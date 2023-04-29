Paul Fatta: Where is the Waco Survivor Now?

As a miniseries living up to its title in every way imaginable and thus even serving as a sequel to Paramount’s ‘Waco’ (2018), Showtime’s ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ is truly unlike any other. That’s because it explores not just the federal authorities’ alleged unfair standards of justice following the horrific 1993 titular siege but also the rise of the right-wing extremist “Patriot” movement. Amongst those to hence be carefully profiled in this original to help navigate the same was Paul Gordon Fatta — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Paul Fatta?

It was reportedly back in the 1980s when local Honolulu, Hawaii, resident Paul first came across the Branch Davidian theology while attending the Seventh-Day Adventists’ Diamond Head Church. However, he didn’t really understand its meaning until he met charismatic leader David Koresh by chance in San Diego a short while later, especially since his own sect wasn’t open to discussing it. That’s the moment the southerner explained their message to the early 30-year-old, impressing him to such an extent he quickly decided to relocate to their Waco, Texas, compound to be under his guidance.

“I had always sought the truth and believed I had found it,” Paul once candidly said while referring to why he chose to move to Mount Carmel in the first place. “I saw nothing else to do.” It was there the experienced businessman moved from the personal transportation industry to federal firearms licensed dealing, just to then officially establish a retail gun business called the Mag Bag.

Nevertheless, as the series makes clear, the truth is that most of the guns Paul purchased in the name of his business were stored at the compound without any intention of resale — they were preparing for war, and war is what they received in the form of an FBI siege. Although it’s imperative to note Paul wasn’t there when the matter actually kickstarted in the morning hours of February 28, 1993, as he was already on his way to Austin for a gun show event.

By the time he actually returned, the area to the compound was completely shut off by the FBI, who inadvertently even made it clear they had no intention of letting David have the last word. That’s why even Paul was soon arrested, with the charges against him being conspiracy to murder federal agents, aiding & abetting the murder of federal agents, carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to manufacture dangerous automatic weapons.

Where is Paul Fatta Now?

Following an intense trial involving sworn testimonies, contradictions, and physical evidence of every kind, Paul was merely convicted of conspiracy to possess machine guns along with aiding David Koresh in possessing machine guns. He was consequently ordered to pay a fine worth $50,000 as well as sentenced to 15 years behind bars in a federal facility, of which he honestly served only a little over 12½ before being released for good in April 2006. From what we can tell, the now 65-year-old has since settled down in San Diego County, California, where he runs a couple of restaurant businesses alongside his brood.

“I would like to see some divine intervention, for God to vindicate his people,” Paul, who still deems himself to be a strong believer as a Branch Davidian, said back in 2013. “All those that have suffered over the years for truth, who’ve been misunderstood, have been mocked, ridiculed [and] thrown in prison.” He also stated, “[The federal agencies] needed their pound of flesh, so they took the survivors and put them on trial. Somebody had to pay. They just want it to go away, and they hope people will forget as time passes. But it’s going to be with me the rest of my life.”

