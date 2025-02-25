Pebbles Sarmiento: Where is the Tony Alamo’s Cult Survivor Now?

When Tony Alamo was arrested in 2009, many dark truths about the abuse within the Tony Alamo Christian Academy began to surface. However, it wasn’t until years later that Pebbles Sarmiento shared her own experiences and the lasting impact they had on her. In Hulu’s episode of ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ titled ‘Tony Alamo Christian Academy,’ she bravely recounts the horrors of her early years. Her emotional testimony highlights both the depth of her suffering and the strength she has shown in overcoming it.

Pebbles Sarmiento Only Got Her Freedom After Tony Alamo’s Arrest

Pebbles Sarmiento, formerly known as Pebbles Rodriguez, grew up at the Tony Alamo Christian Academy. She has shared little about her parents or early childhood, but she was just 12 years old when it was decided that she would marry 62-year-old Tony Alamo. At the time, the latter was incarcerated for an offense, yet he instructed his followers from behind bars to “prepare” a new “bride” for him upon his release. Once the decision was made, Pebbles’ friend, Amy Eddy, revealed to her that she, too, was a “bride” but had been unable to say anything before because Pebbles had not yet been chosen.

Pebbles recounted the abuse she endured at the hands of Alamo and revealed that he told her it was God’s will and that she had to serve him to be his wife. She recalled how, after one incident, he instructed her to wash the sheets, but she was unable to, as her mother had always done such tasks for her. She also alleged that she suffered physical abuse from Alamo, who would claim that he didn’t want to hurt her but had to, or she would not be allowed into heaven. Additionally, there was an expectation among the “wives” to monitor one another. One day, Pebbles came across Desiree Kolbek’s personal diary, in which Desiree had written about her doubts regarding her life and faith.

Unsure of what to do, Pebbles feared that Desiree was at risk of being cast out of heaven, so she showed the diary to Alamo, not realizing the consequences of her actions. Her life in the house in Fouke, Arkansas, felt extremely restricted, and she recalled never experiencing true happiness. It wasn’t until Alamo was arrested on separate charges in 2008 that she finally gained her freedom. Rebuilding her life didn’t happen overnight, but the removal of an all-controlling figure set her on the path she needed to move forward.

Pebbles Rodriguez Spoke Up For the First Time After Tony Alamo’s Death

Pebbles Rodriguez publicly spoke out for the first time in 2018 as part of a TV series that focused on the cult. This came in the wake of Tony Alamo’s death in 2017, and she opened up about the ongoing struggles she faced in daily life. She admitted to suffering from PTSD and other health issues as a result of the abuse she endured. She said that some things, like recurring nightmares, were beyond her control, and there was nothing she could do to make them stop. While she acknowledged her right to be angry, she chose not to dwell on it. Instead, she focused on making the most of her life and maintaining a positive outlook.

Pebbles Sarmiento is a Loving Mother to Two Boys Today

Now known as Pebbles Sarmiento, she was once a stay-at-home mother to her two sons. She got married, but by 2018, she was going through a divorce. A very private person, she prefers not to share much about her personal life and is now more focused on using her voice to help anyone who might need it. Currently, she is settled in Phoenix, Arizona, where her sons remain the center of her world. She has received a lot of support from fellow survivors of the cult, and she has also built strong friendships with others who went through similar experiences. In particular, she has become quite close with Desiree Kolbek, and the two have drawn great strength from each other. Pebbles has come a long way, and her remarkable ability to maintain such a positive frame of mind has been key to her progress—and will continue to guide her forward.

Read More: Elishaba Doerksen: Where is Papa Pilgrim’s Cult Survivor Now?