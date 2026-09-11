Pasquale Buzzelli: Where is the 9/11 Survivor Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story’ is a biographical drama movie that centers on New York City transit worker Genelle Guzman, who is trapped beneath debris from the North Tower of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks. Besides her, another employee at the North Tower survives the ordeal — Pasquale Buzzelli. Helmed by Manu Boyer, the film also explores the experiences of Pasquale, an engineer working on the building’s 64th floor.

Pasquale Buzzelli Fell Down 18 Floors of the North Tower and Still Survived the Ordeal

Pasquale Buzzelli and his wife, Louise Buzzelli, tied the knot in 1998, after which they relocated from New York to River Vale, New Jersey. By 2001, he had been working as a Port Authority engineer on the 64th floor of the North Tower at the World Trade Center in New York City. On September 11, 2001, Pasquale was on the 22nd floor when the building began collapsing, following the terrorist attack. At the time, his wife was seven months pregnant with their daughter, Hope.

During the attacks, he called her and asked her not to be alarmed. Moments later, he fell over about 18 floors as the building collapsed. Against all odds, Pasquale was found by the firefighters amid the dust and rubble and rushed to the hospital. Being one of the 16 survivors, he sustained a broken bone in one foot and a few minor burns and abrasions. After he was rescued, he contacted his wife, Louise, to let her know that he was safe.

Pasquale Buzzelli is a Proud Father of Two Daughters

Two months after the 9/11 attacks, Pasquale and Louise Buzzelli became parents to Hope Buzzelli. While his broken foot completely healed after several months, the psychological scars that the tragedy caused have continued to haunt him throughout the years. In 2003, Louise told New York Magazine, “People think it ended when my husband walked through the door alive. That’s when it began for us. You can’t understand why you feel so bad when you should feel so elated. You can’t make sense of anything.” Slowly and gradually, Pasquale returned to work as a structural engineer in Hoboken, New Jersey. Meanwhile, he struggled with PTSD and survivor’s guilt for many years.

More than a decade after the tragedy, in 2012, Pasquale and Louise co-authored a book titled ‘We All Fall Down: The True Story of the 9/11 Surfer,’ wherein they recounted their experiences in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. Their daughter, Hope, was also involved in designing the book’s cover, which features the Twin Towers. The Buzzelli family still lives in River Vale, New Jersey, where Pasquale also serves as a doting and proud father to Hope and his younger daughter, Mia Buzzelli. Hope has experience in art restoration, as she has displayed her art in multiple art exhibitions throughout New York City.

One of her art pieces is placed in an area marked by the tragic events of 9/11, with a view of the spot where Pasquale was found. She told NBC New York, “It’s similar to the feeling when you walk into a very spiritual place. I don’t know if I’ll be here tomorrow, but today I want to do everything I can to live — there’s so much, there are so many more beautiful moments. I’m just so happy to be here.” As of today, Pasquale also serves as a speaker, inspiring others by sharing his survival story at interviews, public events, and conferences.

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