Payton Garcia: Where is the Certified Credit Union Advisor Now?

In ‘ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing,’ the focus is on Xaviar Babudar, aka the ChiefsAholic, who was found to have been involved in nearly a dozen robberies across several different states within less than a couple of years. On the day of his arrest in December 2022, he had robbed a local Bixby bank and threatened Payton Garcia if she failed to obey his orders. The Amazon Prime documentary features the bank employee who shares her experience of the entire incident and what she thinks of the Kansas City Chiefs superfan’s crimes.

Payton Garcia Was Left Traumatized After Her Encounter With the ChiefsAholic

On December 16, 2022, Xaviar Babudar was arrested for being involved in an armed bank robbery for the first time. A while before his arrest, the ChiefsAholic entered the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, and pointed a fake black pistol at one of the employees — Payton Garcia. Not knowing that it wasn’t a real gun, she felt threatened as she was allegedly ordered by Xaviar to give him “the 100s” from the safe, or he would pull the trigger and kill her.

The incident left a traumatic imprint on her life, so much so that she left her job soon after the robbery. Not only was she unable to work in the banking industry ever again, but it also reportedly affected several aspects of her life, including her relationships with others. She was greatly relieved when the bank robber was finally caught and taken into custody. More good news followed for her as he was convicted and sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison. On top of that, in April 2024, he was also ordered to pay her $3.6 million for inflicting physical and mental harm and an additional $7.2 million in punitive damages.

Payton Garcia is an Oklahoma-Based Realtor Associate Today

Payton Garcia is more than what happened to her during the robbery in December 2022. After graduating from Tulsa Community College in 2016, she soon became employed at Tulsa Teachers Credit Union as a Certified Credit Union Advisor in July 2017. Five years later, when she could not continue with her job due to the traumatic incident, she did not simply give up. Instead, she earned a Real Estate Licence from the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission in order to enter the real estate industry. In April 2024, her hard work and determination paid off as she became a Realtor Associate at Keller Williams Realty Preferred, where she is still working at the moment. Besides being successful professionally, Payton has also been quite lucky when it comes to her personal life, especially in matters of the heart.

She has been married to the love of her life and longtime partner, Danny Garcia, since June 2017, after being engaged for about seven months. The couple bonded over several things, including their shared passion and love for new adventures and exploring places. Payton opened up about her relationship with Danny when they celebrated six years of togetherness in 2016. She said, “Six years of being together, although it feels like it has been forever. Six years and I still post these “lovey Dovey” posts that I know you hate lol 😂. Six years of singing our hearts out in the car.” She added, “Six years and yet I still love you more and more every single day. I’m so thankful to have an amazing, God-fearing guy in my life! 😊 I love you!”

In August 2018, the couple took the next step in their relationship as Payton gave birth to their daughter, Ryvre Nicole, and took on the role of becoming a mother. Nearly four years later, she became a mother for the second time as the couple welcomed their son, Lenny James, into the world in April 2022. Apart from being a doting mother of their two children, she still spends quality time with her husband. The small yet loving family of four regularly travels together and explores new places. For instance, in July 2024, they traveled all the way to Colorado and visited the beautiful Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Rocky Mountain National Park, where the pair enjoyed the peace and quiet offered by Emerald Lake.

