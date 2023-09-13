Paramount Reportedly Working on Multiple Avatar: The Last Airbender Projects

Paramount is reportedly developing multiple ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ projects for its streaming service, Paramount+. Two animated shows and an animated movie with a female lead are in the works at the streaming giant, the current home of the two Nickelodeon shows that gave birth to the renowned franchise. The original series, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, revolves around Aang, who sets out to end the Fire Nation’s war against the other nations and defeat Fire Lord Ozai before the latter becomes the tyrant of the world. Aang is the current Avatar, the person who can telekinetically manipulate one of the four elements — water, earth, fire, or air.

The plots of the projects in development are currently under wraps. One of the animated shows can be a direct sequel to ‘The Legend of Korra,’ which serves as a sequel to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ The first sequel series follows Korra, the successor of Aang. One of the upcoming shows can be about Korra’s successor or in other words, the current Avatar. In 2022, Paramount and Nickelodeon announced that the latter’s Avatar Studios is developing three animated movies as part of the franchise. It is unknown whether the animated film with a female lead is part of the three already announced projects.

The first of the three animated movies will come out on October 10, 2025. The film, directed by Lauren Montgomery, revolves around the adult Aang and his friends Zuko, Katara, and Toph to name a few. The film is set decades after the first series’ events. Montgomery previously worked as a storyboard artist on the original show. Her credits as a director include ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender,’ ‘Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated,’ ‘Young Justice,’ ‘Legion of Super Heroes,’ etc. Konietzko and DiMartino, who created the franchise, serve as producers.

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Animation & Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

Meanwhile, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ a live-action series, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2024. The project is currently in the post-production stage. Konietzko and DiMartino, however, are not involved in the project. The series features Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, etc. Nickelodeon serves as a producer along with Dan Lin’s Rideback. Albert Kim (‘Nikita’) developed the series and serves as the showrunner.

Avatar Studios is expected to develop and produce the upcoming projects for Paramount+. The company was launched in 2021 with DiMartino and Konietzko as co-chief creative officers, reporting to Naito.

