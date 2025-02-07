Patrick Carroll Jr: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

As a reality competition series starting off with a thousand players vying for a chance to walk away with $5 million, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games‘ breaks all bounds of the genre. That’s because it has not only the largest as well as possibly the most dynamic roster of contestants in television history but also the single largest prize pot ever for such a production. Amongst those to thus participate in this original was Patrick Carroll Jr. as Player 930, whose cleverness, magnetism, and strategy worked wonders for him until they ultimately didn’t.

Patrick Carroll Jr. Made The Most of Every Opportunity

From the moment Patrick first came across our screens, he made it clear his intention was to play the game competitively yet honestly because he wanted to keep his head held high. That’s precisely what he did every step of the way, all the while making strong alliances with some extremely powerful as well as popular players like Jeffrey “Jeff” Randall Allen (#831). So, it was thanks to his own wit that he managed to make it all the way into the top 10, unaware it would soon be every contestant from themselves, starting with a cash grab challenge.

When MrBeast offered the remaining participants a sum of $1 million without a contingency, Patrick decided not to take a single cent since he believed it would play a role in the next round. Others, though, split the cash, just for him to turn out to be right, albeit not in the manner he thought — the money could be used as a bribe to have others vote one through to the finale, but alas, he didn’t have any. Nevertheless, he tried playing the game strategically to increase his chances, suggesting the votes be in the pattern of girl-boy-girl-boy-girl-boy, but his castmates soon caught on. In the end, they decided not to push him to the finale, and he was eliminated.

Patrick Carroll Jr. is a Former Actor and Model

Although not much information regarding Patrick’s background or early years is publicly available as of writing, it does appear as if he has always had a passion for the entertainment industry. Therefore, seemingly as soon as he was able, he worked hard to establish a name for himself as a fashion as well as print model, ultimately leaving everything behind to get signed by Wilhelmina Model Agency. He had already completed a semester at sea studying International Business and was apparently pursuing a Psychology degree from Clemson University University when he was signed in late 2012.

Under Wilhelmina’s banner, Patrick achieved great success as he landed shoots for not only Style Bop, Ji Wenbo, and Beyond Closet but also Lanvin, John Varvatos, Rag & Bone, and Ralph Lauren. So, by the time 2015 rolled around, he knew he wanted to expand his wings, which soon led him to co-sign with I Love Model Management as an actor-model to do commercials and films too. He currently has three acting credits under his belt – ‘Wiener-Dog,’ ‘Pooja Batra in One Under the Sun,’ as well as ‘Clay’s Redemption’ – along with several model credits across the US, UK, Italy, and South Africa.

Patrick Carroll Jr. Shifted Gears in 2021

While there’s no denying Patrick was thriving as an actor-model, the late2010s plus early 2020s drastically changed things, and he eventually chose to step away from the industry for a while. He actually sadly lost his mother in January 2019, a year after which the COVID-19 pandemic struck to essentially halt the world for a year or two. So, by the time 2021 rolled around, he knew he wanted to turn over a new leaf, leading him to pursue an Associate’s Degree in International Business, Trade, and Commerce from Trident Technical College. The now-33-year-old family-oriented travel enthusiast then proudly began serving as a Senior Logistics Account Executive at Total Quality Logistics in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, where he remained until November 2024.

Read More: Emma Nelson: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?