since been released from prison but has understandably kept a low profile. From what we can tell, she currently lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, but not much else is known about her.

