Paradise Hotel Season 3: Where Are The Contestants Now?

With its unique premise and engaging format, Fox’s ‘Paradise Hotel’ brought intrigue into the world of reality television upon its premiere in 2003. Season 3 of the Howard Davidson and Phil Roberts creation released in 2019 and introduced several intriguing personalities who gathered in a luxurious hotel resort in order to compete and see who could prolong their stay the longest. Each week, the group of singles formed couples and shared hotel rooms, navigating challenges and interpersonal dynamics.

As alliances shifted and relationships developed with each episode, tensions ran high among the contestants, adding drama to the competition. With its blend of romance, rivalry, and strategic gameplay, ‘Paradise Hotel’ season 3 captivated audiences and garnered a huge fanbase who must be wondering about the latest updates about their favorites now that it has been years since the conclusion of the season.

Bobby Ray is Associated With World Long Drive Today

Bobby Ray, the winner of season 3, has had quite the journey since his victory on the show. Following his stint as a Professional Athlete at Charity Golf International for a year, he transitioned into a role as a Project Manager at Better Earth. However, his passion for golf led him to become associated with World Long Drive, where he continues to showcase his talent in the sport. Additionally, he is a proud member of the YouTube group known as The Bombers Club. Beyond his athletic endeavors, Bobby has remained dedicated to philanthropy, having raised over $350,000 for various charities through his involvement in numerous golf outings. To further his professional pursuits, he runs a dedicated website for his business ventures, ensuring his presence in the industry remains strong and accessible.

Tatum Smith is Now a Realtor

Tatum Smith, another standout contestant from season 3, has ventured into the real estate realm. She is now officially a licensed Arizona realtor, leveraging her skills and expertise to establish Smith Luxury Group, a thriving real estate company. Alongside her professional achievements, she shares her life with her beloved dog, Cassie Rae. In matters of the heart, Tatum found love with Gino Littles, and their relationship has blossomed over time. In August 2023, the two took a significant step forward as they got engaged, marking a milestone in their journey. With her successful career, furry companion by her side, and a promising future with Gino, Tatum continues to thrive in both personal and professional spheres.

Kaitlin Reagan is an Influencer

Kaitlin Reagan, known for her influence in the digital realm, has built a multifaceted brand for herself. Alongside her role as an influencer, she hosts a popular podcast titled ‘Let’s Talk with Kaitlin Reagan,’ where she engages with her audience on various topics. Complementing her podcast, she also shares insights into her life through blogs on YouTube. Moreover, Kaitlin has established Kaitlin Reagan Closet, a platform where she curates fashion and lifestyle content.

Despite her success, Kaitlin faced a profound loss in 2022 when she tragically lost her longtime boyfriend, Francesco, to cancer. She openly shares her journey of grief, often posting about Francesco and the impact he had on her life. As she navigates through her grief journey, Kaitlin remains transparent about her struggles and strives to overcome the challenges she faces.

Carlos Garcia is a Business Coach

Carlos Garcia has carved out a niche for himself as a Business Coach for PTs (Physical Therapists). He is also the founder of Versa Gym, recognized as a leader in mobile fitness solutions. Carlos also champions financially fit coaches through his platform, Bodies By Carlos Fitness For Dads. In his personal life, he is happily married to Katherine Elizabeth, and together, they share the joys of parenthood with their son. With a thriving career in fitness entrepreneurship and a loving family by his side, Carlos continues to make strides in his professional endeavors while finding fulfillment in his personal life.

Deiondra Sanders is a Digital Creator

Deiondra Sanders, a prominent digital creator, shares snippets of her daily life through her engaging YouTube channel. With a focus on vlogs, she provides viewers with an inside look into her day-to-day experiences. Deiondra often showcases her makeup routines through “get ready with me” pictures and videos, offering beauty enthusiasts insights into her personal style. Moreover, she made a notable appearance on Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s podcast, ‘It’s Giving Podcast,’ where she likely discussed her journey as a digital creator and more. During festivals and holidays, she cherishes moments with her beloved companion, Wilfred, The Pug, as they create lasting memories together. Their bond adds a heartwarming touch to her content, resonating with her audience on a deeper level.

Shailee Bauer is a Social Media Diva

Shailee Bauer has made a name for herself in the world of social media, leveraging platforms like Cameo and TikTok to connect with her followers. Beyond her online presence, Shailee has ventured into the beauty industry, establishing her own beauty line. Her passion for travel shines through her posts, as she frequently shares captivating snapshots and stories from her adventures around the globe. Transforming into a social media diva, Shailee captivates her audience with her glamorous lifestyle and infectious energy. With a keen eye for beauty and a penchant for exploration, Shailee continues to inspire her followers while making waves in the digital sphere.

Rosanna Cecconi is a Fitness Model

Rosanna Cecconi, a fitness model with a commanding presence in the industry, wears multiple hats as a Brand Ambassador for several esteemed companies. Notably, she has represented brands such as My Buena Vida, Bodybuilding.com, and Labrada Nutrition, solidifying her status as a sought-after figure in the fitness and wellness realm. With a growing list of collaborations, Rosanna’s influence extends beyond the fitness world as she delves into the realms of cosmetics with her own line, Bare Jungle. She has also capitalized on her fashion sense, establishing herself as a fashionista and leveraging her platform to sell items from her closet.

Brittany Campbell Boasts a Considerable Presence on Social Media

Brittany Campbell, based in San Diego, has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a beacon of inspiration for her followers. Through her dedication to fitness, Brittany has achieved stunning body transformations, captivating her audience with her breathtaking pictures on Instagram. As her online presence grew, Brittany transitioned into an Instagram influencer, sharing glimpses of her travels and adventures with her engaged audience.

Moreover, Brittany’s journey in the public eye expanded as she appeared on a reality TV show, offering insights into her experiences and adding another dimension to her persona. With a blend of dedication to fitness, a flair for fashion, and a taste for adventure, Brittany Campbell continues to captivate and inspire her followers while carving out her niche in the world of social media and beyond.

Tyler Berta Has Taken Up a New Hobby

Tyler Berta has risen to prominence as a public figure renowned for his striking looks and charismatic persona. Recently, he has ventured into the world of boxing, embracing it as a new hobby. Alongside his pursuits in the ring, Tyler plays the role of a doting uncle, cherishing moments spent with his nieces and nephews. He extends his influence as a motivational speaker, inspiring others with his words of wisdom and encouragement. Despite his busy schedule, Tyler prioritizes quality time with his family and friends, nurturing these relationships with care and devotion.

Kendall Marie is a Yoga Teacher

Kendall Marie, a yoga teacher with a serene presence, is deeply immersed in the wellness industry. She is associated with K’s Style and Go, contributing to the promotion of health and well-being through yoga. Furthermore, Kendall is the co-founder of Kalosani, a venture aimed at spreading positivity and mindfulness. Her talents have garnered recognition from Wilhelmina Models and Empowered Model Management, highlighting her versatility in both the wellness and modeling spheres.

In June 2023, Kendall embarked on a new chapter of her life as she exchanged vows with Damien, her beloved partner. The couple radiates love and happiness, evident in the snippets of their wedding day that Kendall frequently shares on her social media platforms. With a blend of passion for yoga, dedication to promoting wellness, and a flourishing marriage, Kendall Marie continues to inspire others with her journey of love, balance, and mindfulness.

David Barta is a Trainer and Nutritionist

David Barta has established himself as a prominent figure in the health and fitness industry, serving as a trainer and nutritionist based in Los Angeles. As the owner of Premier Fit Foods, he offers science-based training and nutrition programs to his clients. David’s expertise has led him to appearances on reality TV shows such as ‘Ex on the Beach’ in 2022, where he showcased his knowledge and skills in fitness and nutrition across multiple episodes. Also, he has been featured in the TV series ‘Men of West Hollywood’ in 2022, alongside other personalities, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment world. Beyond his television appearances, David actively engages in brand collaborations and promotions, leveraging his platform to endorse products and services aligned with his fitness philosophy.

Hans Wiener is a Model Today

Hans Wiener has embarked on a multifaceted career journey, transitioning from modeling to pursuits in skiing, acting, and filmmaking. Having traveled extensively across the U.S. and Europe, he has lent his striking presence to high fashion, sportswear, activewear, and fragrance campaigns for renowned brands. Hans’s passion for skiing has become a focal point in his life as he immerses himself in the sport while continuing to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, Hans is associated with various organizations and brands, including Revel Bikes, Q Model Management, Black Diamond Snow, Cole Sport Tune Shop, Sweet Protection, and DPS Skis, showcasing his versatility and wide-ranging interests. As he delves into acting and filmmaking, Hans Wiener continues to carve out a distinctive path for himself, blending his talents and passions to create a lasting impact in both the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Rico Suarez is an Entrepreneur

Rico Suarez is a multi-talented entrepreneur known for his diverse ventures and contributions across various industries. As the Founder of Muvr, an On-Demand Moving, Furniture Delivery, and Junk Removal company, Rico has demonstrated his prowess in business. Beyond entrepreneurship, he has made a mark as an actor, model, producer, author, influencer, and internet personality.

In the realm of entertainment, Rico has appeared in numerous projects, showcasing his acting skills in both television series and short films. His credits include roles in ‘L.A. Rush,’ ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,’ ‘Wrap Battle,’ ‘Ballers,’ and various music videos. Rico has also ventured into producing, serving as an executive producer and producer for several short films. Moreover, he has showcased his writing talents, contributing as a writer for select projects.

Mariaelena Perez is a Fitness Instructor

Mariaelena Perez, on the other hand, has carved out her own niche as a personal blogger and fitness instructor. She shares her journey and insights through her blog and social media platforms, where she also showcases bold photoshoots that have garnered increased attention from her growing fan base. Despite her initial foray into YouTube with workout content, her channel is no longer active. Nonetheless, Mariaelena continues to inspire others with her fitness journey and bold presence online.

