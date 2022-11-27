Patricia Parkin Murder: Is Charles Heitzman Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Ice Cold Killers: Permanent Frost’ follows the brutal murder of a 29-year-old single mom Patricia Parkin in December 1995 in Camden County, New Jersey. The investigators had to wait for more than seven years before they were finally able to catch the perpetrator. If you are interested in knowing more about the case, including the identity of the killer, we have your back. Let us begin then, shall we?

How Did Patricia Parkin Die?

Patricia Parkin was born on October 31, 1966, to John W. Parkin and Helen P Boyle Parkin. She went to Saint Francis De Sales Regional School in Barrington, New Jersey, and dropped out of 12th grade at Triton Regional High School in Runnemede. After her baby daughter, Melissa, was born, the single mother returned to school and became a full-time student at Camden County College in Blackwood. Melissa’s father had, unfortunately, died three days after her birth due to a sudden heart attack.

In December 1995, the 29-year-old single mom was three weeks away from completing her first semester. A lifelong Eagles fan, she dreamed of becoming an X-ray technician and recently took an examination at Memorial Hospital of Burlington County in Mount Holly to get into a radiology training program. Her family reminisced how devoted Patricia was towards her daughter and spent all her free time with her. Hence it came as a shock when she went out on December 2, 1995, and did not return home.

According to local news reports, her family filed a missing person report with Bellmawr police on December 5. Four boys out sledding near Irish Hill Road and East Clements Bridge Road found Patricia’s frozen body in a remote wooded area near an industrial park. The medical examiner determined she died of blunt-force trauma caused by a severe beating and hypothermia. Her urine-filled bladder indicated she froze to death, having been left half-dressed in the cold and snow. The investigators noted her book bag was also missing.

Who Killed Patricia Parkin?

When John went to report her daughter missing to the Bellmawr police on December 5, law enforcement officials took it lightly since Patricia was a 29-year-old woman at the time. However, John revealed an ugly truth regarding his daughter’s past – that she was a recovering alcoholic. Patricia was living with her parents at the time, and John had dropped her at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on December 2. Urged by the family, the police officers looked into her disappearance to find she was last seen at a local bar in Glendora in the late hours of December 2.

The officers went to the bar and questioned the bartender to learn Patricia was present on December 2 and was seen talking with a part-time bar employee named Rick Rollins. They got around to Rick and discovered that Patricia was in a particularly jolly mood that night and was socializing with other people too. He claimed he had nothing to do with Patricia’s disappearance and presented the police with an alibi that checked out. However, Rick alleged Patricia was seen leaving the bar with an individual named Charles “Lee” Heitzman.

Lee lived near the bar, and the officers discovered he was not home. His girlfriend, Vanessa Peterson, stated Lee worked for a moving company and was in Kentucky. Lee returned home after several days and came down to the station to answer questions. He admitted to meeting Patricia but claimed he returned home at around 11:30 pm on December 2. His erstwhile girlfriend, Vanessa, corroborated the claim. Investigators discovered Lee had a criminal history involving drug possession, but nothing indicated he could commit murder.

However, he came under suspicion when Lee refused to take a polygraph and lawyered up. When Vanessa stopped cooperating, the investigators tracked down Lee’s trucking partner, Jim Bolio, who failed the polygraph. Upon being presented with the result, Jim demanded a lawyer, and the investigators had to pause the investigation. The case went cold for almost seven years, after which a new set of investigators approached Vanessa. Now a former girlfriend of Lee, she confessed Lee had brought Patricia home on the night of December 2, 1995.

The investigators also rounded up Jim, who admitted that Jim had confessed to him about murdering a woman the previous night. When he mentioned Lee dumping Patricia’s hoodie and book bag in a garbage dump, the investigators finally had credible evidence against Lee. Investigators had a warrant and arrested Lee, who confessed to the homicide. He claimed Patricia came home with him, and when Vanessa retired, he tried to coerce Patricia into getting physical with him. When she refused, he beat her up, and she fell unconscious, but Lee thought he had killed her.

Is Charles Heitzman Dead?

Lee buried an unconscious Patricia in the snow and disposed of her clothes and other belongings the following day. He claimed he did not know she was alive and froze to death because of his action. In 2003, Lee pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. But he only served 12 years and died in prison on October 31, 2014, coinciding with Patricia’s 49th birthday.

