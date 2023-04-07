Milkify Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Milkify is a concierge breast milk freeze-drying service founded by Pedro Silva and Dr. Berkley Luck that was featured on season 14 episode 19 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ The company offers a unique and innovative solution for mothers who need to store their breast milk for an extended period, utilizing a state-of-the-art facility designed specifically for processing breast milk.

Milkify’s services are tailored to the individual needs of mothers and provide a convenient and efficient way to preserve breast milk without the need for refrigeration or freezing. Now that we have your undivided attention about the product, let’s trace the company’s growth and find out where they are at present, shall we?

Milkify: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Milkify is an original and inventive concierge service that uses freeze-drying to preserve breast milk, providing a practical and dependable option for mothers who need to store their milk for a longer time. The company operates a cutting-edge facility that is designed and certified to process breast milk, which is the first of its kind. The company was founded by Pedro Silva and Dr. Berkley Luck in 2019. Luck, who is a mother, a COO, and a molecular biologist, came up with the idea for the company during her graduate studies.

Her inspiration came from a colleague who was having difficulty with pumping breast milk and transporting it back to work. Luck was working with a freeze-dryer in her probiotic research and realized that this technology could be used to preserve breast milk. She developed a patent-pending process for freeze-drying breast milk, which is now trademarked under the name SafeDry. The process involves the use of specialized pouches for freeze-drying.

Silva initially thought Luck’s idea for Milkify was crazy when she first pitched it to him. However, he recognized her intelligence and realized that there could be potential in her idea. At the time, Silva was working in energy private equity, but he promised to join Luck full-time if they could find a way to make Milkify a viable business. To promote the company, they purchased a blue van that had “We will freeze-dry your breast milk” written on it, which helped them connect with potential customers. They even freeze-dried milk for a neighbor whose baby refused to drink frozen milk due to its taste.

After rehydrating the milk, the baby was able to drink six ounces of it, and the neighbor sent them a video of the happy result. Pedro Silver completed his Bachelor’s in Economics and Business from Rice University. While pursuing his BA degree, Silva worked as a Web Developer at Rice Alliance for Technology & Entrepreneurship. Following this, he joined Merrill Lynch as the Seasonal Client Associate. The entrepreneur held prestigious positions at J.P. Morgan as an Investment Banking Analyst – Energy Coverage and Investment Banking Summer Analyst.

Before co-founding his company, he worked at EIG Global Energy Partners as their Assistant Vice President. Dr. Berkley Luck attended The University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology. The academic later earned her PhD in Molecular and Biomedical Science from Baylor College of Medicine. While pursuing her PhD Luck worked as a Research Assistant at Glori Energy Inc. In 2018 she joined Solarea Bio as the Consultant, Lead of Microbial Discovery and Product Development before co-founding her company.

Where is Milkify Now?