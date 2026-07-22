Panthea Parker: Everything We Know About The Real Housewives of London Star

When it comes to balancing motherhood, friendship, and the unpredictable world of high society, Panthea Parker is known for doing things her own way. She was featured in Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London,’ which brought her life as a modern mother to the forefront and showed how she focuses on creating harmony among those around her. However, she often found herself in the middle of controversies on the show due to her sharp tongue and unapologetic opinions. As she navigated the complexities of friendships and motherhood, she became one of the most intriguing cast members of the show.

Panthea Parker Has Become a Familiar Face in London’s Glamorous Social Scene

Panthea Parker was born in Iran in May 1974 and moved to England when she was just four years old. Her parents were affluent in Iran but had to relocate during the revolution. She was raised in Hampstead, London, beginning a life that eventually made her a familiar face in London’s high-society circles. Panthea began her educational journey at Charters Ancaster before completing her initial education at St. Margaret’s School. Panthea had also attended several summer camps in Switzerland while she was studying in school, which helped shape her sophisticated lifestyle.

Panthea later pursued higher education at West Virginia Wesleyan College before completing her studies at Virginia Wesleyan University. By the 1990s, she had become a well-known figure in the Mayfair social scene. Around that same time, Panthea regularly attended parties at the luxurious private members’ club located in Mayfair, London. There, she notably built connections within the city’s elite circles. Eventually, Panthea’s social ties and glamorous lifestyle helped create the public persona that paved the way for her to step into the spotlight of reality television as one of the lead cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of London.’

Panthea shared that she was fortunate enough never to have needed a traditional job. However, she notably served as Mistress Solicitor for The City of London Solicitors’ Company in June 2024 and remained in that role until June 2025. Not long after, she attended a red-carpet event for the film ‘Jurassic Park.’ Today, she has also established herself as a content creator, amassing over 20K followers on Instagram. On the platform, Panthea offers glimpses into her socialite life. Furthermore, it serves as a window into her personal world, often offering insights into her family and friends.

Panthea Parker Centers Her Personal Life on Her Supportive Husband and Kids

Away from the spotlight, Panthea’s life is deeply rooted in family and friendships. She had been married once before, which helped her embrace motherhood when she welcomed her son, Amir. However, that union sadly didn’t work out, leading to a divorce. Eventually, she met Ed Parker, a renowned London-based lawyer specializing in structured products and derivatives. As they came closer to each other, they finally exchanged their vows in the presence of their loved ones. Over the years, they have expanded their family by welcoming their son, Cameron, and daughters, Cordelia and Sienna. In June 2026, Panthea celebrated Ed’s 55th birthday, expressing her love for him.

After wishing him “Happy Birthday,” Panthea wrote, in part, “You are my rock, and I am grateful for you every single day.” She always affectionately refers to him as “best friend” and “Perfect Mr. P,” further underscoring the depth of her feelings for him. Together, the couple often attends different parties and goes on romantic dates, keeping the spark alive in their marriage. Aside from that, Panthea and Ed always value spending quality time with their children, whether it be enjoying holidays like New Year’s Eve and Christmas Day together or simply attending sporting events. In June 2026, she and Amir visited MetLife Stadium to watch a FIFA World Cup match.

Aside from that, Panthea has visited several exotic destinations around the world with her family, the most notable being a trip to France in May 2025. They also frequently visit beaches, making lifelong memories. Most recently, in July 2026, she made her way to Center Court at Wimbledon with Ed, where the sports enthusiasts enjoyed rooting for their favorite tennis player. Beyond her immediate family, Panthea values her friendships enormously. She frequently spends time with her close circle while dining at restaurants and celebrating special occasions together. Another significant part of her heart belongs to her adorable pup. In her free time, Panthea enjoys activities like swimming in the ocean and riding horses.

Read More: Amanda Cronin: Everything We Know About The Real Housewives of London Star