Who is Donna Adelson’s Husband? Where is He Now?

When Florida State University professor Daniel “Dan” Markel was gunned down in his own home on July 18, 2014, it honestly left not just the state but also the nation shaken to its very core. After all, as carefully explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Family Matters,’ it was ascertained his ex-wife’s protective brother had orchestrated his murder for hire, with their mother apparently having a hand in the matter too. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about this suspect Donna Adelson’s biggest supporter — her long-term, loving husband Harvey Adelson — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Donna Adelson’s Husband?

It was reportedly back in the 1960s when Donna first came across Harvey in their homeland of New York City, only for them to soon fall head over heels in love before blissfully tying the knot in 1971. The truth is they’d already gotten to know one another at the deepest possible level by this point, plus they were also ostensibly well on their way to establishing their respective dream careers. While the former was stepping into the world of elementary teaching upon graduating from Queens College, the latter was preparing for dentistry via the University of Buffalo as well as Temple University.

According to records, Donna and Harvey then relocated to Florida to better provide for their little family, just for the former to soon give up her profession to enable that of her thriving husband. Therefore, while she spent most of her time in the ensuing years caring for their three children, Robert, Charles, and Wendi, he rose up the ladder to ultimately establish his own private practice. However, by the mid-2000s, with all adult children, this former teacher was ready to jump back into work again and hence decided to join her own renowned dentist’s business as a part-time employee.

In other words, Donna began working alongside her love Harvey, unaware everything would soon change for them as a family — starting with their daughter Wendi getting divorced in 2013. This messy separation actually resulted in her ex-husband Dan’s homicide, for which their son Charles “Charlie” Adelson was apprehended in April 2022 and formally convicted in November 2023. That same month, on November 13, Donna was also arrested for allegedly having a role in the same; she was taken into custody from Miami Airport as she and Harvey were trying to board a one-way flight to Vietnam.

Where is Harvey Adelson Now?

Although there are many speculations swirling around the Adelson family when it comes to their involvement in Dan’s murder for hire, the truth is there has never been any serious accusation against Harvey. In fact, records indicate this retired dentist purposely wasn’t detained, let alone taken into custody, alongside his wife in November 2023 because the authorities have found absolutely no evidence against him. So, coming to his current whereabouts, it appears as if he’s still based in Miami near his daughter as well as grandchildren, from where he likely continues to support his family in every way imaginable to this day.

Read More: Where is Charles Adelson Now?