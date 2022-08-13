Paul Jandreau Murder: Where is Lateisha Jandreau Now?

In July 2010, North Carolina saw one of the most tragic instances of marriage problems that eventually ended with the wife shooting her husband. If not for an extremely devoted group of friends of the husband, Lateisha Jandreau might have even gotten rid of the body and could have gotten away with the murder. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Bods: Blood, Sweat, And Tears’ takes a deep dive into the murder and minutely explains to the viewers what happened chronologically. If you are already interested, looking to learn all about the case, the identity, and the current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we’ve your back. So let’s just dive in, then.

How Did Paul Jandreau Die?

Paul Steven Jandreau, 51, was a retired Navy master chief who was employed at BAE Systems, a defense contractor based in Norfolk, Virginia. He had a group of very devoted friends who would go on to play a big role in solving his murder. According to the victim’s brother, Mike Jandreau, Paul was “a stand-up guy with a very close group of friends.” His friends told him that Paul had met his wife, Lateisha Jandreau, 38, at some kickboxing class. Lateisha was an accomplished sportswoman and even won the National American Sports Federation’s North Carolina bodybuilding championship in June 2010. She and Paul had gotten married on June 28, 2003. Paul’s co-worker for 3 years, Don Roof reminisced, “He was a wonderful guy who really cared about his friends.”

Paul led a very punctual life and naturally his friends were concerned when he did not show up at work on June 30, 2010, and did not even answer their calls. They called the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department and Deputy Sheriff Lisa Starcher went to Paul’s residence at 100 Armstead Court to perform a welfare check. She was at the residence at approximately 7:44 am but could not get hold of Lateisha. Paul’s 2005 GMC Sierra pickup was in the driveway. Finally, Lateisha was contacted through her workplace and she returned at around 8:30 am to allow Starcher to check the residence. She found nothing suspicious but returned later in the afternoon to discover that the windows of the house, previously uncovered, were now covered with “a blue tarp, tin foil, or frosting.”

On July 1, 2010, Starcher again checked on the residence at around 11:40 am with another Deputy to find Paul’s truck filled with furniture and a visibly agitated and frustrated Lateisha. She informed the deputies that she had last contacted Paul on June 29, 2010. She allegedly claimed that she and Paul lived separate lives. Starcher returned on July 2, 2010, at around 5:30 pm to meet with Lateisha according to the prior made arrangements but could not find her at home. Lateisha called 911 to inform that she had gone to Chesapeake, Virginia, but the 911 dispatcher was able to discern that her cell location showed she was at her residence.

The officers determined there was some foul play and returned on June 3, 2010, at just after midnight with a search warrant. They forced their way in through the garage door and found Lateisha concealing herself with clothes and blankets in the back of a closet. A thorough search of the residence was carried out by the officers and they found Paul’s body inside a large tote. He was shot with a .45 caliber handgun 5 times, once each in the abdomen, chest, thigh, neck, and hand. He had also about 12 lacerations to his head that was “consistent with being struck by a blunt hard object such as a pistol.” The body was wrapped in plastic and duct taped and stuffed into a tote under a pile of garbage in the garage.

Who Killed Paul Jandreau?

Police took the testimonies from co-workers, neighbors, and Paul’s attorney, all of whom claimed that both Paul and Lateisha had mentioned that Paul wanted to get a divorce. The attorney and one of his co-workers also alleged that Paul had told them about one night when he woke up to find Lateisha crawling across his room. He told his attorney that he used to keep the door of his room locked from then on. His brother, Mike, also testified that Paul had told him about his marital problems and his cheating wife. They had last met in February while attending Daytona 500 stock car race. Mike reminisced, “He’d been talking about divorce for weeks. He told me she was cheating on him and that he had plenty of evidence. He said he just needed to get her out of his house so he could have his life back.”

Officers discovered an assortment of cleaning supplies in Jandreau’s residence and reported that the master bedroom’s hardwood floor looked like it had been scrubbed. There were bullet holes on the walls of the bedroom that had been filled with caulk and bloodstains on the bedroom rug. The officers also confiscated spent bullets from the scene and duct tape, caulking, and plastic wrap among other items from the kitchen. A search of the two automobiles in the driveway ended with the discovery of a .45 caliber handgun stuffed in a small black bag. While the magazine in the gun was empty, two additional magazines containing live rounds were discovered. A receipt from Lowe for a large tote dated July 1, 2010, was also discovered from the driveway.

Where Is Lateisha Jandreau Today?

Lateisha was charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a firearm. The case went on trial on September 24, 2012, at the Criminal Session of Currituck County Superior Court. Lateisha claimed that Paul was very violent and even alleged that he threatened her with a gun. Insisting her innocence, Lateisha claimed that she shot Paul in self-defense but admitted to lying to the deputies about her husband’s whereabouts. However, the jury deliberated for about two hours and returned with a guilty verdict. On being convicted, judge Jerry R. Tillett sentenced her to life imprisonment with no chance of parole on September 28, 2012. She appealed to the Court of Appeals of North Carolina but the verdict was upheld. As per official records, she is presently incarcerated at Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.

