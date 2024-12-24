Xaviar Babudar: Where is the Chiefsaholic Now?

Amazon Prime’s ‘ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing’ is a documentary film directed by Dylan Sires that delves deep into the double life of Xaviar Babudar, also known as ChiefsAholic, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who harbored dark secrets. Upon his arrest for a bank robbery, the authorities conducted a thorough deep dive into his life, unfurling a series of bank robberies and gambling. The documentary also features exclusive and insightful interviews with Xaviar himself and other officials, including his lawyer and Bail Bondsman, giving the audience a detailed account of the case.

Xaviar Babudar Went to Extreme Lengths to Attend the Chiefs’ Games

Xaviar Michael Babudar made a name for himself as a superfan of the Kansas City Chiefs on social media under the name, ChiefsAholic. Not only did he attend almost every other game of the football team, but he did so in fashion — dressing up as a wolf in Chiefs clothing. Although he remained anonymous for a long period of time, he portrayed himself as a generous and hardworking bachelor, extremely passionate about the Chiefs. However, most of what he portrayed online turned out to be a sham. It was later known that he used to lead a nomadic lifestyle across the Kansas City metropolitan area and gambled to earn enough money to be able to attend the games.

According to reports, Xaviar was raised in a tough environment and had traumatic experiences in his childhood, including chronic homelessness. However, the truth about Xaviar’s rough childhood did not surface until his identity as the ChiefsAholic was revealed in public after his arrest, along with a history of legal issues attached to his name. On December 16, 2022, his secret double life began unraveling little by little with his arrest in Bixby, Oklahoma. Reportedly, Xaviar was involved in an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union and was caught a few minutes later fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Xaviar Babudar Fled After Cutting Off His Ankle Monitor

However, a few months later, Xaviar was released on bond in February 2023. With his location monitored by a GPS monitor attached to his ankle at all times, the authorities even allowed him to watch the Chiefs play in a hotel room, a game from which he earned $100,000 in winnings from two bets on his team. Not long after that, he reportedly cut off his GPS monitor and escaped. For the next four months, he was on the run from the authorities and purchased a new vehicle in Henderson, Nevada, from his gambling winnings. During his time as a fugitive, he also committed two more armed bank robberies in Sprkas, Nevada, and El Dorado Hills, California. The police also linked him to several other bank robberies in 2022 across the nation around the same location and time he used to attend the Chiefs’ games.

After several months of a cat-and-mouse chase, the FBI tracked him down and arrested him on July 7, 2023, in Lincoln, California. He was charged with 19 counts of money laundering, robbery, and tax fraud, but Xaviar pleaded not guilty to all of them in August. Later, he confessed that on June 8, 2023, he entered the Heritage Bank in Sparks, Nevada, with a beanie and a COVID-19 mask and robbed $1,100. As per his claims, the following month, on July 3, he went to the US Bank in El Dorado Hills, California, and stole $950.

Xaviar Babudar is Currently Serving His Sentence Behind Bars

Several months later, on February 28, 2024, Xaviar Babudar entered a guilty plea in which he admitted to robbing about 11 banks in seven different states and laundering over $800,000 through gambling. The prosecutors claimed that the only way the robber could attend the Chiefs games was through his 16-month robbery spree, which started in March 2022. Eventually, Xaviar AKA ChiefsAholic pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering, and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

The US Attorney Teresa Moore summed up Xaviar’s crimes in a news release, stating, “His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states. The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.” For the damages he caused, he was also ordered to pay about $532,000 in restitution and surrender the properties he had gained through his crimes, including a painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes he bought at a charity auction, signed by the player himself.

During his Tulsa Teachers Credit Union robbery in Bixby, Xaviar threatened an employee who was traumatized by the event. Thus, in April 2024, he was also ordered to pay her $10.8 million in damages. Finally, on September 5, 2024, the superfan of Chiefs was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison for the Western District of Missouri case and an additional 17 years and six months for the Northern District of Oklahoma case. After the sentencing, Xaviar Babudar reportedly apologized to his victims, to his mother and brother, and to Kansas City. According to his defense lawyer, the robber was remorseful of his crimes and hoped to train in mechanical trades and wished to help the ones struggling with gambling addiction. From what we can tell, he is incarcerated at a Missouri prison facility.

Read More: José Juan Martínez Gómez: Where is the Spanish Robber Now?