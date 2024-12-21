Pam and Mark Surles: Where Are Krystal Surles’ Parents Now?

When 10-year-old Krystal Surles was attacked in the early hours of December 31, 1999, as she slept at a family friend’s home, everything turned upside down for the Surles family. That’s because, as explored in CBS’ ‘Live to Tell: Krystal’s Courage,’ the young girl had come face to face with a serial killer, only for him to kill her friend before attacking her and slashing her throat. However, what many don’t know is that both her parents were not even in the state at the time – her mother had to be called so as to get permission to operate on her.

Pam and Mark Surles Were Admittedly Not Perfect Humans or Perfect Parents

It was around the 1980s when Pamela “Pam” and Mark Surles tied the knot in a cozy ceremony surrounded by loved ones, following which they settled down in the mid to northwestern area of the US. That’s where they welcomed three beautiful girls into the world too – Krystal, Marque, and Amber, just for things to change by the time the mid-1990s rolled around. The couple had actually found themselves becoming deeply involved in drugs, which affected not just their interpersonal relationship but also their connection with their three girls.

As if that’s not enough, when Krystal was 6 or 7, Pamela actually got up and left the family upon realizing she needed to bring about a change if she wanted a better future for her girls. Yet, because of worries if there would even be a roof over her head, she left all her kids in the care of their father, but he, unfortunately, could never follow in her footsteps. Therefore, as the eldest daughter, Krystal assumed the role of both her parents and handled everything from the household to her younger sisters to the vest best of her abilities.

According to the aforementioned show, no matter how hard he tried, Mark couldn’t kick his alleged addiction to the curb, so Pam returned to take them with her upon getting sober. In fact, by the time late 1999 rolled around, the former had ended up getting arrested for his crimes while the latter had shipped off her elder two girls to live with family friends. Therefore, when Krystal was attacked, Mark was in prison, whereas Pa,m was in Kansas preparing for the family’s move to Texas.

Pam Surles Was By Krystal’s Side at Every Step of the Way

While Mark stated in the CBS original that he was glad he was locked up at the time because he would have thought of seeking revenge on her daughter’s assailant, Pam was of a different opinion. Instead of focusing on the ordeal itself or who her daughter’s killer was, all she could think of was the 10-year-old, her trauma, and how she could help uncaring for her in the long run. So, she immediately rushed to Texas and was right there when Krystal opened her eyes.

Pam couldn’t bring herself to tell Krystal about her 13-year-old friend Katy Harris’ murder since she couldn’t imagine her pain, yet the girl already had an idea about what had occurred. Therefore, despite Pam not wanting to push and focus on her own health or family, the young girl unflinchingly spoke to detectives and ensured Tommy Lynn Sells’ capture, who turned out to be a serial killer. From the initial investigations to the trial and from hr weak moments during healing to her support, Pam was right there as her daughter’s support system.

While Pam Has Sadly Since Died, Mark Currently Leads a Quiet Life

According to reports, when Mark was ultimately released from behind bars, he managed to follow in his ex-wife’s footsteps and remain clear before also reconnecting with his daughters. In other words, since 1999, he has reconsolidated with all his girls to such an extent that they actually even resided near him in Idaho for a long while. Presently, Amber is based out of Texas, whereas Krystal continues to build a life with her new family in the Boise area.

As for Marque, the Boise resident, partner, mother, as well as loving daughter sadly lost her life in May 2023, following which there was even a GoFoundMe created for him. Coming to Pam, who had tied the knot with her long-time companion, Scott Gehrer, before settling down in Yates Center, Kansas, she sadly died at the age of 50 on December 12, 2018. While her cause of death has never really been revealed, it’s likely she had been facing some health issues at the time since she passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More: Krystal Surles: Where is the Survivor Now?