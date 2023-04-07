Parting Stone Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Losing a loved one can be a difficult and emotional experience, and traditional cremation can leave families with ashes that can be uncomfortable and difficult to deal with. However, Parting Stone, a Public Benefit Corporation, is changing the way people remember and honor their loved ones who have passed away by providing an alternative to conventional ashes: solidified remains.

Founder Justin Crowe pitched his company on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ on season 14 episode 19, which provides a new way to remember and cherish loved ones. If you wish to know more about the company and its growth after appearing on the show, we’ve got you covered. Let’s find out!

Parting Stone: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Parting Stone has developed a process that transforms a cremated remains of a person or pet into a collection of smooth stones that serve as a tangible and aesthetically pleasing way for families to remember their loved ones. This process involves collecting the ashes and purifying them to remove any contaminants. The purified ash is then converted into a clay-like material, which is solidified in a kiln to create durable stones that resemble the hardness of turquoise or tooth enamel. The finished stones are unique in shape, texture, and color and do not dissolve over time.

They offer a sustainable and personal way for families to hold onto the memory of their loved ones. Parting Stone offers solidification services for human remains and pets, such as dogs and cats. The number of stones produced for pets varies based on the volume of their remains, and each collection is unique and reflects the distinctive characteristics of the animal. This alternative to traditional pet ashes provides a comforting and aesthetically pleasing way for families to pay tribute to and remember their cherished pets.

Founder and CEO Justin Crowe completed his education at Alfred University with a Bachelor of Fine Art in Ceramics. The entrepreneur is not new in the game of entrepreneurship and has created multiple companies. In 2010, he created The Attic, Student Art Gallery, a non-profit student art gallery. He was also the Founder and CEO at Dizbe.com, fine art alternative to Etsy. His background in ceraics aided him to create his company Chronicle Cremation Designs in 2016.

The artist has held reputable positions in different companies, including working as an Art Instructor at Hudson Community Education & Recretion, Pyrotechnicians Assistant at Pyrotecnico, Self-Expression Ceramics Instructor at Hudson Montessori Middle School, Managing Editor at Viral Swarm and DesignFaves.com. He was also the Director of Operations at CFile Fundation and the Managing Editor.

Parting Stone provides families with an empowering way to cope with their grief by offering a lasting and tactile form of remains. This approach enables family members to remember and share their loved ones personally and meaningfully. Solidified remains can also be scattered, offering families the option to create a lasting tribute to their departed loved ones, just like traditional ashes.

Where is Parting Stone Now?

Parting Stone’s approach to handling cremated remains is to transform them into a durable and personalized solidified form that can serve as a comforting and tangible reminder of a loved one’s life. This process involves converting the ashes into a hardened stone-like material that can be shaped into a range of forms, including custom keepsakes, sculptures, and jewelry. The solidified remains offer several benefits over traditional ashes. They are less fragile and more durable, making them easier to handle and transport without the fear of spilling or scattering.

The product also provides a unique and personalized way to remember a loved one, as they can be engraved or designed to reflect the person’s personality or interests. Parting Stone’s process also has an environmental benefit. Traditional cremation can release harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, but the solidification process eliminates the need for incineration, reducing the environmental impact of the cremation process. Overall, Parting Stone’s approach offers a comforting and sustainable alternative to traditional cremation that can help families honor and remember their loved ones in a meaningful way.

People who want to turn the ashes of their loved ones into stones can request a collection kit and ship the ashes to the company that turns the ashes into smooth stones, which are then mailed back to the customer. The company sells directly to the customer and works through cremation services and funeral homes. The whole process can take up to 6 weeks. They offer their services for humans and pets.

Human ashes will yield 40-80- stones and cost $2495. Dog ashes yield 5-40 stones and cost $995. Cats, on the other hand, yield 5-10 stones and cost $795. It is inspiring to witness Justin’s incredible success and good work, and we are confident that the company will grow further in the years to come.

