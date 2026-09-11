Roger McMillan: Where is Genelle Guzman’s Husband Now?

Directed by Manu Boyer, Lifetime’s ‘Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story’ is a biographical drama movie that follows the New York City transit worker, Genelle Guzman, and her survival after being buried under the debris of the North Tower following the tragic 9/11 attacks. In the film, Dondré Whitfield portrays Roger McMillan, Genelle’s boyfriend, who stays by her side in the aftermath of the attacks as she recovers from her injuries at the hospital.

Roger McMillan Provided Emotional Support to Genelle Guzman After the 9/11 Attacks

Genelle Guzman was employed at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey when the tragic 9/11 attacks changed her life. After being buried for over 27 hours under the rubble of the World Trade Center, she became the last person to be rescued. The entire experience not only brought her closer to God but also helped her cherish her family, including her longtime boyfriend, Roger McMillan, and her daughter, Kimberly. He was a pressman at a direct-mail company at the time. While Genelle was recovering at the hospital, Roger was by her side and asked her to get married. Not long after she was released from the hospital, the couple got married in a small civil ceremony at the New York City Hall on November 7, 2001.

Several months later, on July 13, 2002, Roger and Genelle had a dream wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. The grand event took place at Bridgewaters (now permanently closed) in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Several national and local dignitaries were invited to the event, including senior members of the NYPD, FDNY, and the Port Authority, as well as mayors and senators. In order to celebrate their wedding weekend, the couple stayed in a honeymoon suite at The Plaza, a 5-star hotel managed by Fairmont. In addition, the USVI provided the couple with an all-expenses-paid honeymoon trip to Saint Thomas in the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

Roger McMillan Leads a Peaceful Life With Genelle and Their Two Daughters

In the years following their holy matrimony, Roger McMillan and Genelle Guzman-McMillan welcomed two daughters — Kaydi and Kellie. Years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger contracted the virus. Despite him insisting that she quarantine and take care of herself, she didn’t leave his side and took care of him at home for three weeks. Each year, on the anniversary of 9/11, he keeps her company at home as she takes it as her personal holiday.

As of 2021, Roger was working for the Port Authority at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in its environmental unit. During a conversation with People, he looked back on his journey with Genelle and stated, “And it’s been a beautiful journey from there on. We appreciate each other knowing that there was a 99% I almost lost somebody that I fell in love with.” From what we can tell, Roger and Genelle reside in Valley Stream, Long Island, where they raise their two daughters. Roger also shares a loving bond with Genelle’s daughter from her previous relationship. In their free time, they love staying at home and spending time with their small family.

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