Penelope: Is The Black Dog Cafe a Real Place?

The Netflix show ‘Penelope’ revolves around a teenage girl who abandons her regular life to start anew in nature. As such, most of the narrative following Penelope’s adventures unfolds within the confines of the central forest, Cascade National Park. However, in episode 1, as the young girl runs away from home in pursuit of the wilderness, she first visits a few populated areas to collect provisions for her upcoming camping trip. The Black Dog Cafe ends up being one of these places, where Penelope crosses paths with Sam, the first real friend she makes on her journey. Even though the duo part ways after just one day to go after their respective passions, their friendship leaves a significant impact on the story. Consequently, fans may be compelled to wonder about the birthing place of that friendship and its relationship to reality.

The Black Dog Cafe is a Real Cafe in Washington

In ‘Penelope,’ The Black Dog Cafe finds a momentary yet memorable place within the narrative. The establishment enters the story’s forefront during Penelope’s short visit to the cafe, where she accidentally meets Sam, an aspiring musician, helming the open mic that night. In real life, The Black Dog Arts Café is a real location in Snoqualmie, Washington, known for its Vegetarian menu and local entertainment through open mics. In the show, the narrative shines a light on the creativity-fostering nature of The Black Dog Cafe through Sam’s character.

During Penelope’s stay at the cafe, Sam, a musician living out of his vans and playing odd gigs to establish a career, plays at the open mic and sings about being a singer at the Black Dog Cafe. Consequently, the endearingly quirky song catches Penelope’s attention, leading to a connection between the two kindred sprites. Thus, the cafe becomes the central impetus to the first friend Penelope makes on her journey, a stepping stone on her quest for self-discovery. Furthermore, it establishes the pattern of Penelope finding other like-minded individuals on her trip away from home.

Although Sam and Penelope have wildly different paths, their goals remain the same. Both individuals simply want to find their true selves, even at the cost of a rocky road on their way to it. In that way, the Black Dog Cafe ends up paralleling the Cascade National Park as it becomes the place where Sam hopes to achieve his dreams. In real life, The Black Dog Arts Café plays much the same role in several musicians’ journeys, as it encourages and celebrates art by offering a stage to aspiring artists. As such, the show’s depiction of the cafe remains true to reality as it highlights the importance of performing live music and fostering a local community in a musician’s career. Ultimately, the show’s utilization of an actual location to introduce Sam’s character adds to the sense of realism that surrounds his storyline.

