Patti Reilly: Where is Former QVC Host Now?

If you love shopping from the comfort of your home, you’ve probably seen the live TV shopping channel QVC, where energetic hosts walk you through each product and explain how and why it works. The iconic host Patti Reilly sold products ranging from beauty to electronics, to gadgets and household, on QVC from 2000 till 2011. The beloved host garnered millions of sales of products as well as fans and followers and became an influential figure in the marketing and sales world. Are you wondering where she is now? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Patti Reilly?

Patti Reilly is a Live Selling Host and Brand Strategist with over two decades of experience under the belt. She did approximately 13,000 hours of live TV broadcasts that went to millions of homes, showcasing about 60,000 products. She helped a beauty brand amass a jaw-dropping $200 million a year with home shopping TV, and later that brand was bought by a larger cosmetic firm for $1.2 billion! Reilly claims that she once pulled $6 million in just two hours of selling on live TV. Moreover, she worked with celebs like Joan Rivers, the Kardashians, and the expert Suze Orman. Reilly worked with QVC, HSN, and QVCUK and co-hosted nine infomercials.

It’s safe to say she mastered the art of sales led through TV and became a household name for shopping lovers. After a long career at QVC, Reilly did some brief stints as an infomercial host and a trainer and consultant for Hourglass Cosmetics. She worked briefly for Origami Owl in Phoenix, Arizona, IT Cosmetics in Jersey City, and Wayfair in the Great Boston Area. Since 2013, she has been serving as a Live Stream Host and Brand Strategist on Patti Reilly TV. An exceptional Public Speaker and Presenter, she has a Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication from the University of Rhode Island.

After spending 11 years at QVC, Reilly decided to depart to explore further avenues in her career. Announcing her exit, she said, “It’s true that I am leaving QVC after 11 great years. I’m looking forward to opening myself up to new ideas and experiences in life, but I’d be fooling myself if I didn’t admit that it’s a little scary. I’ve been so lucky to have a healthy family, nephews, my niece, great friends and co-workers, all in their own way who have opened up and shared a piece of their life with me. Through a different lens, and mentally picturing myself for one day in their shoes, came the realization that I want to try other things. That I want to value and really, really be present with my family & friends more.

Where is Patti Reilly Now?

Along with her full-time job as a Live TV host on Patti Reilly TV, which she’s been doing for over 10 years, she is also the Director of Sales and Marketing at Thu Brule Skin in Florida since October 2022. Reilly is now focused on becoming a live-selling coach for businesses. Due to her experience in live TV broadcasting for QVC, she believes that the personal touch is very important, which livestream provides. Her brand value is centered around live videos and forming trust in the minds of customers and she is leading this change in the marketing and branding of products.

Her statement read, “On live stream platforms like QVC, the audience response is immediate and in real-time, so I used that data as my sales compass. In a way, the audience became my sales coach! This strategy taught me to never underestimate the power of connecting through stories and personal experience. By most industry standards, I achieved massive sales success throughout my 11 years on Q, but what I value most is the recognition from the audience as a ‘trusted shopping authority’.”

Reilly currently resides in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is remarkably present on all social media, including Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram, where she posts snippets from all aspects of her life, from her family, health, and dogs, to brand strategies. She announced in May that she had sold her house. Patti Reilly’s relationship status remains unclear. However, her life revolves around her two puppies, and she is also very close to her nephew, Levi.

