Patricia Sandoval and Nicholas Taliaferro: Where Are the Survivors Now?

Patricia “Patty” Sandoval and Nicholas “Nick” Taliaferro had been dating for a few years when they decided to get on the cruise ship Costa Concordia in January 2012. However, their blissful trip turned into a nightmare when the ship capsized off the coast of Giglio Island near Tuscany, Italy. Amid the confusion, Patricia Sandoval and Nicholas managed to reach the shore safely in a lifeboat. Through real-time footage and multiple interviews with survivors, including Patricia and Nicholas, the documentary sheds light on the tragic night. It further highlights how the captain, Francesco Schettino, and five other crew members, including Manrico Giampedroni, were convicted in connection with the disaster.

Patricia Sandoval and Nicholas Taliaferro’s Cruise Trip Ended When the Ship Hit a Reef

By January 2012, Patricia “Patty” Sandoval and Nicholas “Nick” Taliaferro had been dating for around 3 years. They went on a long trip to explore the beauty of Switzerland, France, and Italy before boarding the Costa Concordia. According to Nicholas, he wanted to surprise Patricia with the cruise and pop the question to her in a romantic setting. On January 13, the couple had just sat down for dinner when they heard a loud noise and felt vibrations as the vessel hit a reef off the coast of Giglio Island, near Tuscany, Italy. Reports state that when the ship began tilting, Patricia and Nicholas rushed to the deck, where the lifeboats were kept.

Shortly after, Patricia reportedly realized that her jacket was left in the dining room and she rushed to retrieve it. According to reports, when she returned to the deck, she had to hold onto the railing because the ship was tilting. It wasn’t more than 30 minutes later that the crew members asked them to put on their life jackets. However, Nicholas had urged the other passengers to use their life jackets before that. When the time finally came for the pair to board the lifeboats, they reportedly allowed other families with children to board ahead of them. Eventually, Patricia and Nicholas also got the opportunity to escape the sinking ship on the lifeboat.

Upon reaching the shore, Patricia and Nicholas made their way to a small church where they settled down with emergency blankets. After they returned home to California, they filed a lawsuit against Carnival Corporation, Costa Crociere S.p.A., and several other defendants on June 25, 2012. Through the lawsuit, the duo emphasized marine product liability. However, in September 2014, the court dismissed it without prejudice, noting that most of the witnesses and physical evidence in the case were based in Italy. The court further noted that they could seek a remedy in Italy, since the cruise company is also based there. It is essential to note that it appears Nicholas and Patricia may not have remained together after the ordeal.

Patricia is Thriving as an Associate Director and Remains Close to Her Family

Patricia Sandoval, AKA Patty, is originally from Valparaiso, Indiana. She graduated from Wheeler High School before completing her Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University Bloomington. Besides that, she is proficient in English and Spanish. In June 1997, Patricia began her career as a Benefit Advocate and Bilingual Representative at Lifemark Corporation, where she served until February 1999. She then stepped into the Grievance and Appeals Analyst position at MaxiCare Health Plans. After leaving the organization in March 2001, she joined Covance as an Account Manager. There, she continued to excel until November 2007. In March 2008, Patricia became a Business Relations Manager at Xcenda.

Through dedication, Patricia was promoted to Assistant Director at Xcenda. After she left that organization, she briefly served as National Manager for Government and External Affairs at Dendreon from January to December 2011. In June 2012, Patricia joined Boston Scientific as a Senior Reimbursement Manager before moving on in October 2015. Following that, she served as Reimbursement Manager at Jazz Pharmaceuticals until September 2018. A month later, Patricia took on the role of National Reimbursement Manager at TerSera Therapeutics and continued to showcase her experience there until March 2020.

Patricia returned to Jazz Pharmaceuticals as a Manager of Access and Reimbursement for the Hematology and Oncology department in May 2020. She left the role in January 2023 and joined Genmab as an Associate Director of Oncology Field Reimbursement. As of writing, she continues to thrive in the role. When Patricia isn’t busy, she enjoys watching football, especially cheering for the Indiana Hoosiers, the team representing Indiana University Bloomington. On the personal front, she maintains a very special connection with her parents. She also cherishes spending time with her beloved pup. From time to time, Patricia loves soaking in the sun on the beach and immersing herself in the melody of crashing waves.

Nicholas Has Established Himself in the Real Estate Sector and as an Entrepreneur

Nicholas Taliaferro, also known as Nick among his loved ones, has carved out a remarkable path for himself through his resilience and immense dedication. After graduating from high school, he entered the professional world as a home improvement professional. In that role, Nicholas assisted his clients in designing windows, HVAC systems, roofs, and kitchens. Simultaneously, he was studying at San Diego Mesa College. After completing his studies there, he earned another degree from San Diego State University. As of writing, Nicholas is serving as a Real Estate Agent at Palisade Realty, Inc., assisting with property listings and guiding buyers.

Nicholas has also gained hands-on experience working across several market areas. He currently maintains a Zillow account, which helps him connect with his clients. In January 2026, he reached another milestone by establishing his business, Forged Nexus Group, in San Diego, California. At the venture, Nicholas serves as a Business Development professional, working directly with manufacturers to source materials and supporting contractors, builders, developers, and investors. Beyond his professional endeavors, it appears that he has decided to keep further aspects of his personal life private. In his free time, Nicholas loves witnessing the beauty of nature, especially watching sunsets.

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